White Skirts Are Trending in London, Hollywood and New York—Celebrities Are Hooked

If you're anything like me, the first hint of warmer weather signals one very important wardrobe shift: it's time to retire the denim (for now) and let a white cotton poplin skirt take centre stage. Lightweight, breathable and effortlessly elegant, this throw-on staple becomes the backbone of my summer wardrobe from April through to September. Its versatility is unmatched—equally at home paired with a tee and sandals as it is dressed up with heels and crisp shirting.

Now, as we teeter on the edge of the warmest season, I’ve been seeking fresh ways to breathe new life into my most-worn skirt. Naturally, I turned to my ultimate source of style inspiration: the celebrity set. Whether it’s low-key day dressing or polished evening ensembles, a handful of stylish celebrities are making a strong case for the white full skirt this year.

From Laura Harrier’s easy minimalism to Alexa Chung’s seaside spin and Tracee Ellis Ross’s bold, directional take, here’s how the style icons are giving this summer essential their own twist.

3 Celebrity White-Skirt Outfits I'm Banking on This Season

1. Laura Harrier

Style Notes: This image of Laura Harrier perched on a table, her white cotton skirt effortlessly cascading over her legs, lives rent-free in my mind. In fact, it was this very photo that inspired me to invest in a white cotton skirt in the first place.

Channeling her minimalist, sun-drenched style, I’ll be recreating her look this summer by pairing my airy skirt with a tonal, strapless top and simple black leather flip-flops.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Spritz Linen Top £98 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a floaty white skirt.

ZARA Cape Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW Honestly, I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Massimo Dutti Flat Leather Sandals £100 SHOP NOW I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.

2. Alexa Chung

Style Notes: Giving this classic city staple a coastal twist, Alexa Chung styled her white cotton skirt with a cosy navy knit, topping it off with a leather jacket and finishing the look with a pair of Uggs for added comfort. By starting with a voluminous base, she allowed the rest of the outfit to feel relaxed and effortless—an artful balance of polish and ease.

Shop the Look:

The White Company Organic Cotton Travel Collared Jumper £79 SHOP NOW A navy knit is a smart layer I like to keep to hand year round.

Massimo Dutti Flounce Poplin Midi Skirt £90 SHOP NOW The white cotton poplin skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Jigsaw Bonded Leather Jacket £620 SHOP NOW Style with the matching skirt or pair with a breezy cotton style.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boot £145 SHOP NOW These comfortable slippers are a wardrobe staple you'll keep coming back to.

3. Tracee Ellis Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Putting a directional spin on the easy skirt trend, Ellis Ross styled her calf-skimming white cotton skirt with a striking orange layer, injecting a sense of drama and a flash of colour into her ensemble. Never one to shy away from a statement, she elevated the look further with Bottega Veneta’s sculptural Canalazzo pumps (£860), oversized earrings and a woven bag—accessories that gave the skirt trend an entirely elevated energy.

Shop the Look:

Petar Petrov The Soul Hooded Silk-Chiffon Wrap Blouse £740 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Reformation Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW Reformation's Lucy skirt is a fashion person's favourite.

Bottega Veneta Canalazzo Pump in Black £860 SHOP NOW Shop the shoe trend Ellis Ross loves.

Shop More White Skirts

M&S Collection Linen Rich Maxi A-Line Skirt £35 SHOP NOW The gathered waistline makes this extra comfortable to wear.

PROENZA SCHOULER WHITE LABEL Austin Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt £440 SHOP NOW Imagine wearing this with a bright shirt and flip flops.

Next White Bubble Hem Skirt £38 SHOP NOW Bubble hemlines are still a key trend.

SUZIE KONDI The Kyria Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt £405 SHOP NOW So versatile, this looks just as chic worn with trainers as it does strappy heels.

H&M Cotton Midi Skirt £23 SHOP NOW You really can't argue with the price.

& Other Stories A-Line Midi Skirt £87 SHOP NOW The option to consider if you want more structure from your skirt.