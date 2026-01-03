The New Neutral, Non-Boring Nail Trend Chic People Will Be Wearing in 2026

Glass chrome nails are already dominating as one of the defining nail trends of 2026, and they're the perfect non-boring neutral for your January mani.

Eleanor Vousden's avatar
By
published
in News
A collage of chrome glass nail designs
(Image credit: @nailsbyzola, @matejanova, @paintedbyjools)
With a new year upon us, you might be wanting some nail art inspo for your first salon appointment of the year. After all the glitter and deep red nails of the party season, January feels like the apt time for a palette cleanser. However, that doesn't mean your January mani has to be boring if you're not so into neutral nails. Having kept a keen eye on the nail trends for 2026, I'm saving glass chrome manis for my next salon visit.

What Are Glass Chrome Nails?

Hands with short nails, painted with a silver chrome effect

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Much like chrome nails, glass chrome features a mirror-like, glassy shine that elevates the sheer pink and neutral colours painted underneath it. Here, nail tech Mateja Novakovic has used Manucurist nail polish in Hortencia (£19), finished with a Manucurist Chrome Powder (£9) on top. I love how the manicure still passes as a neutral, but still has some interest to it with the mirror-like texture that resembles glass.

Shop the products below, and scroll on for more glass chrome nail ideas, as well as more nail polishes to get the look at home.

Glass Chrome Nails Ideas

Mirror chromed nails with Manucurist Hortencia and mirror chrome powder

(Image credit: @matejanova)

I love this look on short nails, and the mirror-like chrome is so chic.

Short pink nails with chrome effect

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

I'm also tempted to try it with a pink nail polish underneath.

Long almond nails with sheer chrome effect

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

For nail art minimalists, try a sheer nail polish underneath your chrome powder for a glassy result.

Long nails with mirror chrome French tips

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

Chrome French tips are another chic option to try to jazz up your January manicure.

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.