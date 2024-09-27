The Classy-Looking Flat Shoe Trend Londoners Are Wearing Before Switching to Boots

You might have noticed a feline fixture on London's streets this autumn. It's not a new landmark, nor is it chasing down the city's pigeons; instead this wild cat is latching on to fashion people in the capital, subtly elevating the day-to-day outfits of the most-stylish residents.

Splattered across London's streets, leopard print ballet flats are proving to be the shoe of choice for directional dressers right now. More interesting than a classic black style, this fresh flat shoe makes the most of the season's favourite print in a pretty and wearable way.

Offering a subtle hint of colour and print, leopard print ballet flats give an outfit a 2024 twist in an instant. Without a doubt the print of the season, the leopard print trend has been growing throughout the year, cropping up in runway shows in both February and September, and dominating my Instagram feed ever since.

The perfect shoe option for these early autumn days when boots aren't 100% essential, I'd recommend wearing the trend with relaxed jeans as we move towards the cooler months, before wearing them with tights and skirts throughout the coldest season.

Set to continue its streak of success, read on to discover our edit of the best leopard print ballet flats to shop right now.

SHOP LEOPARD PRINT BALLET FLATS:

& Other Stories Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats £125 SHOP NOW These run slightly small so consider sizing up.

Sezane Matilda Ballerinas £160 SHOP NOW These had a pony-effect fabric for a textured finish.

Pull & Bear Leopard Print Ballet Flats £30 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Maeve Mary Jane Flat Pumps £120 SHOP NOW These also come in black and silver.

Toteme The Everyday Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ballet Flats £550 SHOP NOW The square-toe design gives these an elevated edge.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW Reformation's Bethany ballet flats are a fashion person's favourites.

Urban Outfitters Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £50 SHOP NOW The chunky buckle gives these a grundy feel.