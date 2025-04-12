White Skirts Are Trending in London, Hollywood and New York—Celebrities Are Hooked
White cotton skirts are a summer staple that deserves a place in any warm-weather wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see how some of the most-stylish celebrities are wearing theirs this season.
If you're anything like me, the first hint of warmer weather signals one very important wardrobe shift: it's time to retire the denim (for now) and let a white cotton poplin skirt take centre stage. Lightweight, breathable and effortlessly elegant, this throw-on staple becomes the backbone of my summer wardrobe from April through to September. Its versatility is unmatched—equally at home paired with a tee and sandals as it is dressed up with heels and crisp shirting.
Now, as we teeter on the edge of the warmest season, I’ve been seeking fresh ways to breathe new life into my most-worn skirt. Naturally, I turned to my ultimate source of style inspiration: the celebrity set. Whether it’s low-key day dressing or polished evening ensembles, a handful of stylish celebrities are making a strong case for the white full skirt this year.
From Laura Harrier’s easy minimalism to Alexa Chung’s seaside spin and Tracee Ellis Ross’s bold, directional take, here’s how the style icons are giving this summer essential their own twist.
3 Celebrity White-Skirt Outfits I'm Banking on This Season
1. Laura Harrier
Style Notes: This image of Laura Harrier perched on a table, her white cotton skirt effortlessly cascading over her legs, lives rent-free in my mind. In fact, it was this very photo that inspired me to invest in a white cotton skirt in the first place.
Channeling her minimalist, sun-drenched style, I’ll be recreating her look this summer by pairing my airy skirt with a tonal, strapless top and simple black leather flip-flops.
Shop the Look:
2. Alexa Chung
Style Notes: Giving this classic city staple a coastal twist, Alexa Chung styled her white cotton skirt with a cosy navy knit, topping it off with a leather jacket and finishing the look with a pair of Uggs for added comfort. By starting with a voluminous base, she allowed the rest of the outfit to feel relaxed and effortless—an artful balance of polish and ease.
Shop the Look:
A navy knit is a smart layer I like to keep to hand year round.
The white cotton poplin skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
These comfortable slippers are a wardrobe staple you'll keep coming back to.
3. Tracee Ellis Ross
Style Notes: Putting a directional spin on the easy skirt trend, Ellis Ross styled her calf-skimming white cotton skirt with a striking orange layer, injecting a sense of drama and a flash of colour into her ensemble. Never one to shy away from a statement, she elevated the look further with Bottega Veneta’s sculptural Canalazzo pumps (£860), oversized earrings and a woven bag—accessories that gave the skirt trend an entirely elevated energy.
Shop the Look:
Shop More White Skirts
The gathered waistline makes this extra comfortable to wear.
Imagine wearing this with a bright shirt and flip flops.
So versatile, this looks just as chic worn with trainers as it does strappy heels.
The option to consider if you want more structure from your skirt.
The drop waistline ticks off another key trend.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
