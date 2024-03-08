Leopard-Print Skirts Are Trending This Spring—4 Tasteful Ways I'm Styling Mine
Spring is just around the corner and I couldn't be more excited. Freshly topped up with inspiration from the fashion crowds in Milan, Paris, New York and London I'm ready and rearing to cast aside my heavy layers and indulge in some new-season trends. Newly inspired by the leopard print motifs I've spotted on all of the chicest women and runways as of late, I'm in the market for a statement skirt in the classy and trending pattern. Having seen it styled up for luxurious occasions and dressed down for elevated errand-running, this current yet timeless print it proving to be one of the most versatile of the season.
As such, I've found four of the chicest styles on the market. In a trending midi length, these skirts all offer endless styling options, but if you're looking for some concise outfit inspiration, read on to discover the very tasteful (if I do say so myself!) ways I'll be wearing my leopard print skirt this spring.
HOW I'M WEARING MY LEOPARD-PRINT SKIRT THIS SEASON
1. ELEVATED EVERYDAY
Style Notes: For daily spring styling there's no combination that's easier—or chicer, than a trench coat and midi skirt. Tapping into the leopard print trend this longline skirt does all of the hard work for you, meaning that it pairs well with wardrobe basics such a vest tops and tees to complete the look. To add a new-season edge style with mary janes.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Trust me, Ganni's leopard print skirt is destined to sell out quickly.
Mary jane shoes are having a major moment this spring, and this pointed-toe pair is the perfect way to dip your toe into the trend.
2. LONG SPRING EVENINGS
Style Notes: One of my favourite spring styling formulas is a longline strapless top worn with a flowing midi skirt. This coherent and streamlined silhouette looks elevated every time and dresses up easily with a low heel and gold jewels.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Leopard print skirts are trending hard right now, and this is one of my favourites.
This sculptural bag is an eay way to add some interest into a casual look.
3. WEEKEND ERRANDS
Style Notes: Mark my words, this spring every Londoner will be styling their leopard-print items with blue denim and colourful trainers. This simple combination taps into growing and enduring trends for an elevated look that will have you feeling comfortable and put-together every single time.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Burgundy bags are trending this season, and this elegant baguette style is at the top of my wish list.
Colourful trainers are having a moment this season and I can't get over this vibrant red pair.
4. FRENCH FLAIR
Style Notes: Before the warmer weather ramps up, keep your favourite knit to hand for some easy transseasonal styling. A fitted cardigan will compliment the printed skirt whilst keeping you cosy all at once. Add knee-high boots and '90s-style sunglasses and there's something so irresistibly French about it.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Style with tights and knee high boots before the weather starts to warm up.
The kitten heel height makes these a comfortable alternative to high heels.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
