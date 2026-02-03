Sorry, Karl Lagerfeld circa 2011, but we firmly believe that sweatpants (or track pants) are a sign of freedom rather than "defeat" in 2026. I can vouch for myself, Jennifer Lawrence and the myriad other stylish women I’ve seen rocking these sporty, slouchy trousers with coats lately. It’s cold, and we want to liberate our legs from the constraints of jeans and tights with the most comfortable trousers of all (besides pyjamas).
On a Venn diagram of loungewear, athleisure and sportswear, track pants would sit right in the middle. Their effortless nonchalance is actually their superpower; long gone are the days when wearing them out and about would be deemed "scruffy" or make you look like you live in the gym. Now, they've had a high-fashion makeover, and we're spoiled for choice.
A straight leg can feel more modern than a retro, '70s-spirited flare or cuffed hem; the wider they are, the more casual their vibe; and in the brightest colours and prints, they become trophy trousers. Fabrics should be picked according to your desired level of warmth, from woven cotton to cashmere, and there’s usually enough room to slip on some thermal leggings underneath to make them even cosier.
You’re never far away from a pair of Adidas track pants in London, especially styles in collaboration with Wales Bonner, whilst nostalgia is driving Juicy Couture’s second wind. In fact, if you're able to find a brand that doesn’t offer its own take, let me know. The trick is to make sure they don't look sloppy, and that’s where your outerwear comes in. As far as I’m concerned, all so-called "rules" when it comes to styling track pants with coats are made to be broken. Balancing the proportions and volume is vital, but if you really want to wear the matching top or a comfort-blanket knit, do it.
The mood of your coat or jacket, and to a lesser extent, your shoes, amps up whatever your track pants are communicating. Personally, I love a faux-fur coat with track pants. The collision of vintage charm and sporty codes is refreshing, and I think the contrast between the two pieces is the most important success metric of all—the more unexpected, the better. Read to shop seven of the best track-pants-and-coat outfits I uncovered during my research.
7 Track-Pants-and-Coat Outfits to Copy in 2026:
1. Scarf Coat + Track Pants + Loafers
Style Notes: From Rebecca Olivia’s knitted bonnet to her leather loafers, the juxtaposition is real. All of these outfit elements are trending separately, and once she's put them together, voila! New styling tricks. It’s proof that the relaxed Adidas track pants anchoring the look in a rich-looking brown shouldn’t be limited to "casual" occasions, and that strokeable pile coats can feel fresh with an unexpected 'fit underneath.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Fringed Shawl Wool Coat
Wrap the scarf over your shoulders to create a cape effect.
adidas
Classic Track Pants
Those iconic stripes also visually lengthen your legs.
M&S
Leather Trim Block Heel Loafers
Tan loafers are underrated, and lighter for spring.
2. Faux-Fur Coat + Track Pants + Suede Boots
Style Notes: "I tried just enough and nailed it", is what an outfit like this says. It’s not just what Annabel Rosendahl's wearing, but how she’s wearing it. The faux-fur coat and the grey tracksuit look impossibly soft, yet the magic of this understated look is the polish added by the outerwear’s structure and oversized proportions—even before those amazing The Row suede boots are factored in.
Shop the Look:
AllSaints
Sora Faux Fur Coat
This colour and texture go with everything.
ASOS
Lounge Trouser Co-Ord
So comfortable and easy to wear.
The Row
Zipped Boot I in Suede
These cult-favourite boots are totally ageless.
3. Cocoon Coat + Track Pants + Trainers
Style Notes: If Zoë Kravitz and Monikh Dale are co-signing this coat, it's good enough for us. The sculptural collar brings the drama, pushing thoughts of a scarf firmly out of mind, and the versatility of the classic colour ensures that the cost-per-wear ratio is fixed in your favour. Loose black track pants and silver trainers are the perfect accompaniments, though really, anything and everything would be instantly elevated by this coat.
Shop the Look:
The Row
Temur Coat in Virgin Wool
The ultimate black coat.
hush
Amie Wide Leg Joggers
Basically like wearing pyjamas, but just that bit chicer.
Saucony
Progrid Guide 7 Trainers
A good way to dip your toe into the technical-trainer trend.
4. Faux-Fur Coat + Track Pants + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: The next phase of the grey tracksuit’s rebrand starts here, courtesy of Ellie Delphine. Completely at odds with the floor-sweeping, shoe-hiding hemlines worn with coquettish ballet flats that we're seeing so many examples of right now, her voluminous track pants are tucked into sleek knee-high boots with a kitten heel. It’s elegantly done, and the head-turning look skews more elegant thanks to the faux-fur coat and capacious brown suede tote.
Shop the Look:
Chilli & Charm
Brown Faux Fur Coat
Leave this open to show off your base layers.
H&M
Sweatpants
You can lounge around and play sports in these.
M&S
Croc Kitten Heel Knee High Boots
Hiding these under trousers would be a shame.
5. Fluffy Jacket + Track Pants + Heeled Boots
Style Notes: At first glance, this look is giving Paris Hilton in her Y2K party-girl heyday, taking in the vibrant pink track pants and fluffy white jacket that Laberiane Ponton has styled together. The 2026 twist is the inclusion of some graphic black accessories that stop the vibe from feeling too "morning after": heeled boots (based on what we can see), chosen instead of trainers or Uggs, and a studded shoulder bag.