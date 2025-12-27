As one of only a few Gen Z Who What Wear UK fashion editors, I make it my responsibility to stay on top of the changes happening within the zeitgeist. From uncovering practical styling hacks (be it layered tees or tucked boots) to rediscovering nostalgic shapes (I'm thinking about the Louis Vuitton Speedy), whether maximalist or minimalist, my generation's approach to fashion is laced with laissez-faire. So, sometimes, when an extra-simplistic item crops up, it's easily overlooked. This is exactly what happened to me when the zip-up knitted-jacket trend first started to make the rounds.
A continuation of the quarter-neck zip (another Y2K relic that came back with a vengeance), this fitted, full-length jacket with distinctive ribbing on the cuffs and on-trend funnel neck has quietly swept my feed. Yet, it took one of my most fashionable colleagues to make me question why I’d overlooked this functional piece. You see, I own three: one from Glassworks and two from Arket, and they’ve been at the core of my wardrobe all winter. Often ribbed and slim-fitting yet stretchy with a high neck, they sit perfectly under coats and bigger jackets.
With a gorpcore, athletic undercurrent throughout (it looks awfully like the Lululemon Define jacket, which gained virality on social media), the cosy, soft wool fabric makes it an insulating cold-weather staple. So naturally, the fashion cycle bringing this popular 2000s piece back into the spotlight feels like a no-brainer. However, these zip-ups are a far cry from the oversized, patchwork panelled iterations seen the first time around, and the slimmer fit makes it far more current than those popular during the height of the athleisure-as-outerwear trend five years ago.
Thinking about it, this jacket doesn't look too dissimilar to the one Mark (Andrew Lincoln) was wearing when he was friend-zoned by Juliet (Keira Knightley) inLove Actually, a British Christmas classic which is heavily re-watched at this time of year.
Yet as nostalgic as the silhouette feels, there's another reason for its sudden surge in popularity (it's pacing up +450% this week on Google Trends), and it all comes down to layering. As we’re venturing into a period that relies less on the quiet luxury trend, authenticity and self-expression are at an all-time high. So when it comes to dressing, this is the simplest way to differentiate your knitwear game. From skinnies tucked into boots to layered tees, dresses over jeans to doubled-up cardigans, new (old) styling rules inherited from the ‘00s have been set and show no signs of dipping in popularity anytime soon.
Whether underneath a puffer jacket, styled over a basic T-shirt or finished with a sweeping maxi coat, the most fashionable people on my feed are proving just how multifaceted these jackets truly are. So if you have one gathering dust in your grandparents’ attic, it's time to brush it off, as the zip-up knitted jacket trend is here for the long haul. Scroll to shop below.
Shop the Zip-Up Knitted Jacket Trend:
Whistles
Navy Wool Zip Front Rib Cardigan
This with an all navy outfit? Love!
M&S
Funnel Neck Zip Up Knitted Jacket
This has gone straight onto my ever-growing shopping list.
Monki
Ribbed Knitted Two Way Zip Cardigan
Available in 11 different colourways.
House of Sunny
Zip Through Jumper
The contrasting gold zip elevates this House of Sunny iteration.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.