I've Tried On My Fair Share of Leopard-Print Coats—This Is the Style My Editor and I Are Obsessed With
Unless you've been lucky enough to relocate somewhere warm for the past few weeks, you've probably noticed a particular outerwear trend seep onto UK streets. Adorning many of the chicest outfits we're seeing right now, the leopard-print coat trend has infiltrated the wardrobes of stylish dressers this month.
Growing in popularity by the day, an ever-expanding number of brands are catering to the blossoming trend and presenting us with new styles to consider, so I couldn't help but take to a few of my favourite stores to try on their offerings. One in particular stood out amongst the rest: Rixo's cult-favourite Milly Leopard Coat (£485).
This cover-up is quickly becoming one of the season's buzziest buys; it's already in the wardrobe of our editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi, who took hers for a test drive at Paris Fashion Week. Unlike other leopard-print coats, Rixo's is a longline, structured style composed of soft brushed felt. A neater alternative to all the bulky and extra-fuzzy styles out there, this calf-length iteration feels smarter and more polished than others I road-tested.
Available in sizes 6–26 and two other colourways, this chic coat is trending within fashion circles for good reason. Beyond its leopard-print design, which is enough to have fashion people fawning in the first place, the coat features a sleek single-breasted button fastening and a relaxed, boxy cut. The leopard-print pattern itself is expensive-looking and elegant, in neutral tones that make it incredibly versatile for outfit pairings. The perfect accompaniment to your LBD this party season, I also tried it on with jeans, so I know it works just as well with my everyday go-to items—this being especially important given the investment price tag.
To discover the coat that has our office group chat buzzing, read on to shop Rixo's Milly Leopard Coat along with our other favourite leopard-print coats.
SHOP RIXO'S MILLY LEOPARD COAT:
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE LEOPARD-PRINT COATS:
The single-breasted, slightly fitted cut gives this a sleek and polished finish.
Tick off two trends at once with a leopard-print trench coat.
The wool composition makes this one super snuggly.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
