3 Jeans-and-Boot Combinations That Chic Fashion People Will Be Wearing in 2026

Jeans and boots are the bread and butter of my winter wardrobe, so every so often I like to take a temperature check—to make sure I’m styling the tried-and-true pairing in ways that feel current rather than too predictable. This time around, my inspiration came thick and fast when, in quick succession, I spotted Bella Hadid stepping out in three jeans-and-boot combinations that feel especially relevant right now.
Sidestepping the predictable formulas we see on repeat (no Chelsea boots or baggy jeans here), Bella’s latest rotation feels refreshingly directional. Think sharper silhouettes, higher contrast and an ease that feels in step with where denim styling is headed next.
Read on for the jeans-and-boot combinations the chicest dressers will be wearing all year long.
Discover Bella's Jeans and Boots Outfits
1. White Jeans + Black Boots
Style Notes: More striking than classic blue pairs, white jeans give a denim-and-boots look a sharper edge—especially when paired with inky black leather boots. Leaning into the contrast, Bella styled hers with a black leather jacket, keeping the palette minimal while creating a clean and undeniably chic silhouette.
Shop White Jeans + Black Boots:
H&M
Wide High Jeans
Whilst I love these in the fresh shade of white, they also come in four other colours.
Arket
Leather Ankle Boots
The almond-toe design gives these such a sleek and elevated feel.
Dala
Starch Jeans
I have these jeans myself and they're one of my most-worn styles.
Vagabond
Hedda Ankle Boots
The short block heel adds a little height without sacrificing any comfort.
2. Flared Jeans + Pointed-Toe Boots
Style Notes: Few pairings rival flared jeans and pointed-toe boots when it comes to creating the illusion of longer legs. Bella’s animal-print boots introduce a playful nod to a key trend, but this combination works just as well with sleek black or rich brown leather.
Shop Flared Jeans + Pointed-Toe Boots:
Mother Denim
High Waisted Runaway
Style these with a heel to make your legs go on and on.
Mango
Violet Flared High-Rise Jeans
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
& Other Stories
Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
Add a pop of print to your winter rotation.
Whistles
Black Pointed Heeled Boot
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of classic black boots.
3. Jeans Tucked Into Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Perhaps my favourite pairing of the three, this look sees Bella bypass ankle boots in favour of slim-fitting blue jeans tucked into knee-high boots. The effect is preppy, cool and—importantly—warm enough for winter’s chilliest days. Easy yet put-together, it’s a styling trick I’ll be working into my own rotation on repeat this season.
Shop Jeans and Knee-Boots:
Marks & Spencer
Mom High Waisted Ankle Grazer Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Dune London
Tenna Boots
Style these over jeans or pair with a knee-length skirt.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation's Cynthia jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Valle 20 Soft Calf Black
These elegant flat boots are perfect for daily styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.