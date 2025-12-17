Not Black, Not Beige—This Is the Unexpected Heels Trend Gwyneth Paltrow Is Backing Instead

Gwyneth swapped black and beige heels for the one colour trend I never expected to see her in.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Gwyneth Paltrow steps outside wearing a pink satin trouser and shirt set with pink high vamp heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

My heels collection tells the story of a woman who plays it safe with colour. Neat rows of black, white, beige and deep brown shoes line my shelves, with the occasional flash of colour relegated to a forgotten dust bag at the back of the wardrobe.

While I can confidently describe my edit as classic, it’s hardly the playful, mood-boosting rotation I’m craving now that party season is in full swing. And so began my search for a heels colour trend that could inject some much-needed variety into my otherwise predictable lineup.

Thankfully, Gwyneth Paltrow did what she does best. Stepping out in a hue I’d completely overlooked, she championed a pretty pale pink pump, inspiring my footwear rotation in the process.

Gwyneth Paltrow steps outside wearing a pink satin trouser and shirt set with pink high vamp heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a soft blush shade, Gwyneth tapped into the optimistic colour trend set to dominate come spring. Leaning further into the unexpected, she styled the look tonally with a satin two-piece from Calvin Klein’s SS26 collection.

A compelling case for pale pink heels, I'll be taking my cues from Gwyneth’s latest outing. If you are too, scroll on to discover the chicest pink shoes to shop this season.

Shop Pink Heels:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.