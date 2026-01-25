I Just Got Back From Paris—5 Outfits I'm Copying to Look Like a Local

I just spent the last few days in Paris and these were the outfits I kept noticing again and again. And yes, I took notes. Scroll on to see the Parisian outfit trends that I'm taking on board in 2026.

Influencers Frann Fyne, Sylvie Mus and Anne Lauremais wearing 2026 outfit trends.
(Image credit: @frannfyne @sylviemus_ @annelauremais)
A short weekend in Paris is all it takes to rekindle your sense of style. Somewhere between walks along the Seine, croissant pilgrimages and people watching over decadent hot chocolates, I noticed a pattern amongst the sartorial choices of the Parisian women.

What stood out was how edited everything felt. Yes, there was a capsule wardrobe at the base of each look: quality outerwear, classic knits and timeless denim, but with the addition of pieces rooted in the present moment. These subtle, trend-aware additions create new outfit formulas that feel fresh and elevated. Not a microtrend in sight, I envied the thoughtfulness that went into their looks: something cinched just so, a sculptural piece worn over layers, or a vintage accessory that grounded modern pieces.

By the end of the weekend, I felt like I'd had an education in the French way of dressing. Ahead, I'm breaking down the five outfit trends I spotted on repeat among some of the most stylish Parisian women. Read on for simple, wearable looks lifted straight from the streets of Paris.

5 OUTFIT TRENDS PARISIAN WOMEN ARE WEARING ON REPEAT

1. Borg Gilets Over Knitwear

Influencer Anne-Victoire Lefevre wearing a borg filet over knitwear.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

STYLE NOTES: A borg gilet is a great finishing layer. Thrown over fine knits or simple seperates, it's a great transitional piece that adds warmth on days where a coat may be too much. The added texture also gives dimension to an outfit.

2. Chunky Bangles Over Sleeves

Influencer Leasy in Paris wearing a chunky bangle over jumper sleeves.

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

STYLE NOTES: This was one of the simplest yet most effective styling tricks I saw in Paris. Worn over a knit, shirt or blazer sleeve, they add a sculptural finish that makes a statement without distracting from the rest of the look.

3. Ladylike Accessories

Influencer Sylvie Mus wearing ladylike accessories and a vintage fur coat.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

STYLE NOTES: Ladylike accessories were used as subtle accessories rather than full statements. A hair turban, top-handle bag or leather gloves add a refined, vintage note that elevate even the simplest of outfits. It also works to lean into the the vintage nature of the accessories like @sylviemus_ with a vintage or faux fur coat.

4. Belted Coats

Influencer Annelauremais wearing a belted coat.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

STYLE NOTES: Rather than relying on built-in ties, a lot of women in Paris opted for skinny belts to cinch in their coats. This was a styling hack commonly used on thin coats such as trenches and car coats to create a new silhouette while still keeping the volume up top.

