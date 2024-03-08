Leopard-Print Skirts Are Trending This Spring—4 Tasteful Ways I'm Styling Mine

Spring is just around the corner and I couldn't be more excited. Freshly topped up with inspiration from the fashion crowds in Milan, Paris, New York and London I'm ready and rearing to cast aside my heavy layers and indulge in some new-season trends. Newly inspired by the leopard print motifs I've spotted on all of the chicest women and runways as of late, I'm in the market for a statement skirt in the classy and trending pattern. Having seen it styled up for luxurious occasions and dressed down for elevated errand-running, this current yet timeless print it proving to be one of the most versatile of the season.

As such, I've found four of the chicest styles on the market. In a trending midi length, these skirts all offer endless styling options, but if you're looking for some concise outfit inspiration, read on to discover the very tasteful (if I do say so myself!) ways I'll be wearing my leopard print skirt this spring.

HOW I'M WEARING MY LEOPARD-PRINT SKIRT THIS SEASON

1. ELEVATED EVERYDAY

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: For daily spring styling there's no combination that's easier—or chicer, than a trench coat and midi skirt. Tapping into the leopard print trend this longline skirt does all of the hard work for you, meaning that it pairs well with wardrobe basics such a vest tops and tees to complete the look. To add a new-season edge style with mary janes.

SHOP THE LOOK:

H&M Double-Breasted Trenchcoat £45 SHOP NOW I'm banking this classic trench before it sell out.

H&M Seersucker Popover Blouse £19 SHOP NOW Layer underneath a warm knit or style with a light was jean.

Ganni Leopard-Print Organic Denim Maxi Skirt £275 SHOP NOW Trust me, Ganni's leopard print skirt is destined to sell out quickly.

Vagabond Shoemakers Vivian £120 SHOP NOW Mary jane shoes are having a major moment this spring, and this pointed-toe pair is the perfect way to dip your toe into the trend.

COS Classic Leather Belt £45 SHOP NOW Don't underestimate the outfit elevating power of a classic black belt.

2. LONG SPRING EVENINGS

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: One of my favourite spring styling formulas is a longline strapless top worn with a flowing midi skirt. This coherent and streamlined silhouette looks elevated every time and dresses up easily with a low heel and gold jewels.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Whistles Lula Bandeau-Neck Crepe Top £75 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or wear with a flowing skirt.

RIXO Kelly Leopard Skirt £185 SHOP NOW Leopard print skirts are trending hard right now, and this is one of my favourites.

The Attico Sunrise Leather Shoulder Bag £760 SHOP NOW This sculptural bag is an eay way to add some interest into a casual look.

Epifene Pendiente Hera £58 SHOP NOW These oversized earrings are an easy way to dress up a casual outfit.

Missoma Savi Ridge Oval Gemstone Chunky Ring £135 SHOP NOW Stack up with plain bands or wear on its own.

Emme Parsons Suede Wedge Sandals £395 SHOP NOW In my opinion, these are the perfect summer sandals.

3. WEEKEND ERRANDS

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Mark my words, this spring every Londoner will be styling their leopard-print items with blue denim and colourful trainers. This simple combination taps into growing and enduring trends for an elevated look that will have you feeling comfortable and put-together every single time.

SHOP THE LOOK:

COS Oversized Denim Jacket £89 SHOP NOW Oversized denim jackets are ideal for warmer weather errand running.

COS The Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Trust me, this is the perfect white t-shirt.

H&M Viscose Crêpe Skirt £19 SHOP NOW Wear with a chic ballet flat or style with a colourful trainer.

Loulou Studio Tania Satin Shoulder Bag £500 SHOP NOW Burgundy bags are trending this season, and this elegant baguette style is at the top of my wish list.

Kitty Joyas Handmade Chain Bracelet £295 SHOP NOW This handmade bracelet can also be made in silver.

Adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Colourful trainers are having a moment this season and I can't get over this vibrant red pair.

4. FRENCH FLAIR

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Before the warmer weather ramps up, keep your favourite knit to hand for some easy transseasonal styling. A fitted cardigan will compliment the printed skirt whilst keeping you cosy all at once. Add knee-high boots and '90s-style sunglasses and there's something so irresistibly French about it.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Soft Goat Slim-fit cardigan £334 SHOP NOW This 100% cashmere cardigan is lightweight yet supremly cosy.

Whistles Classic Leopard Bias Cut Skirt £99 £59 SHOP NOW Style with tights and knee high boots before the weather starts to warm up.

Mango Leather-Effect Shopper Bag £36 SHOP NOW This also comes in a light beige shade.

Le Specs Outta Love Oval-Frame Polycarbonate Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Shield your eyes in style.

Astrid & Miyu Dome Huggies in Gold £65 SHOP NOW Every jewellery box deserves a pair of great gold hoops.