I’ve been in the industry long enough to develop a handful of hard-and-fast personal style rules. Every now and then, though, I’m pleasantly surprised when one of those self-imposed limitations is challenged. This morning, that’s exactly what happened.
Stepping out for a walk through Notting Hill, Margot Robbie resurrected a trainer trend I was convinced we’d seen the last of. Better still, she paired it with the one denim silhouette I’ve always found trickiest to style—creating, in one fell swoop, a look that felt modern and persuasive enough to make me rethink my own approach to denim.
Spotted strolling hand-in-hand with her husband, Margot wrapped up against the winter chill in a slate-grey knit, a longline leather coat and a bright red beanie. Cosy, chic and entirely wearable, it was an outfit I could easily see myself recreating. But it was her denim-and-trainer combination that really caught my eye.
Margot stepped out in a pair of high-top Converse, the likes of which I haven’t spotted out and about for several seasons—yet I still have at the back of my wardrobe—styled with cigarette jeans. I’ve long struggled with cropped denim; the shortened hem can visually cut off the leg, and I find getting the right shoe pairing feels particularly tricky. Yet, Margot’s ankle-covering high-tops created a fluid, cohesive line that felt relaxed but cool—proving the silhouette can be far more flattering than I’d given it credit for.
Whilst low-profile trainers have dominated fashion’s footwear conversation over the past year, the industry’s renewed fascination with 2016-era styling suggests this high-top-and-cropped-denim pairing may be poised for a comeback.
Inspired by Margot’s effortlessly cool take, scroll on to discover and shop the Converse trainers and cropped jeans I’m now seriously reconsidering.
Shop Cigarette Jeans + Converse:
Zara
Cropped Mid-Waist Jeans
Style with high-top trainers, before pairing them with ballet flats come the warmer months.
Converse
All Star Trainers
These feel "2016" in the best kind of way.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Cropped Jeans
Reformation's Cynthia jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Converse
All Star Hi
Add a subtle wash of colour to your winter rotation.
Arket
Jade Cropped Slim Jeans
These dark wash jeans are so easy to slot into a winter capsule wardrobe.
Converse
All Star Trainers
The burgundy colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Sézane
Brut Jeans
These also come in three other shades.
Converse
All Star Trainers
These feature leopard print detail for a pop of interest.
Mango
Claudia Slim-Fit Cropped Jeans
The slim-fit jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.