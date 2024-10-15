I've Tried On My Fair Share of Leopard-Print Coats—This Is the Style My Editor and I Are Obsessed With

Unless you've been lucky enough to relocate somewhere warm for the past few weeks, you've probably noticed a particular outerwear trend seep onto UK streets. Adorning many of the chicest outfits we're seeing right now, the leopard-print coat trend has infiltrated the wardrobes of stylish dressers this month.

Growing in popularity by the day, an ever-expanding number of brands are catering to the blossoming trend and presenting us with new styles to consider, so I couldn't help but take to a few of my favourite stores to try on their offerings. One in particular stood out amongst the rest: Rixo's cult-favourite Milly Leopard Coat (£485).

This cover-up is quickly becoming one of the season's buzziest buys; it's already in the wardrobe of our editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi, who took hers for a test drive at Paris Fashion Week. Unlike other leopard-print coats, Rixo's is a longline, structured style composed of soft brushed felt. A neater alternative to all the bulky and extra-fuzzy styles out there, this calf-length iteration feels smarter and more polished than others I road-tested.

Available in sizes 6–26 and two other colourways, this chic coat is trending within fashion circles for good reason. Beyond its leopard-print design, which is enough to have fashion people fawning in the first place, the coat features a sleek single-breasted button fastening and a relaxed, boxy cut. The leopard-print pattern itself is expensive-looking and elegant, in neutral tones that make it incredibly versatile for outfit pairings. The perfect accompaniment to your LBD this party season, I also tried it on with jeans, so I know it works just as well with my everyday go-to items—this being especially important given the investment price tag.

To discover the coat that has our office group chat buzzing, read on to shop Rixo's Milly Leopard Coat along with our other favourite leopard-print coats.

