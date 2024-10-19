Alexa and Iris Just Inspired Me to Revisit the Surprisingly Classic Coat Trend That I Haven’t Worn in a Decade
Just ahead of winter's full force kicking in, Alexa Chung and Iris Law have brought to my attention the cute coat trend that I has just about forgotten about. Both styling cute duffle coats that Paddington Bear himself would fawn over, the two models made me dig through my wardrobe to revisit the coat trend I lived in a decade ago.
Made distinct via its toggle hooks, large hood and patch pockets, the design has been in circulation for decades. Ebbing in an out of style across the century, the trend came to popularity in the 50s and 60 and again as recently as the 2010s.
In a rich navy shade, Chung selected a style that featured a three toggle closure and two oversized pockets. Styling it over a blue shirt and a cosy green knit, the presenter crafted an outfit that cast back to her noughties style roots, wearing her coat neatly fastened with a bouquet in her clutches.
Also reviving the forgotten coat trend, Law took to styling the jacket this week, too. Without the hood detailing or the oversized pockets, Law's coat featured the distinct toggle fastenings that the trending coat is famous for. Wearing hers with retro sunglasses and a thick elasticated headband, Law's playful accessorising made the pretty coat trend feel relaxed and wearable for day-to-day.
Heading back towards the mainstream, we spotted the duffle coat trend remerging on runways for this autumn/winter. Featuring in Victoria Beckham's A/W 2024 collection, the designer sent oversized styles, and slim-fitting jackets down the runway, paired with with voluminous trousers and oversized accessories.
Officially back on our radar for winter 2024, read on to discover our edit of the best duffle coats to shop right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST DUFFLE COATS:
This rich navy shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
