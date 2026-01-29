The Anti-Jeans Trouser Trend the It Girls Are Loving in 2026

If you're tired of your jeans, look no further than Hailey Bieber. In the nostalgic low waisted trouser trend, her look is perfect for 2026. Scroll to discover why.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
By
published
in News
Fashion person Hailey Bieber wears the low waisted trouser trend. Arriving for a Church service at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills she wears a white top, black trouser, brown fur trim coat and leopard print bag and shoes. This image was recently taken from her Instagram.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jump to category:

When it comes to the style icons we regularly look to for inspiration, Hailey Bieber is always on our mood board. From her 2016-coded looks to her recent take on ‘90s polish, we've been avid fans of Hailey's elevated approach to style since she stepped out in that red minidress. So, when she was spotted wearing a pair of low-waisted, straight-leg trousers this week, it became yet another look worth talking about. Especially if you, too, are growing tired of your faithful jeans.

Fashion person Hailey Bieber wears the low waisted trouser trend. She wears black trousers with

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Keeping her base simple, Hailey added interest to a white tee with pops of leopard print (in the form of a Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea and Manolo Blahnik Carolyne pumps, no less), but it was her low-waisted trousers which really piqued my interest. Over the past few months, we’ve noticed a subtle shift in trouser trends, and whilst straight-leg, bootcut and skinny jeans are still wardrobe staples, low-waisted tailored trousers with '90s energy have been rising in popularity.

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the party for Guy Oseary&#039;s book &#039;Jews Who Rock&#039; at Eugene&#039;s in New York City. 11/05/2000. She wears low waisted trousers similar to Hailey Beiber&#039;s.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, when you think of the era's most sophisticated dressers (Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, we’re looking at you), a pair of low-slung trousers was usually in the picture. And whilst high-waisted trousers dominated the past few years, as fashion enters a nostalgic mood, we're going low. From Solange Knowles' low-rise, baggy jeans to Zoë Kravitz's hip-grazing midi skirts, the It girls are baring their belly buttons in 2026.

So, if your blue jeans are starting to feel a little bit samey, keep scrolling to see our pick of low-waisted trousers.

Shop the Low-Waisted Trouser Trend:

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.