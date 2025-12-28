Gwyneth Just Wore the Aristocratic Colour Trend That Instantly Elevates Black Leggings

If I’m going to take legging-styling inspiration from anyone, it’s Gwyneth Paltrow. With a knack for making everyday basics feel their most elevated, the quiet-luxury dresser provides me with more outfit inspiration than most. So when I spotted her stepping out this week wearing a trouser trend I’d long deemed a little too slouchy, I paid close attention to the subtle styling swaps she made to pull together an inevitably chic look.
Heading out for a beach stroll, the actor proved that black leggings don’t have to read lazy. Instead, she elevated the humble staple with an elegant colour trend that I’d go so far as to say lent her outfit a distinctly regal air.
Reaching for a padded vest in a deep olive hue, Gwyneth’s look reminded me of something Kate Middleton might wear on an off-duty countryside jaunt. Simple yet polished, the rich, earthy shade added depth and refinement to her outfit, while still keeping things cosy and practical.
Echoing the dark green tone of her vest, Gwyneth finished the look with a pair of short wellington boots in the same hue. While the overall outfit was undeniably casual, the cohesive palette and aristocratic colour choice gave it a classic elegance.
Intent on replicating this look myself, read on to discover the black leggings I recommend below.
Shop Black Leggings:
H&M
Cotton Leggings
Style these with dark green boots or dress them down with trainers.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Leggings
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Reformation
Needle Legging
The stirrup detailing gives these such a smart finish.
Zara
Double Leggings
The contrasting waist-band adds a sleek point of interest.
Leset
Rio Stretch-Ponte Stirrup Leggings
I find that stirrup leggings are the best for style with heels.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.