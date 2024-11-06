Sorry, But the '90s Did Leopard Print Better—6 Looks Inspiring My 2024 Wardrobe

As leopard print makes its return to the fashion scene in 2024, I can't help but think of every it's appeared in. People may look at the kitschy print and think it was just a fad tied to the internet blip that was "mob wife aesthetic," but it's proven time and time again that it's here to stay. Upon my deep dive into the archives of Getty Images, I found the animal print in the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, and even in the early and mid '2000s. I first fell in love with the print by scrolling through Tumblr and hitting save on every Alexa Chung outfit that happened to pop on my screen. After looking back into the print's history, I think the '90s was the best time for it. The trend found fans in Princess Diana, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and fashion favourite Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. How can you not love that era?

Now that the revival is here, the market is filled with spotted skirts, coats, dresses, and even ballet flats. And while I'm interested in how people are styling them today, I can't stop looking back to the '90s for inspiration. After all, with the minimal approach to styling, you'll end up with a more timeless look rather than something you'll be tired of in a few months. Below, you'll find my favourite leopard-print moments of the '90s, from celebrities like Gwenyth Paltrow rocking casual looks on a red carpet to supermodels parading down a runway. If you're ready to make leopard print look effortless, keep scrolling.

How Celebrities Styled Leopard Print in the '90s:

Jennifer Anniston wearing all black outfit and leopard bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Jennifer Anniston was spotted wearing this leopard-print bag on multiple occasions. Her looks were always simple, so it was clear the bag was meant to be the point of interest. Plus, if you love something, please wear it to your heart's content. Outfit repeaters are welcomed here.

Gwenyth Paltrow wearing leopard coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I don't even need to know what Gwenyth Paltrow is wearing underneath the coat, because this outfit is perfection as-is. I've always bought solid-coloured jackets and coats, but this proves that with a statement coat like this, you don't need much styling to look put together.

CBK on a walk wearing leopard-print coat and jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Don't save that leopard-printed item for a special occasion, it'll end up collecting dust in your closet. Instead, take notes from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy who wore the print even on casual outings. Even with a simple formula like a turtleneck and jeans, you're left with flawless results.

Cameron Diaz in the '90s wearing leopard-print cardigan, brown pants, and leather loafers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Is it bad that I loved how celebrities used to dress casually to events? I love a couture moment, but you get more of a sense of their personal style here. I would never think to pair a leopard-print cardigan with shiny pants like this, but it looks great. And as many '90s outfits do, the look was finished off with patent black accessories.

runway model wearing leopard print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The set design! The floor-length coat! The hairstyle! Of course, '90s Givenchy would get it all so right. With a statement piece like this, a black minimal dress like above will look best.

Calvin Klein model wearing leopard coat with grey dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If I could copy and paste this entire Calvin Klein collection into my wardrobe, I would. Corporate grey contrasts so well with the loud print—something to take note of if you're also living the 9-to-5 life. Obviously, we can't wear a plunging CK dress to the office, so pairing spotted ballet flats or a belt with a pencil skirt would be the ideal way to go.

Yusra Siddiqui
Associate Fashion Editor
Yusra Siddiqui is an editor who resides in New Jersey but bounces between the suburbs and NYC. (She's a Jersey girl at heart.) After interning at Who What Wear in 2019, she found her way to the team after graduating from LIM College in 2022 with a fashion media degree. She's also spent time writing and working for publications such as Fashionista, Coveteur, and Nylon, but she always knew that Who What Wear was where she was meant to be. When she's on the job, she's perusing runway shows, analyzing the latest thing fellow Gen Zers are up to on the internet, and sharing what she can about the modest-fashion market. You can also catch her dabbling in entertainment, talking about the costume choices of the latest Netflix series or diving deeper into how the plotline affects the viewers in a myriad of ways. Lastly, she likes to create content for Who What Wear's TikTok. Her personal time is spent doing similar but also different things—deep diving into almost every new TV show (Bridgerton, Gilmore Girls, and Stranger Things are favorites), planning her next local getaway (whenever that may be), and reading the latest Emily Henry or Sally Rooney novel in one sitting.
