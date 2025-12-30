I’m Bored of Wearing Jeans Every Day—This Chic Alt Makes Winter Outfits Much More Interesting

I’m not sure if it’s the frosty mornings, the late sunrises, or a combination of the two, but lately I’ve been feeling particularly uninspired when it comes to getting dressed. Opting for the path of least resistance, I’ve been defaulting to a uniform of T-shirts and jeans on repeat. While I’ll always stand by this pairing as enduringly chic, at this time of year, I ought to be styling clothes that bring a little extra energy—especially when it’s otherwise hard to find.
Keen to keep my styling uncomplicated, I began searching for a denim alternative that offered the same ease but felt just a touch more considered. It didn’t take long before I landed on the corduroy trouser trend.
Spotted recently on Elsa Hosk, the trousers' soft, textured finish brought a relaxed, preppy energy to her styling that convinced me of my purchase.
Giving the trousers a laid-back spin, Hosk styled hers with a light cream zip-up hoodie, layered beneath a fur-trimmed coat. Finished with almond-toe boots, the look felt effortless yet thoughtfully pulled together, with the corduroy adding depth and interest that denim sometimes lacks.
Warmer than jeans and just as versatile, corduroy trousers are a clever swap for seeing out winter. Come spring, they work just as well with lightweight T-shirts and tanks as your favourite denim ever did.
A chic upgrade that’s no harder to wear, it’s little wonder brands have been quick to deliver their own iterations this season. From H&M’s inky black pair to Miu Miu’s elegant, earthy take, read on to discover and shop the chicest corduroy trousers to invest in right now.
Shop Corduroy Trousers:
H&M
Corduroy Trousers
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Zara
Wide-Leg Corduroy Trousers
These also come in a dark chocolate brown shade.
Mango
Wide-Leg Corduroy Jeans
The dark navy shade makes these so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
COS
Corduroy Straight-Leg Trousers
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Citizens of Humanity
Aurora Cotton-Blend Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants
The draw-string design ensures a comfortable fit.
Miu Miu
Corduroy Pants
Style with a sleek shirt or pair with a relaxed hoodie to get Elsa's look.
Sézane
New 70's Trousers
The flared silhouette and high-waisted finish gives these a chic, '70s-inspired finish.
H&M
Wide-Leg Corduroy Trousers
Style with a pointed-toe boot or pair these with simple ballet flats.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.