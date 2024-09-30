Kate Moss Just Wore the Autumn Bag Trend That French Women Have Been Carrying All Season
Trust Kate Moss to casually weave the season's most in-demand accessory trend into an off-duty look. With her many years spent in the epicentre of the fashion industry, the model certainly knows how to spot a trend worth investing in.
Stepping out in Paris this week for a flurry of Fashion Week events, Moss emerged in an all-black ensemble with a slouchy leopard print tote in her clutches. Whilst the slouchy silhouette is worth noting in itself—relaxed, drooping handbags have picked up in popularity over the past year—it's the leopard-print wash that really caught my eye.
Selecting a roomy tote from Saint Laurent, Moss used the feline bag to weave a wash of texture into her outfit. Regarded by many fashion people as a neutral, the leopard print addition added a layer of dimension to her look, all the while keeping her look laid-back and cool.
Entirely on board with the leopard print trend, I spotted Kate Moss style another printed pouch on the weekend, this time opting for a small, bucket-bag style. Wearing another otherwise black outfit, Moss stuck to the simple styling trick that she knew she could fall back on, and once more used her leopard print accessory to elevate her Parisian look.
Styling the trend across her weekend in France, Moss isn't the only person in Paris obsessing over the trend. Who What Wear's editor in chief saw the trend first hand this week whilst dashing across the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. Beyond the showgoers that saturated central Paris, Parisians across the city were integrating the trending print into their daily outfits as well. Often in the form of pretty satchels, but also as shoes, scarves and dresses, too.
Whilst a trip to Paris during fashion week is always going to be a temperature check for the trends bound to ripple out across the rest of the season, this specific bag trend is already doing the rounds in London, New York and Milan, too. A fixture on the runways in the autumn/winter 2024 and spring/summer 2025 shows, the playful bag trend is set to continue its meteoric rise this autumn.
Ever inspired by Moss' wardrobe, read on to discover the best leopard print bags to shop this autumn.
SHOP THE LEOPARD PRINT BAG TREND HERE:
Style the bag that influencer @annelauremais keeps carrying.
This is the easiest way to add a splash of print to your autumn wardrobe.
This little card holder is perfect for slinging over your shoulder for an evening out.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Kate Moss and Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Same Leopard-Print It Item in Paris and L.A.
And their styling was completely different.
By Allyson Payer
-
Kate and Lila Moss Wore the Rich-Looking Fashion Trend That Is Ageless and Chic
An elevated alternative to denim.
By Natalie Munro
-
I Don't Make the Rules—Here Are All the Chic Colors to Pair With the Leopard-Print Trend This Fall
Plus, some stylish outfits to get you inspired.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
It's a Leopard-Print Fall—Here's How It Girls Are Wearing the Trend With Jeans
A foolproof buy.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sienna Miller Just Swapped Her Jeans for Fall's Biggest Pant Trend
This is worth noting.
By Natalie Munro
-
This Anti–Quiet Luxury Trend Is Everywhere Right Now—7 Styles I'm Adding to My Fall Wardrobe
Make a statement this season.
By Judith Jones
-
Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber Wore the '70s Bag Trend That Will Dominate This Fall
Boho is back.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Simone Ashley Just Wore the Chic '90s Dress Trend I Know Will Dominate London This Summer
Now this is a look.
By Natalie Munro