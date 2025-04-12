White Skirts Are Trending in London, Hollywood and New York—Celebrities Are Hooked

White cotton skirts are a summer staple that deserves a place in any warm-weather wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see how some of the most-stylish celebrities are wearing theirs this season.

A selection of celebrities wearing white skirts.
(Image credit: @alexachung, @lauraharrier, Getty)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

If you're anything like me, the first hint of warmer weather signals one very important wardrobe shift: it's time to retire the denim (for now) and let a white cotton poplin skirt take centre stage. Lightweight, breathable and effortlessly elegant, this throw-on staple becomes the backbone of my summer wardrobe from April through to September. Its versatility is unmatched—equally at home paired with a tee and sandals as it is dressed up with heels and crisp shirting.

Now, as we teeter on the edge of the warmest season, I’ve been seeking fresh ways to breathe new life into my most-worn skirt. Naturally, I turned to my ultimate source of style inspiration: the celebrity set. Whether it’s low-key day dressing or polished evening ensembles, a handful of stylish celebrities are making a strong case for the white full skirt this year.

From Laura Harrier’s easy minimalism to Alexa Chung’s seaside spin and Tracee Ellis Ross’s bold, directional take, here’s how the style icons are giving this summer essential their own twist.

3 Celebrity White-Skirt Outfits I'm Banking on This Season

1. Laura Harrier

Celebrity white skirt outfits

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)

Style Notes: This image of Laura Harrier perched on a table, her white cotton skirt effortlessly cascading over her legs, lives rent-free in my mind. In fact, it was this very photo that inspired me to invest in a white cotton skirt in the first place.

Channeling her minimalist, sun-drenched style, I’ll be recreating her look this summer by pairing my airy skirt with a tonal, strapless top and simple black leather flip-flops.

Shop the Look:

Spritz Linen Top
Reformation
Spritz Linen Top

Style with denim or wear with a floaty white skirt.

Zw Collection Cape Midi Skirt
ZARA
Cape Midi Skirt

Honestly, I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Flat Leather Sandals
Massimo Dutti
Flat Leather Sandals

I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.

2. Alexa Chung

Celebrity white skirt outfits

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: Giving this classic city staple a coastal twist, Alexa Chung styled her white cotton skirt with a cosy navy knit, topping it off with a leather jacket and finishing the look with a pair of Uggs for added comfort. By starting with a voluminous base, she allowed the rest of the outfit to feel relaxed and effortless—an artful balance of polish and ease.

Shop the Look:

Organic Cotton Travel Collared Sweatshirt | New in Clothing | the White Company
The White Company
Organic Cotton Travel Collared Jumper

A navy knit is a smart layer I like to keep to hand year round.

Flounce Poplin Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
Flounce Poplin Midi Skirt

The white cotton poplin skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Bonded Leather Jacket | Black
Jigsaw
Bonded Leather Jacket

Style with the matching skirt or pair with a breezy cotton style.

Women's Classic Ultra Mini Boot
Ugg
Classic Ultra Mini Boot

These comfortable slippers are a wardrobe staple you'll keep coming back to.

3. Tracee Ellis Ross

Celebrity white skirt outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Putting a directional spin on the easy skirt trend, Ellis Ross styled her calf-skimming white cotton skirt with a striking orange layer, injecting a sense of drama and a flash of colour into her ensemble. Never one to shy away from a statement, she elevated the look further with Bottega Veneta’s sculptural Canalazzo pumps (£860), oversized earrings and a woven bag—accessories that gave the skirt trend an entirely elevated energy.

Shop the Look:

The Soul Hooded Silk-Chiffon Wrap Blouse
Petar Petrov
The Soul Hooded Silk-Chiffon Wrap Blouse

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

Reformation's Lucy skirt is a fashion person's favourite.

Women's Canalazzo Pump in Black
Bottega Veneta
Canalazzo Pump in Black

Shop the shoe trend Ellis Ross loves.

Shop More White Skirts

Linen Rich Maxi A-Line Skirt
M&S Collection
Linen Rich Maxi A-Line Skirt

The gathered waistline makes this extra comfortable to wear.

Austin Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt
PROENZA SCHOULER WHITE LABEL
Austin Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt

Imagine wearing this with a bright shirt and flip flops.

White Bubble Hem Skirt
Next
White Bubble Hem Skirt

Bubble hemlines are still a key trend.

The Kyria Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt
SUZIE KONDI
The Kyria Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt

So versatile, this looks just as chic worn with trainers as it does strappy heels.

Cotton Midi Skirt
H&M
Cotton Midi Skirt

You really can't argue with the price.

A-Line Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
A-Line Midi Skirt

The option to consider if you want more structure from your skirt.

Stella Paneled Pleated Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Skirt
SIMKHAI
Stella Paneled Pleated Cotton-Blend Poplin Midi Skirt

The drop waistline ticks off another key trend.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸