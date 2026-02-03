After years in fashion, I’ve come to mark time not by calendars, but by colour trends. Last summer will forever feel tinted butter yellow, while the year before that was punctuated by pops of red on every corner. And as we look ahead to the warmer months of 2026, I’m ready to call it: there’s a new shade set to define the season.
Fresh from the spring/summer 2026 runways, icy blue is emerging as spring’s most important colour story. Seen at Icicle, Victoria Beckham, Dior and beyond, this cool-toned hue has swept through collections with an authority that’s hard to ignore.
What sets this shade apart from past iterations of pale blue is its distinct chill factor. Lighter than traditional blues yet more pigmented than creams or whites, icy blue sits in that sweet spot: not quite baby blue, not quite neutral—just crisp, clean and fresh.
Already shaping up to be one of the season’s favourite shades, icy blue truly comes into its own as temperatures rise. Picture fluid dresses in pale washes of blue, refined blouses with an almost sky-like clarity worn with white jeans and skirts, and pastel accessories in every fashion person's clutches.
For now, ground the look with richer tones—this shade goes especially well with chocolate brown and deep burgundy—to give the colour depth and contrast. Then, as spring unfolds, lean fully into the freshness with head-to-toe icy ensembles.
Ready to embrace the prettiest shade of the season? Read on to discover and shop the icy blue colour trend below.
Shop the Icy Blue Colour Trend:
H&M
Scarf-Collar Jumper
The scarf collar detailing gives these such an elevated edge.
Reformation
Julian Knit Top
This also comes in three other shades.
ASOS
Sheer Chiffon Cape Dress
I'm banking this ahead of wedding season.
Essen
The Foundation Flat
Bank these now and wear them all summer long.
& Other Stories
Sheer Long-Sleeve Top
Style this with jeans or pair with a pale swishy skirt.
OMHU
TunØ Merino Wool Beanie
Whilst I love this in the icy blue, this also comes in four other shades.
Ghost
Willow Satin Maxi Dress
I always come back to Ghost for their elevated staples.
Mashu
Aphrodite 2 Blue Sky
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Asos
Lace Hem Sheer Midi Skirt
The sheer finish gives this such an elevated edge.
Reformation
Carolina Skirt
Wear this with the matching top or style with a boxy tee.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.