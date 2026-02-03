Cigarette Jeans Are Officially Black—5 Tops That Look Chicest With Them

If you thought you would never wear another style of jeans again after barrel-legs have had us all in a chokehold for years, think again, as there's a much-loved style making a return. Yes, you may or may not have noticed that cigarette jeans are all over Instagram at the moment. Appreciated by Parisian and London women alike, the sleek slim-fit pairs are taking over from the baggier denim we've all been wearing. Why? Well, you only need to look at the outfit inspiration below to see that. But it's mainly due to how they make denim look more refined and polished, the on-the-ankle cut means they won't drag on the ground, no matter your height (something I can appreciate at 5'4") and they work well with so many different tops.
Before I get into that, though, let me just sum up what cigarette jeans actually are. Because with so many denim silhouettes—from balloon and barrel to mom and skinny—there are a lot of styles to try and keep track of.
What Are Cigarette Jeans?
With so many denim cuts, it can be tricky to pinpoint which jeans are which. So what actually are cigarette jeans? The easiest way to describe them, in my opinion, is if skinny jeans and straight-leg jeans were to have a baby, this is what they would look like. The perfect mix between the two, they're slightly slimmer than your favourite straight pairs, but less spray-on than skinnies. The same width all the way down the leg, they also tend to sit just above the ankle so they're sleek all the way without any bunching or needing to turn-up at the bottom.
Now we're all on the same page when it comes to the shape of cigarette jeans, what should we all be wearing them with? The 'nice top' and jeans look never fails to impress, so I've found the five top styles—including slim knits and cinched waist blazers to boat necks—that will complement cigarette jeans most.
The Best Tops to Wear With Cigarette Jeans
1. Boat Neck Top
Style Notes: Once seen as the top worn by grandmas only, now, the boat neck is back and it's being worn—with cigarette jeans—by the most stylish of women (including Sabrina Carpenter). Sylvie shows how effortless the slashed-neck style goes with the slim-fit cigarette jeans and how they're the 'nice top' to wear for evening with heels.
Shop Boat Neck Tops:
& Other Stories
Ruched Boatneck Top
The perfect trans-seasonal top.
Weekday
Annie Super Soft Long Sleeve Boat Neck Top
A top so easy to style, it comes in 19 different colours.
Reformation
Liam Knit Top
I would add this chocolate style to grey cigarette jeans.
AGOLDE
Beth Draped Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
I'll be wearing this all spring.
MANGO
Boat Neck T-Shirt
I'm so into khaki at the moment so naturally I need this.
2. Poplin Shirts
Style Notes: There's no doubt in my mind that jeans and a shirt have been, and always will be, the chicest pairing. Worn tucked in or out, the slightly oversized material from poplin shirts will balance out the slim leg of your new favourite cigarette jeans.
Shop Poplin Shirts:
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic Fine Poplin
Use this to recreate Marianne's look above.
COS
Relaxed Cotton Shirt
Tuck into your cigarette jeans, belt them, add ballet flats and head to work.
Topshop
Darted Cuff Oversized Shirt
This one has buttons at the back so you can cinch in at the waist.
Comme Si
Poplin Shirt
So chic with cream cigarette jeans.
H&M
Oversized Cotton Poplin Shirt
You can never have too many blue striped shirts, so what's one more?
3. Cinched Waist Blazers
Style Notes: Styling a blazer as a top is a hack we all know by now, and Marilyn has shown us how to wear a cinched style with cigarette jeans. Creating an hourglass silhouette, it's all about those exaggerated shoulders to add an '80s vibe to the jeans we're all about to buy.
This collarless version in spring 26 grey is a winner all round.
Frankie Shop
Colette Hourglass Blazer
Imagine this with cigarette jeans and heels for dinner with the girls.
ALIGNE
Emelle Waisted Blazer
Just add ecru jeans to Aligne's khaki blazer.
ASOS DESIGN
Moulded Cinch Blazer in Charcoal
Belt at the waist, just like Marilyn.
Topshop
Extreme Cinched Waist Blazer
When I'm not wearing this with cigarette jeans, I would add the matching suit trousers.
4. Simple T-Shirt
Style Notes: No matter your plans, a classic T-shirt and jeans will no doubt fit the brief. For an extra something something, take tips from Coco and rely on the Canadian tuxedo by adding a matching denim jacket. So simple, yet so so chic.