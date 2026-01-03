To me, there’s nothing that can make an outfit more chic than “a nice top". With the ability to elevate even the most basic of jeans, skirts, and leggings, the right top is what can make or break an outfit, in my opinion. It’s also the easiest way to incorporate the newest trends into your outfits. And with 2026 finally here, there’s no better time than to start thinking about which top trends are actually worth adding to your wardrobe.
We all know that trends are fleeting, so I’ve made a commitment to myself to only pay attention to those that are easy to style, can fit seamlessly into my capsule wardrobe, and most importantly, will last me for many years to come without feeling dated. Luckily for me, the spring/summer 2026 runways were filled with a number of elegant top trends that felt equal parts timeless and modern. So if you, like me, have been feeling that urge for a new-year wardrobe refresh, I’ve done the hard work for you and narrowed it down to the five very best top trends that are worth investing in for the new year.
Keep scrolling to discover the five top trends dominating 2026.
The 5 Top Trends Defining 2026
1. Sheer Polka Dots
Style Notes: There’s something inherently elegant about the polka dot blouses that dominated the summer of last year. However, for 2026, it’s sheer fabrications that will take the forefront of this vintage-inspired top. An easy way to elevate your favourite pair of jeans, this romantic top style feels equal parts fresh as it does classic. To make it feel more wearable, layer it over a cami for the daytime and a lace bralette for nights out.
Shop the Trend:
The Frankie Shop
Peri sheer shirt
H&M
Halterneck Chiffon Top
Reformation
Maple Cream Blouse
2. Checked Button-Up Shirts
Style Notes: You’ve probably already seen that checks we saw peak in the 90s are back in style, from preppy mini skirts to cool coat styles. The 2026 runways, however, have declared checked flannel shirts as the newest comeback style for the new year. Designers such as Dior, Chanel, and Tod’s all showcased their own versions of the lumberjack-inspired shirt. It’s perfect for making a plain midi skirt or tailored trousers look cool, whether you wear it as a classic button-up or wrapped around your waist.
Shop the Trend:
Whistles
Checked Cotton Shirt
Miu Miu
Wool Tartan Shirt
COS
Checked Scarf-Detail Shirt
3. Exaggerated Bow Details
Style Notes: Bow detailing might initially seem intimidating, especially when you first hear about the exaggerated iterations that dominated the runways last fashion month. However, this eye-catching feature is much easier to style than you think. Rooted in playful romance with a hint of '80s power dressing, they’re perfect for dressing up a pair of leather trousers on nights out but can just as easily work for the daytime when paired with jeans or a denim mini skirt.
Shop the Trend:
& Other Stories
Bow-Collar Blouse
YSL
Boxy Lavallière Top
BERNADETTE
Winnie Top
4. Dusty Blue
Style Notes: I’ve spoken about blue a lot recently, from powdery blue shoes to cobalt handbags. However, it’s dusty blue thats dominating the top scene in 2026. A nice alternative to grey, this pretty shade will pair well with neutrals, bold colours, and patterns alike. Me personally? I’ll be pairing it with my white poplin skirt as soon as the sun makes its reappearance here in the UK.
Shop the Trend:
Prada
Embroidered Fil-à-Fil Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
Max Mara
Silk Wrap Shirt
5. Tassels Galore
Style Notes: Probably the most dramatic trend in this roundup, designers from Aje to Ulla Johnson showcase tassel detailing that’s sure to make a statement and earn you many compliments. There are plenty of bold high-street and luxury iterations on the market right now; however, if the style feels too out-there for you, opt for nuetral hues like black, brown, or white.
As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.