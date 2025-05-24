People With Cool Style Are Suddenly Wearing This Vintagey Heel Trend With Pants and Skirts

In slingback, suede, leather and more variations—the bow pump is here to stay.

Image credit: Backgrid/Getty/Reformation
I'm well aware that we talk about flat shoes a lot here on Who What Wear, but let's take a break from that and talk about a heel trend I've been spotting as of late. It's a walkable heel style (as in, not a stiletto or a platform), it's pretty, and two women with cool style just wore it: Alexa Chung and Michelle Monaghan.

The heel trend I'm referring to is ballet pumps with an oversize bow. They look like something you'd stumble across in a vintage shop (and immediately buy if you get lucky with the size). Recently, though, the trend has been brought back into the spotlight by the creative director who’s arguably the most inspired by vintage designers in the game: Alessandro Michele. Michele is currently the creative director at Valentino, and he designed several oversized-bow ballet pumps for the brand's current collection.

Chung happened to wear a slingback pair with baggy black pants while in Cannes, while Monaghan was photographed in NYC wearing her tan leather ballet pumps with a denim midi skirt and red tank. I think we can all agree that the vintage-y heels look equally cool with both outfits.

Keep scrolling to shop the new celeb-approved heel trend for your wardrobe.

Alexa Chung wearing a black lace top, black pants, and ballet pumps in Cannes

Image credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

WHO: Alexa Chung

WEAR: Dôen top; Valentino pants, Valentino Garavani Nellcôte Small Shoulder Bag in Suede with Fringes (£1750), and Valet Du Roi Leather Slingback Flats (£830)

Michelle Monaghan wearing a red tank and denim mini with ballet pumps

Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid

WHO: Michelle Monaghan

Shop Oversize-Bow Ballet Pumps:

Bowow Décolleté 45 Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Pumps
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Bowow Décolleté 45 Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Pumps

Such a classy shoe.

Mamaflirt Leather Ballet Pumps 30
Christian Louboutin
Mamaflirt Leather Ballet Pumps 30

Ballet-core anyone?

Leather Valet Du Roe Slingback Flats 25
Valentino Garavani
Leather Valet Du Roe Slingback Flats 25

Alexa's exact shoes.

Bow-Embellished Satin Pumps
& Other Stories
Bow-Embellished Satin Pumps

These are sitting in my basket right now.

Terry Ballet Pump
Reformation
Terry Ballet Pump

Stunning.

Asos Design Symphony Bow Slingback Mid Block Heeled Shoes in Natural
ASOS DESIGN
Symphony Bow Slingback Mid Block Heeled Shoes in Natural

ASOS coming through with this affordable pair.

Reador 50 Bow-Detailed Suede Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Reador 50 Bow-Detailed Suede Pumps

How cute would these look with an all white outfit?

Vara Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Mary Jane Pumps
FERRAGAMO
Vara Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Mary Jane Pumps

Dorothy could never.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

