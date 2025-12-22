Just You Wait—These 5 Trouser Trends are Going to Give Your Jeans a Run for Their Money in 2026
Super skinny is back, balloon trousers have had a makeover and track pants are bolder than ever. Yes, we're talking about the trouser trends that are going to be big in 2026. Scroll to see the ones to note.
The last time I did a wardrobe cleanse, I was reminded just how central trousers are to my everyday style. They’re what I wear most often, whether that’s easy stretch-waist styles for working from home, tailored pairs for office days, or more silky trousers for nights out.
With a house move on the cards for 2026 and another clear-out approaching, I’ve decided to be more considered about what stays. That means letting go of the trousers I’ve held onto that no longer reflect my style, or—more importantly—fit me properly. There’s little value in keeping pieces that don’t get worn. And with some space set to open up, it felt like the right moment to look ahead at which trouser trends are likely to shape spring/summer 2026 and which even might get me to throw my much-loved jeans to the back of my wardrobe for good.
On my quest, I studied the runway trends to find the five key trends that would actually deserve a place in my trouser collection. My findings? Balloon trousers are sticking around (Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors and Ferragamo have confirmed it), suede pairs were the buttery soft style seen at Gabriela Hearst that can be worn across all seasons and when it comes to comfy pairs—my favourite of all—track pants have gone retro, with clashing colours and vintage sporty shapes taking over at Lacoste. And are you ready for the controversial return of super skinny pairs? If you want to get one step ahead, these are the key 2026 trouser trends that you can actually shop already.
2026 Trouser Trends to Take Note of:
1. Earthy Suede
Style Notes: It's confirmed, suede is sticking around for yet another year. We've had bags, jackets and boots, and for SS26, Gabriela Hearst has backed buttery soft trousers in rich earthy shades of tan, chestnut and chocolate brown. One to wear across all seasons (with the help of good suede protector spray), these trousers are worth the spend.
Shop the Trend:
Massimo Dutti
Goatskin Leather Trousers With Suede Finish
I'm seeing these with a cosy cashmere jumper for now and a satin cami top come spring.
H&M
Bootcut Trousers
These are such a brilliant faux leather alternative.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Suede Barrel-Leg Pants
I swear by Citizen of Humanity jeans so these are bound to be just as good.
Per Una
Suede Wide Leg Cropped Trousers
This cropped pair will see you through all seasons.
Arket
Relaxed Suede Trousers
The cut, the colour—these are pure perfection.
2. Sheer Volume
Style Notes: Voluminous balloon pants have been key for a couple of seasons now, so if you've got a pair, hold onto them. Didn't try the trend the first time round? Michael Kors, Louis Vuitton and Ferragamo have created sheer iterations of the capacious styles, giving the floaty trousers a whole new cool—in both meanings of the word—look for the warm weather months. Plus, these will be the chicest pair for any upcoming night out.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Lace Balloon Trousers
Lace is still going to be everywhere for 2026.
Frankie Shop
Solrae Fluid Balloon Pants
This colour is sticking around for 2026.
Massimo Dutti
Sarouel Trousers With Button Details
These look like they could be straight off the catwalk.
ZARA
Balloon-Leg Satin Trousers
Get these now and you'll wear them on repeat next year.
ASOS DESIGN
Bubble Trouser With Cuffed Hem
A winter-ready pair.
3. Vintage Sport
Style Notes: Looking like they could have been plucked from a thrift store, could-be-vintage tracksuit bottoms have been highlighted by Lacoste in bold, block colour form. Colour is the most important part for this one, so if you opt for a pair with stripes then make sure the hues feel retro.
Shop the Trend:
Adidas x Wales Bonner
Straight-Leg Velour Track Pants
Yes to velour track pants.
Free People
Champ Is Here Pants
These are so good, Free People made them in 9 colours!
The Upside
The Upside Side-Stripe Flared Trousers in Dark Red
This colour combo will always look retro.
Serena Bute London
Satin Relaxed Jogger
This satin sporty pair by Serena Bute looks so luxe.
Free People
Laagam Vicky Tracksuit Pant
These are very Lacoste.
4. Liquid Satin
Style Notes: Fashion insiders have been wearing satin trousers for a while now, but for 2026, the look is more high shine. Liquid satin pairs were seen on the runway at Ferragamo and it's all about that luxe-looking sheen that makes the style feel fresh for the new season ahead.
Shop the Trend:
Massimo Dutti
Textured Satin Trousers
I love, love, love this textured pair.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
These will work just as well with cosy knits as they will with a tank top come summer.