Not Black, Not Beige—This Is the Unexpected Heels Trend Gwyneth Paltrow Is Backing Instead

My heels collection tells the story of a woman who plays it safe with colour. Neat rows of black, white, beige and deep brown shoes line my shelves, with the occasional flash of colour relegated to a forgotten dust bag at the back of the wardrobe.
While I can confidently describe my edit as classic, it’s hardly the playful, mood-boosting rotation I’m craving now that party season is in full swing. And so began my search for a heels colour trend that could inject some much-needed variety into my otherwise predictable lineup.
Thankfully, Gwyneth Paltrow did what she does best. Stepping out in a hue I’d completely overlooked, she championed a pretty pale pink pump, inspiring my footwear rotation in the process.
In a soft blush shade, Gwyneth tapped into the optimistic colour trend set to dominate come spring. Leaning further into the unexpected, she styled the look tonally with a satin two-piece from Calvin Klein’s SS26 collection.
A compelling case for pale pink heels, I'll be taking my cues from Gwyneth’s latest outing. If you are too, scroll on to discover the chicest pink shoes to shop this season.
Shop Pink Heels:
Mango
Wedge Heeled Sandals With Rhinestones
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Reformation
Natasha Pump
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Arket
Pony-Hair Effect Leather Pumps
Mark my words: pony hair shoes are set to be a key trend this winter.
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
These also come in four other shades.
Alaïa
90 Patent-Leather Pumps
The slim ankle strap adds light support as well as a sleek point of interest.
Paris Texas
Slingbacks in Petal Pink Patent Leather
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Anthropologie
Satin Bow Slingback Heels
The bow heels trend is taking off this winter.
Reformation
Waldena Block Heeled Mule
These have an elegant retro energy that gives them such an elevated feel.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Mazy 75 Pleated Satin Dreamy Pink
The satin finish gives these such an elevated edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.