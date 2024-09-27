The Classy-Looking Flat Shoe Trend Londoners Are Wearing Before Switching to Boots

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

You might have noticed a feline fixture on London's streets this autumn. It's not a new landmark, nor is it chasing down the city's pigeons; instead this wild cat is latching on to fashion people in the capital, subtly elevating the day-to-day outfits of the most-stylish residents.

Splattered across London's streets, leopard print ballet flats are proving to be the shoe of choice for directional dressers right now. More interesting than a classic black style, this fresh flat shoe makes the most of the season's favourite print in a pretty and wearable way.

Influencer wears leopard print ballet flats.

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

Offering a subtle hint of colour and print, leopard print ballet flats give an outfit a 2024 twist in an instant. Without a doubt the print of the season, the leopard print trend has been growing throughout the year, cropping up in runway shows in both February and September, and dominating my Instagram feed ever since.

The perfect shoe option for these early autumn days when boots aren't 100% essential, I'd recommend wearing the trend with relaxed jeans as we move towards the cooler months, before wearing them with tights and skirts throughout the coldest season.

Influencer wears leopard print ballet flats.

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Set to continue its streak of success, read on to discover our edit of the best leopard print ballet flats to shop right now.

SHOP LEOPARD PRINT BALLET FLATS:

Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats

These run slightly small so consider sizing up.

sezane,

Sezane
Matilda Ballerinas

These had a pony-effect fabric for a textured finish.

Leopard Print Ballet Flats
Pull & Bear
Leopard Print Ballet Flats

These look more expensive than they are.

Maeve Mary Jane Flat Pumps
Maeve
Mary Jane Flat Pumps

These also come in black and silver.

The Everyday Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats
Toteme
The Everyday Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats

The square-toe design gives these an elevated edge.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

Reformation's Bethany ballet flats are a fashion person's favourites.

Uo Luxe Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
Urban Outfitters
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

The chunky buckle gives these a grundy feel.

Chiara Ballet Flats
Ba&Sh
Chiara Ballet Flats

Style with a miniskirt or pair with baggy jeans.

Explore More:
Leopard Print Ballet Flats
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸