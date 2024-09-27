The Classy-Looking Flat Shoe Trend Londoners Are Wearing Before Switching to Boots
You might have noticed a feline fixture on London's streets this autumn. It's not a new landmark, nor is it chasing down the city's pigeons; instead this wild cat is latching on to fashion people in the capital, subtly elevating the day-to-day outfits of the most-stylish residents.
Splattered across London's streets, leopard print ballet flats are proving to be the shoe of choice for directional dressers right now. More interesting than a classic black style, this fresh flat shoe makes the most of the season's favourite print in a pretty and wearable way.
Offering a subtle hint of colour and print, leopard print ballet flats give an outfit a 2024 twist in an instant. Without a doubt the print of the season, the leopard print trend has been growing throughout the year, cropping up in runway shows in both February and September, and dominating my Instagram feed ever since.
The perfect shoe option for these early autumn days when boots aren't 100% essential, I'd recommend wearing the trend with relaxed jeans as we move towards the cooler months, before wearing them with tights and skirts throughout the coldest season.
Set to continue its streak of success, read on to discover our edit of the best leopard print ballet flats to shop right now.
SHOP LEOPARD PRINT BALLET FLATS:
The square-toe design gives these an elevated edge.
Reformation's Bethany ballet flats are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
