I don't know about you, but I'd buy into just about any trend that the impeccably dressed Margot Robbie wears. Yes, she has one of the best stylists in the business, Andrew Mukamal, dressing her, but it's undoubtedly a collaboration, and she consistently proves how inherently stylish she is with her off-duty looks.
Robbie and Mukamal were surely considering comfort when it came to the travel look Robbie wore this week for a Eurostar trip from Paris to London for Wuthering Heights premieres. Yes, it's head-to-toe Chanel, but it's from the pre-fall 2026 collection, which was actually filled with cool, wearable basics. One of those basics trends was track pants. Track pants are the low-key sporty style fashion people have been reaching for en masse since 2026 began. The most forward styles are polished and elevated, just like Robbie's Chanel pair.
Track pants are the perfect pant trend to wear for travel days—whether via plane, train, or automobile—as they're far less restricting than jeans and provide as much comfort as leggings and sweatpants but are cooler and trendier. So with that, keep scrolling to have a look at Robbie's track-pants travel outfit and to shop the pairs I recommend for trips (and everything else) to come.
Keep scrolling to shop the best track pants for 2026.
Shop the Best Track Pants:
adidas Originals
Firebird Loose Track Pants
This brown and blue colour combo is seriously elevated.
H&M.
Track Pants
These will go with everything.
Reiss
Barrel-Leg Side-Stripe Trousers
I style these with a black waisted cardigan and kitten heels.
Reformation
Julien Poplin Pant
This forest green hue is calling to me.
hush
Taylor Side Stripe Trousers
You could easily wear these into the office.
Mint Velvet
Khaki Scallop Side Stripe Wide Trousers
These come is three different lengths.
M&S
Cotton Rich Retro Side Stripe Joggers
I adore the contrast of the burgundy stripes against the cream joggers.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.