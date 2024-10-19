Alexa and Iris Just Inspired Me to Revisit the Surprisingly Classic Coat Trend That I Haven’t Worn in a Decade

Just ahead of winter's full force kicking in, Alexa Chung and Iris Law have brought to my attention the cute coat trend that I has just about forgotten about. Both styling cute duffle coats that Paddington Bear himself would fawn over, the two models made me dig through my wardrobe to revisit the coat trend I lived in a decade ago.

Made distinct via its toggle hooks, large hood and patch pockets, the design has been in circulation for decades. Ebbing in an out of style across the century, the trend came to popularity in the 50s and 60 and again as recently as the 2010s.

In a rich navy shade, Chung selected a style that featured a three toggle closure and two oversized pockets. Styling it over a blue shirt and a cosy green knit, the presenter crafted an outfit that cast back to her noughties style roots, wearing her coat neatly fastened with a bouquet in her clutches.

Alexa Chung wears a duffle coat.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Also reviving the forgotten coat trend, Law took to styling the jacket this week, too. Without the hood detailing or the oversized pockets, Law's coat featured the distinct toggle fastenings that the trending coat is famous for. Wearing hers with retro sunglasses and a thick elasticated headband, Law's playful accessorising made the pretty coat trend feel relaxed and wearable for day-to-day.

Iris Law wears a duffle coat.

(Image credit: @lirisaw)

Heading back towards the mainstream, we spotted the duffle coat trend remerging on runways for this autumn/winter. Featuring in Victoria Beckham's A/W 2024 collection, the designer sent oversized styles, and slim-fitting jackets down the runway, paired with with voluminous trousers and oversized accessories.

Model wears a duffle coat.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Victoria Beckham)

Officially back on our radar for winter 2024, read on to discover our edit of the best duffle coats to shop right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST DUFFLE COATS:

Loose Duffle Jacket
& Other Stories
Loose Duffle Jacket

These also come in black.

Alma Duffle Coat
Free People
Alma Duffle Coat

This roomy coat is perfect for midwinter styling.

Coat
Zara
Coat

Style with denim or wear with tailored trousers.

Hooded Wool Duffle Coat
COS
Hooded Wool Duffle Coat

This features a detachable hood that you can wear with or without.

Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket
Toteme
Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket

Toteme's shearling jacket is a fashion person's favourite.

farfetch,

Victoria Beckham
Oversized Duffle Jacket

This inky blue coat is well on its way to selling out.

Wool-Blend Duffle Jacket
Toteme
Wool-Blend Duffle Jacket

Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Cardinham Duffle Coat
Seasalt Cornwall
Cardinham Duffle Coat

This rich navy shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Elenia
Max Mara
Elenia

Style over a neat button down or pair with a cosy knit.

Oversized Duffle Coat in Camel
Victoria Beckham
Oversized Duffle Coat

This comes up large so consider sizing down.

Black Borg Duffle Fleece Jacket
Next
Black Borg Duffle Fleece Jacket

Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

