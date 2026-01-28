I've Done the Research—This Nostalgic It Shoe Is About to Make a Comeback

The evidence is stacking up for Valentino Rockstuds to start trending again in 2026.

Collage of Valentino Rockstud heels
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Wait… could it be? Are Valentino Rockstuds actually a thing again? I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but all signs are pointing in one direction. After years out of the spotlight, the once-ubiquitous shoe is creeping back into the conversation. Pay attention: the clues are subtle, scattered, but impossible to ignore once you start looking. Let’s examine the evidence.

What Are the Valentino Rockstuds?

Image of hot pink Valantino Rockstud heels in a shoebox.

(Image credit: @violetgrace)

First introduced as part of Valentino’s autumn/winter 2010 runway collection by then-co-creative directors Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, the Rockstud heels and flats are defined by slender straps and neat rows of square metal studs that trace across the shoes, whilst the corresponding bags feature studing along the border. Capturing the 2010’s indie sleaze mood while also nodding to the growing boho influence that was beginning to take hold, their launch was followed by instant commercial success.

Almost immediately, Valentino's Rockstuds filtered into the wardrobes of the street style crowd, editors and celebrities, becoming one of the most recognisable accessories of the early 2010s. Their appeal was easy to understand: the stud detailing lent a subtle toughness that offset their femininity. Few shoes managed to feel quite so of-the-moment—or quite so omnipresent. Worn by a variety of celebrities, from Alexa Chung to Jennifer Lopez, they quickly became the go-to 'going out' heel of choice.

Model wears Valentino Rockstud heels on the Valentino autumn/winter 2010 runway,

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Model wears Valentino Rockstud heels on the Valentino autumn/winter 2010 runway.

Why Are Valentino Rockstuds Making a Comeback?

Of course, when a trend reaches peak saturation, backlash is inevitable. By the late 2010s and early 2020s, Rockstuds had slipped from favour, weighed down by overexposure and changing tastes. As minimalism, quiet luxury and logo aversion took centre stage, the high-impact studded heel all but disappeared from the style set’s rotation. But fashion has a long memory, and an even longer appetite for nostalgia (hello again, 2016). As we’ve seen time and again, the trends that fall hardest often return with the most force. Which brings us to 2025.

All was ticking along quietly until The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer dropped. Striding through the halls of Runway Magazine was the iconic shoes and those shoes alone—immediately reigniting the conversation. What's more, with the strong nostalgia in style that has seeking influence from Y2K, we're preparing for an era of wearing high heels in even every day situations to return.

Image of Valentino Rockstuds in The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer.

(Image credit: The Devil Wears Prada)

Miranda Priestly walks down the halls of Runway Magazine wearing Valentino Rockstud heels in The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer.

Dakota Johnson wears Valentino Rockstuds to the Valentino autumn/winter 2026 runway show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson wears Valentino Rockstud heels to the Valentino autumn/winter 2026 runway show.

Are Valentino Rockstuds Still in Fashion?

While there’s no denying these shoes spent years out of favour, the signs of their return are hard to ignore. Fashion has spent the past few seasons enthusiastically resurrecting silhouettes once considered passé, and Rockstuds align well with what’s coming next. Between the toe-baring shape, stud detailing and T-bar straps, they already tick off several key trends forecast for 2026.

Anticipating their revival, Valentino introduced Rockstud designs into their Pre-Fall 2026 collection, leaning into fashion's penchant for a nostalgic shoe. Meanwhile, the death of Valentino Garavani earlier this month makes the synonymous shoe feel relevant all over again.

Image of Valentino Rockstud heels from Valetino Pre-Fall 2026 collection

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

Valentino's Rockstud heels are a defining part of the brand's pre-fall 2026 collection.

For those drawn to the originals, the resale market is the obvious starting point. Platforms like Hardley Ever Worn It and Vestiaire Collective are rich hunting grounds for early-2010s Rockstud sandals and pumps, whilst Valentino Garavani’s current collections offer updated interpretations of the classic design. These newer versions feel sleeker and more refined, but still honour the studded DNA that made the originals so iconic. Whether you’re investing in an archival pair or opting for a modern update, Rockstuds feel poised to reclaim their place in the spotlight.

Alexa Chung wears Valentino Rockstud flats in 2010.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa Chung wears Valentino Rockstud flats in 2010.

So, are Valentino Rockstuds officially back? In a season shaped by nostalgia, legacy and reassessment, it certainly looks that way. Read on to discover the Valentino Rockstud shoes and bags to shop right now.

