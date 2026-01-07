As one of Who What Wear UK’s resident Gen Z fashion editors, especially one who prides themselves on seeking out the niche trends circling the zeitgeist, there’s nothing I enjoy more than a divisive trend. Be it Napoleon jackets or layered T-shirts, there are several trending items doing the rounds right now that could be deemed controversial, and they are certainly dividing the Who What Wear office. Is it chic or tacky? Are we in the midst of a revival, or simply another fleeting TikTok fad? When my editor antenna piqued at the camo-print trousers trend flooding my social media feed, the pack was already split. So, I figured that letting you decide just might be the best thing.
To me, camo-print trousers have always been a signifier of cool. With military origins, these loose trousers were designed for utility and are often finished with large, cargo-style pockets and comfortable adjustable waistlines. Yet it's the unmistakable pattern, traditionally a mismatched array of green, that makes them distinguishable.
When I think of camo-print trousers, I’m instantly transported to peak Y2K. From All Saints to Destiny's Child's now-iconic “Survivor” music video to that scene in Spice World, many of the era's best girl bands were often awash with camo. I’d even go as far as to say that the print’s connotations of power and strength helped push the pioneering “girl power” message of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s.
With fashion being so cyclical, and a plethora of Y2K trends having already made an impact for the second time around in the past few years (think baby tees, capri leggings, babydoll dresses and even denim miniskirts), it was only a matter of time until camo-print trousers had the comeback they deserve. Last summer, we saw some stylish Bermuda shorts in this print, sometimes with flip-flops, other times with knee-high boots. I also noticed a few camo miniskirts paired with satin ballet flats on my feeds, too. But as we’re in the midst of winter, right now, it’s all about the trousers.
Camouflage pants were, of course, originally designed for the military to blend into their environments whilst in combat, but ironically, they’re now worn by London and New York’s best-dressed to stand out from the crowd. Nowadays, this trend is undeniably rooted in streetwear, and whilst it might not be one for the classicists amongst us, whether styled with boots and a sweeping black maxi coat or paired with a simple white vest or tee, I can’t help but be swayed every time I spot a pair.
Shop the Camo Print Trouser Trend:
ASOS DESIGN
Jogger Style Cargo Pant
You can always trust ASOS to be ahead of the trend.
Free People
Moxie Printed Low-Slung Barrel
The rope tie waist is a nice touch.
Anthropologie
Barrel Pants
With a waist adjuster at the back, you'll be able to adjust these as you please.
Jaded London
Trooper Camo Straight-Leg Regular-Fit Trousers
These have been all over my social feeds as of late.
Abercombie
Low Rise Baggy Cargo Pant
Abercrombie makes some of the comfiest trousers to date.
Damson Madder
Drew Jeans
Destiny's Child would've loved this.
Bershka
Printed Parachute Cargo Trousers
Parachute pants were everywhere last summer and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Shop Other Camo Print Items:
SUPERDRY
Cargo Shorts
Pair these with a biker boot and layered tee when the weather warms.
Jaded London
Cadet Camo Shorts
Jaded London is awash with camo print of ever iteration right now.
lululemon
Define Cropped Jacket
Even athleisure has jumped onto the camo print trend.
Praying
God's Favorite Real Tree Hat
I've been eyeing up this camo print cap for some time.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.