Collage of influencers and models wearing the icy blue colour trend.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight, @alllisonho)
After years in fashion, I’ve come to mark time not by calendars, but by colour trends. Last summer will forever feel tinted butter yellow, while the year before that was punctuated by pops of red on every corner. And as we look ahead to the warmer months of 2026, I’m ready to call it: there’s a new shade set to define the season.

Model wears the icy blue colour trend on the Icicle spring/summer 2026 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Fresh from the spring/summer 2026 runways, icy blue is emerging as spring’s most important colour story. Seen at Icicle, Victoria Beckham, Dior and beyond, this cool-toned hue has swept through collections with an authority that’s hard to ignore.

Model wears the icy blue colour trend on the Victoria Beckham spring/summer 2026 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

What sets this shade apart from past iterations of pale blue is its distinct chill factor. Lighter than traditional blues yet more pigmented than creams or whites, icy blue sits in that sweet spot: not quite baby blue, not quite neutral—just crisp, clean and fresh.

Influencer @alllisonho wears an icy blue strapless dress.

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

Already shaping up to be one of the season’s favourite shades, icy blue truly comes into its own as temperatures rise. Picture fluid dresses in pale washes of blue, refined blouses with an almost sky-like clarity worn with white jeans and skirts, and pastel accessories in every fashion person's clutches.

Influencer @hoskelsa wears the icy blue colour trend.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

For now, ground the look with richer tones—this shade goes especially well with chocolate brown and deep burgundy—to give the colour depth and contrast. Then, as spring unfolds, lean fully into the freshness with head-to-toe icy ensembles.

Influencer @vivianyrl wears the icy blue colour trend.

(Image credit: @vivianyrl)

Ready to embrace the prettiest shade of the season? Read on to discover and shop the icy blue colour trend below.

Shop the Icy Blue Colour Trend:

