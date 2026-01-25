Nobody Is Cooler Than ‘90s Kate Moss—3 Jeans Trends That Still Hold Up Today

Kate Moss has been a style icon of mine for as long as I can remember. And while her 2026 looks remain impossibly chic, it’s her ’90s wardrobe that continues to resonate most deeply. Favouring a pared-back approach to dressing, Moss’s silhouettes were always easily elegant. A quick scroll through the archives still leaves me brimming with inspiration.
This time, I turned my attention to the denim trends Moss has been wearing for more than three decades. Just as chic in 1996 as they are in 2026, scroll on to discover the throwback Kate Moss denim trends worth copying today.
1. Bootcut Jeans
Style Notes: Bootcut jeans are set to make a comeback in 2026, and Kate Moss has long known they’re one of the most flattering silhouettes you can wear. The subtle flare elongates the legs and adds movement, making them feel that little bit more polished than a straight or baggy cut. Take cues from Moss and style yours with a tall heeled boot, or opt for a pointed-toe shoe for an equally sleek finish.
Shop Bootcut Jeans:
Marks
Eva Bootcut Jeans
These come in UK sizes 6—24, as well as four different leg lengths.
Reformation
Sharon Stretch Mid Rise Bootcut Jeans
Style with a heel to make your legs go on and on.
Mother Denim
The Outsider Sneak
I always come back to Mother for their chic denim collection.
2. Cigarette Jeans
Style Notes: Mark my words: cigarette jeans are poised for a full return in 2026. Slim-fitting and slightly cropped, they're a chic and uncomplicated piece that goes with just about everything. Moss’s go-to formula? A white sleeveless top and strappy sandals when temperatures rise. Until then, these jeans work just as well with a cosy knit or leather jacket, finished with a pair of black boots.
Shop Cigarette Jeans:
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
These also come in six other shades.
H&M
Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans
Be quick—these are on their way to selling out.
Sézane
Brut Jeans
Style with ballet flats or wear with almond-toe boots.
3. Black Jeans
Style Notes:Black jeans are the unsung hero of my wardrobe, and this winter I’m finally giving them the attention they deserve. Sitting neatly between blue denim and black trousers in terms of formality, they’re endlessly versatile and easy to dress up or down. Keep things simple with a crisp white tee, or elevate the look with a silky blouse for a more refined feel.
Shop Black Jeans:
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
Dark black jeans are so easy to slot into a winter capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.