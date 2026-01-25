I Just Got Back From Paris—5 Outfits I'm Copying to Look Like a Local

A short weekend in Paris is all it takes to rekindle your sense of style. Somewhere between walks along the Seine, croissant pilgrimages and people watching over decadent hot chocolates, I noticed a pattern amongst the sartorial choices of the Parisian women.
What stood out was how edited everything felt. Yes, there was a capsule wardrobe at the base of each look: quality outerwear, classic knits and timeless denim, but with the addition of pieces rooted in the present moment. These subtle, trend-aware additions create new outfit formulas that feel fresh and elevated. Not a microtrend in sight, I envied the thoughtfulness that went into their looks: something cinched just so, a sculptural piece worn over layers, or a vintage accessory that grounded modern pieces.
By the end of the weekend, I felt like I'd had an education in the French way of dressing. Ahead, I'm breaking down the five outfit trends I spotted on repeat among some of the most stylish Parisian women. Read on for simple, wearable looks lifted straight from the streets of Paris.
5 OUTFIT TRENDS PARISIAN WOMEN ARE WEARING ON REPEAT
1. Borg Gilets Over Knitwear
STYLE NOTES: A borg gilet is a great finishing layer. Thrown over fine knits or simple seperates, it's a great transitional piece that adds warmth on days where a coat may be too much. The added texture also gives dimension to an outfit.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
Devon Jumper
100% wool.
Mounty Dark Earth Jacket
Layer over everything from denim to suede.
COS
Corduroy Wide-Leg Trousers
The wide-leg just got even cooler.
Dune London
Gosette
A minimal take on the loafer.
ARKET
Leather Triangle Scarf
Bring a new texture to your triangle scarf collection.
2. Chunky Bangles Over Sleeves
STYLE NOTES: This was one of the simplest yet most effective styling tricks I saw in Paris. Worn over a knit, shirt or blazer sleeve, they add a sculptural finish that makes a statement without distracting from the rest of the look.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Air-Yarn Crew Neck Jumper
Available in 8 different colours.
Uniqlo
Straight Jeans
Such a great price for jeans.
Pointed Ballet Flats
For some added texture.
Orelia London
Statement Wave Bangle
18k gold plated.
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag
A roomy but chic workwear bag.
3. Ladylike Accessories
STYLE NOTES: Ladylike accessories were used as subtle accessories rather than full statements. A hair turban, top-handle bag or leather gloves add a refined, vintage note that elevate even the simplest of outfits. It also works to lean into the the vintage nature of the accessories like @sylviemus_ with a vintage or faux fur coat.
Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop
Ravello Coat
A luxurious faux fur option.
SLIP
Double-Lined Silk Turban
Great for your outfit, and great for your hair.
ANINE BING
Anine Bag Smooth Leather
A modern take on a vintage classic.
Mango
Classic Satin Pointed Heel in Black
Just add 15 denier tights.
Daisy London Jewellery
Polly Oversized Woven Square Stud Earrings
A timeless statement.
4. Belted Coats
STYLE NOTES: Rather than relying on built-in ties, a lot of women in Paris opted for skinny belts to cinch in their coats. This was a styling hack commonly used on thin coats such as trenches and car coats to create a new silhouette while still keeping the volume up top.