Alexa and Iris Just Inspired Me to Revisit the Surprisingly Classic Coat Trend That I Haven’t Worn in a Decade

Just ahead of winter's full force kicking in, Alexa Chung and Iris Law have brought to my attention the cute coat trend that I has just about forgotten about. Both styling cute duffle coats that Paddington Bear himself would fawn over, the two models made me dig through my wardrobe to revisit the coat trend I lived in a decade ago.

Made distinct via its toggle hooks, large hood and patch pockets, the design has been in circulation for decades. Ebbing in an out of style across the century, the trend came to popularity in the 50s and 60 and again as recently as the 2010s.

In a rich navy shade, Chung selected a style that featured a three toggle closure and two oversized pockets. Styling it over a blue shirt and a cosy green knit, the presenter crafted an outfit that cast back to her noughties style roots, wearing her coat neatly fastened with a bouquet in her clutches.

Also reviving the forgotten coat trend, Law took to styling the jacket this week, too. Without the hood detailing or the oversized pockets, Law's coat featured the distinct toggle fastenings that the trending coat is famous for. Wearing hers with retro sunglasses and a thick elasticated headband, Law's playful accessorising made the pretty coat trend feel relaxed and wearable for day-to-day.

Heading back towards the mainstream, we spotted the duffle coat trend remerging on runways for this autumn/winter. Featuring in Victoria Beckham's A/W 2024 collection, the designer sent oversized styles, and slim-fitting jackets down the runway, paired with with voluminous trousers and oversized accessories.

Officially back on our radar for winter 2024, read on to discover our edit of the best duffle coats to shop right now.

