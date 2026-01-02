3 Jeans-and-Boot Combinations That Chic Fashion People Will Be Wearing in 2026

These three jeans-and-boot combinations are set to trend in 2026—Bella Hadid just wore them all in one week.

Collage of Bella Hadid wearing jeans and boots trends.
(Image credit: Backgrid, Getty)
Jeans and boots are the bread and butter of my winter wardrobe, so every so often I like to take a temperature check—to make sure I’m styling the tried-and-true pairing in ways that feel current rather than too predictable. This time around, my inspiration came thick and fast when, in quick succession, I spotted Bella Hadid stepping out in three jeans-and-boot combinations that feel especially relevant right now.

Sidestepping the predictable formulas we see on repeat (no Chelsea boots or baggy jeans here), Bella’s latest rotation feels refreshingly directional. Think sharper silhouettes, higher contrast and an ease that feels in step with where denim styling is headed next.

Read on for the jeans-and-boot combinations the chicest dressers will be wearing all year long.

Discover Bella's Jeans and Boots Outfits

1. White Jeans + Black Boots

Bella Hadid walks along the pavement outside wearing white jeans with black boots and a black leather jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: More striking than classic blue pairs, white jeans give a denim-and-boots look a sharper edge—especially when paired with inky black leather boots. Leaning into the contrast, Bella styled hers with a black leather jacket, keeping the palette minimal while creating a clean and undeniably chic silhouette.

2. Flared Jeans + Pointed-Toe Boots

Bella Hadid walks along the pavement outside wearing flared jeans with pointed-toe boots and a lace long-line jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Few pairings rival flared jeans and pointed-toe boots when it comes to creating the illusion of longer legs. Bella’s animal-print boots introduce a playful nod to a key trend, but this combination works just as well with sleek black or rich brown leather.

3. Jeans Tucked Into Knee-High Boots

Bella Hadid walks along the pavement outside wearing blue jeans tucked into knee-high boots with a t-shirt and black leather jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Perhaps my favourite pairing of the three, this look sees Bella bypass ankle boots in favour of slim-fitting blue jeans tucked into knee-high boots. The effect is preppy, cool and—importantly—warm enough for winter’s chilliest days. Easy yet put-together, it’s a styling trick I’ll be working into my own rotation on repeat this season.

