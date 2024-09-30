Kate Moss Just Wore the Autumn Bag Trend That French Women Have Been Carrying All Season

Trust Kate Moss to casually weave the season's most in-demand accessory trend into an off-duty look. With her many years spent in the epicentre of the fashion industry, the model certainly knows how to spot a trend worth investing in.

Stepping out in Paris this week for a flurry of Fashion Week events, Moss emerged in an all-black ensemble with a slouchy leopard print tote in her clutches. Whilst the slouchy silhouette is worth noting in itself—relaxed, drooping handbags have picked up in popularity over the past year—it's the leopard-print wash that really caught my eye.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selecting a roomy tote from Saint Laurent, Moss used the feline bag to weave a wash of texture into her outfit. Regarded by many fashion people as a neutral, the leopard print addition added a layer of dimension to her look, all the while keeping her look laid-back and cool.

Entirely on board with the leopard print trend, I spotted Kate Moss style another printed pouch on the weekend, this time opting for a small, bucket-bag style. Wearing another otherwise black outfit, Moss stuck to the simple styling trick that she knew she could fall back on, and once more used her leopard print accessory to elevate her Parisian look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Styling the trend across her weekend in France, Moss isn't the only person in Paris obsessing over the trend. Who What Wear's editor in chief saw the trend first hand this week whilst dashing across the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. Beyond the showgoers that saturated central Paris, Parisians across the city were integrating the trending print into their daily outfits as well. Often in the form of pretty satchels, but also as shoes, scarves and dresses, too.

Whilst a trip to Paris during fashion week is always going to be a temperature check for the trends bound to ripple out across the rest of the season, this specific bag trend is already doing the rounds in London, New York and Milan, too. A fixture on the runways in the autumn/winter 2024 and spring/summer 2025 shows, the playful bag trend is set to continue its meteoric rise this autumn.

Ever inspired by Moss' wardrobe, read on to discover the best leopard print bags to shop this autumn.

SHOP THE LEOPARD PRINT BAG TREND HERE:

Damson Madder Leopard Print Tote Bag £35 SHOP NOW This oversized tote is perfect for daily styling.

Zara Animal Print Leather Bag £50 SHOP NOW The leather composition gives this an elevated edge.

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Sling Bag £130 SHOP NOW Style this as a crossbody or wear it over your shoulders.

Rouje Frenchy Bag £355 SHOP NOW The adjustable strap means you can alter the length to your preference.

Ganni Leopard Mini Ganni Bou Bag £345 SHOP NOW Ganni's leopard print designs are a staple of the Danish brand.

Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Leopard Bag £4120 SHOP NOW Shop the style that's in Kate Moss' rotation.

Jerome Dreyfuss Sac Bandoulière Igor Pour Femme £830 SHOP NOW Style the bag that influencer @annelauremais keeps carrying.

Rejino Pyo Sofia Bag Pony Print Leopard £275 SHOP NOW This is the easiest way to add a splash of print to your autumn wardrobe.

By Anthropologie Knot-Detail Slouchy Shoulder Bag £98 SHOP NOW This also includes a removable inner pouch.