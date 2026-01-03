The New Neutral, Non-Boring Nail Trend Chic People Will Be Wearing in 2026

With a new year upon us, you might be wanting some nail art inspo for your first salon appointment of the year. After all the glitter and deep red nails of the party season, January feels like the apt time for a palette cleanser. However, that doesn't mean your January mani has to be boring if you're not so into neutral nails. Having kept a keen eye on the nail trends for 2026, I'm saving glass chrome manis for my next salon visit.
What Are Glass Chrome Nails?
Much like chrome nails, glass chrome features a mirror-like, glassy shine that elevates the sheer pink and neutral colours painted underneath it. Here, nail tech Mateja Novakovic has used Manucurist nail polish in Hortencia (£19), finished with a Manucurist Chrome Powder (£9) on top. I love how the manicure still passes as a neutral, but still has some interest to it with the mirror-like texture that resembles glass.
Shop the products below, and scroll on for more glass chrome nail ideas, as well as more nail polishes to get the look at home.
Shop the Look:
Manucurist
Hortencia
Manucurist
White Glazed Effect Powder
Manucurist
Discovery Kit
Glass Chrome Nails Ideas
I love this look on short nails, and the mirror-like chrome is so chic.
