Unless you were living under a rock in 2023, you’ll remember that the year’s warmest months were dominated by the Barbie press tour. Orbiting around Margot Robbie's method-approach to dressing, the actor stepped out in a curated wardrobe that could have been lifted straight from Barbie’s own archive. Fast-forward to 2026, and Robbie is once again using fashion for storytelling, this time for her latest project, "Wuthering Heights," from the director that gave us Saltburn and Promising Young Woman Emerald Fennell.
Unsurprisingly, the wardrobe is no less dramatic. Working once again with stylist Andrew Mukamal, Robbie has so far unveiled a series of striking looks that echo the film’s central themes of romance, obsession, love and loss. True to form, each outfit is laced with symbolism, subtle references and thoughtful Easter eggs that reward with closer inspection. As the press tour unfolds, I’ve been decoding every look to uncover the meaning behind each one. Scroll on for the full breakdown.
1. Margot's World Premier Look
Style Notes: For the world premiere of Wuthering Heights, Robbie wore a custom Schiaparelli gown fresh from the spring/summer 2026 haute couture runway. Although the dress debuted in cobalt blue, Robbie’s version arrived in a deep, blood-red hue—a colour that Cathy wears throughout the film. The lace bodice offered another pointed reference, nodding to the Victorian era in which Emily Brontë first penned the novel. It was, however, Robbie’s jewellery choice that carried the richest narrative weight. She wore the iconic Cartier Taj Mahal necklace—famously gifted by Richard Burton to Elizabeth Taylor on her 40th birthday, with a history that stretches back even further.
Originally owned by the Mughal Emperor, the stone was engraved with the words “Love is Everlasting” alongside the name of his wife, Nur Jahan. It was later inherited by their son, who built the Taj Mahal in memory of his wife Mumtaz. A jewel steeped in devotion, grief and obsession, it mirrors Heathcliff and Cathy’s own layered and tragic love story.
2. Matching Jewels
Style Notes: Earlier in the press run, Robbie and co-star Jacob Elordi wore matching gothic-inspired signet rings—a gift from Margot to Jacob—created by British fine jewellery brand Cece Jewellery. Each is hand-engraved with Emily Brontë’s immortal line: “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” The design also features two enamelled skeletons locked in an embrace amid roses and thorns, while the sides are engraved with “C&H” (for Cathy and Heathcliff) and “1847–2026,” marking the novel’s original publication year and the film’s release.
Robbie styled her ring with a sleek black Roberto Cavalli LBD and Christian Louboutin heels, allowing the jewellery to steal the show.
3. Feather Adornment
Style Notes: Feathers have emerged as another recurring motif throughout the press tour. Andrew posted images of Margot to Instagram in feather-adorned Victoria Beckham looks with a quote from the novel describing Cathy tearing at a pillow with her teeth—an evocative image that captures the character's feral, untameable energy. In this context, the feathers become far more than decorative; they act as a visual shorthand for Cathy’s inner wildness and refusal to be contained.
4. Snakeskin Motifs
Style Notes: Animal symbolism continued at the Wuthering Heights global junket photocall. Alongside images of Margot in Dilara Findikoglu’s autumn/winter 2025 snakeskin-print red minidress, Mukamal cited the line, “I’d rather be hugged by snakes.”
The look channels danger, seduction and defiance, qualities that sit at the heart of Cathy’s character, while the serpentine motif underscores the darker, more poisonous undercurrents of the story.
5. Victorian-Era Lace
Style Notes: For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Robbie circled back to one of the press tour’s most consistent motifs: lace. She chose a sheer, gothic-inspired lace minidress from McQueen’s spring/summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection, reinforcing the Victorian undertones that run through both the novel and the wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.