Bella Hadid and Katie Holmes Just Wore the Affordable Boot Brand You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

I've spotted Sorel boots on all of my celebrity style icons, from Dakota Johnson to Katie Holmes. Scroll down to see and shop the best Sorel boots for winter 2026.

Dakota Johnson, Bella Hadid and Katie Holmes wear Sorel boots
Jump to category:

It hasn’t felt this cold in the UK for years. I mean, it’s the type of cold that’s left my shoe collection of mostly ballet flats and loafers completely unwearable. And with the snow making a surprise appearance over the last week (with the promise of more to come), I’m in desperate need of something cosier. I’ve therefore decided that it’s finally time to invest in a pair of boots that prioritise warmth, comfort, and style. My first port of call? Turning to my celebrity style icons, of course, and after browsing through hundreds of winter street style photos, I noticed one particular brand that the likes of Dakota Johnson and Kate Middleton have loved for years. Enter the Sorel boots.

Waterproof, fur-lined and finished off with durable rubber soles, Sorel boots perfectly blend form with function. Not to mention that this winter shoe brand creates its boots to last for at least ten years, making them an investment that will stand the test of time in your capsule wardrobe.

Now, I’m aware that these chunky boots can feel a little intimidating to wear; however, celebrities have been effortlessly styling them for years, giving us loads of inspiration to draw from. From Dakota Johnson pairing them with a chic barn jacket and leggings to brave the snow in Aspen to Bella Hadid sporting hers with a cool suede bomber and micro shorts in West Hollywood, it’s been proven time and time again that this practical boot brand can be styled in a number of different ways.

Keep scrolling to discover how to wear Sorel boots in 2026, straight from the look book of celebrity street style. Then, take a browse at the best Sorel boots to invest in for this season and beyond.

Celebrities Wearing Sorel Boots

Style Notes: Barn jacket + thermal leggings + Sorrel boots = the perfect snow day outfit.

Style Notes: Katie Holmes shows how to style snow boots for city days with ease.

Style Notes: Megan Markle proves that Sorel boots can be styled effortlessly with a staple high-neck knit and maxi puffer coat.

Style Notes: Kate Middleton has been spotted in Sorel boots a number of times over the years.

Style Notes: Bella's micro shorts and suede bomber outfit is proof that Sorel boots can work just as well in the warmer weather as they do in the depths of winter.

Style Notes: Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy were both spotted in Sorel boots at Glastonbury two years ago, and I've been thinking about their outfits ever since.

