Leopard-Print Skirts Are Trending This Spring—4 Tasteful Ways I'm Styling Mine

By Natalie Munro
published

Spring is just around the corner and I couldn't be more excited. Freshly topped up with inspiration from the fashion crowds in Milan, Paris, New York and London I'm ready and rearing to cast aside my heavy layers and indulge in some new-season trends. Newly inspired by the leopard print motifs I've spotted on all of the chicest women and runways as of late, I'm in the market for a statement skirt in the classy and trending pattern. Having seen it styled up for luxurious occasions and dressed down for elevated errand-running, this current yet timeless print it proving to be one of the most versatile of the season.

leopard print skirt

(Image credit: @styledsara)

As such, I've found four of the chicest styles on the market. In a trending midi length, these skirts all offer endless styling options, but if you're looking for some concise outfit inspiration, read on to discover the very tasteful (if I do say so myself!) ways I'll be wearing my leopard print skirt this spring.

HOW I'M WEARING MY LEOPARD-PRINT SKIRT THIS SEASON

1. ELEVATED EVERYDAY

leopard print skirt

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: For daily spring styling there's no combination that's easier—or chicer, than a trench coat and midi skirt. Tapping into the leopard print trend this longline skirt does all of the hard work for you, meaning that it pairs well with wardrobe basics such a vest tops and tees to complete the look. To add a new-season edge style with mary janes.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Double-Breasted Trenchcoat
H&M
Double-Breasted Trenchcoat

I'm banking this classic trench before it sell out.

Seersucker Popover Blouse
H&M
Seersucker Popover Blouse

Layer underneath a warm knit or style with a light was jean.

Leopard-Print Organic Denim Maxi Skirt
Ganni
Leopard-Print Organic Denim Maxi Skirt

Trust me, Ganni's leopard print skirt is destined to sell out quickly.

mary janes
Vagabond Shoemakers
Vivian

Mary jane shoes are having a major moment this spring, and this pointed-toe pair is the perfect way to dip your toe into the trend.

Classic Leather Belt
COS
Classic Leather Belt

Don't underestimate the outfit elevating power of a classic black belt.

2. LONG SPRING EVENINGS

leopard print skirt

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: One of my favourite spring styling formulas is a longline strapless top worn with a flowing midi skirt. This coherent and streamlined silhouette looks elevated every time and dresses up easily with a low heel and gold jewels.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Lula Bandeau-Neck Crepe Top
Whistles
Lula Bandeau-Neck Crepe Top

Style with baggy jeans or wear with a flowing skirt.

Kelly - Leopard
RIXO
Kelly Leopard Skirt

Leopard print skirts are trending hard right now, and this is one of my favourites.

Sunrise Leather Shoulder Bag
The Attico
Sunrise Leather Shoulder Bag

This sculptural bag is an eay way to add some interest into a casual look.

Pendiente Hera
Epifene
Pendiente Hera

These oversized earrings are an easy way to dress up a casual outfit.

Savi Ridge Oval Gemstone Chunky Ring | 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil/ Mother of Pearl & Quartz
Missoma
Savi Ridge Oval Gemstone Chunky Ring

Stack up with plain bands or wear on its own.

Suede Wedge Sandals
Emme Parsons
Suede Wedge Sandals

In my opinion, these are the perfect summer sandals.

3. WEEKEND ERRANDS

leopard print skirt

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Mark my words, this spring every Londoner will be styling their leopard-print items with blue denim and colourful trainers. This simple combination taps into growing and enduring trends for an elevated look that will have you feeling comfortable and put-together every single time.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Oversized Denim Jacket
COS
Oversized Denim Jacket

Oversized denim jackets are ideal for warmer weather errand running.

The Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

Trust me, this is the perfect white t-shirt.

Viscose Crêpe Skirt
H&M
Viscose Crêpe Skirt

Wear with a chic ballet flat or style with a colourful trainer.

+ Net Sustain Tania Satin Shoulder Bag
Loulou Studio
Tania Satin Shoulder Bag

Burgundy bags are trending this season, and this elegant baguette style is at the top of my wish list.

Handmade Chain Bracelet
Kitty Joyas
Handmade Chain Bracelet

This handmade bracelet can also be made in silver.

Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

Colourful trainers are having a moment this season and I can't get over this vibrant red pair.

4. FRENCH FLAIR

leopard print skirt

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Before the warmer weather ramps up, keep your favourite knit to hand for some easy transseasonal styling. A fitted cardigan will compliment the printed skirt whilst keeping you cosy all at once. Add knee-high boots and '90s-style sunglasses and there's something so irresistibly French about it.

SHOP THE LOOK:

cardigan
Soft Goat
Slim-fit cardigan

This 100% cashmere cardigan is lightweight yet supremly cosy.

Classic Leopard Bias Cut Skirt
Whistles
Classic Leopard Bias Cut Skirt

Style with tights and knee high boots before the weather starts to warm up.

Leather-Effect Shopper Bag - Women
Mango
Leather-Effect Shopper Bag

This also comes in a light beige shade.

Outta Love Oval-Frame Polycarbonate Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love Oval-Frame Polycarbonate Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style.

Dome Huggies in Gold
Astrid & Miyu
Dome Huggies in Gold

Every jewellery box deserves a pair of great gold hoops.

Leather High-Heel Boots
Zara
Leather High-Heel Boots

The kitten heel height makes these a comfortable alternative to high heels.

