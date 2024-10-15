I've Tried On My Fair Share of Leopard-Print Coats—This Is the Style My Editor and I Are Obsessed With

Unless you've been lucky enough to relocate somewhere warm for the past few weeks, you've probably noticed a particular outerwear trend seep onto UK streets. Adorning many of the chicest outfits we're seeing right now, the leopard-print coat trend has infiltrated the wardrobes of stylish dressers this month.

Growing in popularity by the day, an ever-expanding number of brands are catering to the blossoming trend and presenting us with new styles to consider, so I couldn't help but take to a few of my favourite stores to try on their offerings. One in particular stood out amongst the rest: Rixo's cult-favourite Milly Leopard Coat (£485).

Hannah Almassi wears the Rixo Milly coat

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

This cover-up is quickly becoming one of the season's buzziest buys; it's already in the wardrobe of our editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi, who took hers for a test drive at Paris Fashion Week. Unlike other leopard-print coats, Rixo's is a longline, structured style composed of soft brushed felt. A neater alternative to all the bulky and extra-fuzzy styles out there, this calf-length iteration feels smarter and more polished than others I road-tested.

Hannah Almassi wears the Rixo Milly coat

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

Available in sizes 6–26 and two other colourways, this chic coat is trending within fashion circles for good reason. Beyond its leopard-print design, which is enough to have fashion people fawning in the first place, the coat features a sleek single-breasted button fastening and a relaxed, boxy cut. The leopard-print pattern itself is expensive-looking and elegant, in neutral tones that make it incredibly versatile for outfit pairings. The perfect accompaniment to your LBD this party season, I also tried it on with jeans, so I know it works just as well with my everyday go-to items—this being especially important given the investment price tag.

To discover the coat that has our office group chat buzzing, read on to shop Rixo's Milly Leopard Coat along with our other favourite leopard-print coats.

SHOP RIXO'S MILLY LEOPARD COAT:

Milly - Bohemia Leopard
Rixo
Milly Leopard Coat

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE LEOPARD-PRINT COATS:

Animal Print Faux Fur Coat
Zara
Animal Print Faux Fur Coat

This cosy coat will keep you warm throughout the height of winter.

Topshop Animal Faux Fur Long Coat in Multi
Topshop
Animal Faux Fur Long Coat

Style with an LBD or over a cosy knit.

Lore Coat - Nala
Rails
Lore Coat in Nala

This also comes in two other colourways.

Sanctuary Hometown Fuzzy Knit Coat
Sanctuary
Hometown Fuzzy Knit Coat in Brown Motif

This is machine washable for ease.

wyselondon,

Wyse London
Dora Coat in Leopard

The single-breasted, slightly fitted cut gives this a sleek and polished finish.

Animal Cord Trench Coat
Albaray
Animal Cord Trench Coat

Tick off two trends at once with a leopard-print trench coat.

uk,

Theory
Relaxed Trench Coat in Stretch Leopard Wool

The wool composition makes this one super snuggly.

Belted Double-Breasted Leopard-Print Goat Hair Coat
Dolce & Gabbana
Belted Double-Breasted Leopard-Print Goat Hair Coat

The ultimate statement coat.

