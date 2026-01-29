When it comes to the style icons we regularly look to for inspiration, Hailey Bieber is always on our mood board. From her 2016-coded looks to her recent take on ‘90s polish, we've been avid fans of Hailey's elevated approach to style since she stepped out in that red minidress. So, when she was spotted wearing a pair of low-waisted, straight-leg trousers this week, it became yet another look worth talking about. Especially if you, too, are growing tired of your faithful jeans.
