Gen Z Will Be the Ones To Watch in 2026–These Are the 5 Fashion Trends They’ll Be Wearing

The mood: Trendsetting
Social editor and Gen Z columnist Annie Wheatland wears one of 2026's biggest trends, a touch of texture in this gorgeous fluffy jacket from Topshop.
Are we done taking stock of 2025 yet? The Spotify’s have been wrapped, gifts unwrapped, and as the ‘what I got for Christmas’ TikTok’s trickle in, it’s time to start looking forward, instead of back.
The Betwixmas week is prime time for ruminating on what’s to come (as well as over-indulging). So I’ve been thinking about what 2026 has in store for my specialist subject–Gen Z–and making some predictions (I find these are much more fun than resolutions) to foresee the five fashion trends they’ll be wearing in 2026. After all, if Romy Mars’s embracement of Isabelle Marant’s sneaker wedges is anything to go by– they will be the ones to watch in 2026.
With the vision board well in motion, scroll on for what I’m predicting to be the biggest Gen Z fashion trends next year.
Gen Z Fashion Trends 2026
1. Slouchy silhouettes
After a decade of millennials favouring cinched waists and tailored lines, Gen Z is initiating a changing of the guard, favouring slouch over structure. Just like their ‘laissez-faire’ attitude towards life, their styling preferences are just as relaxed, and I’m predicting more so than ever in 2026. From boots to blouses, recently I’ve spotted the most-stylish Gen Zs opting for slouchier styles.
Tops are off-the-shoulder, waists are dropped and there’s a slinkiness to outfits we’ve not seen since the ‘00s. It feels straight out of the Mischa Barton/Paris Hilton playbook–all silky and draped–making it a perfect trend for our thrift-loving Gen Zs rifling through the rails of charity shops and vintage haunts. But this shift hasn’t been conjured out of thin air; cult Gen Z brands like Isabella Vrana, Peachy Den and Paloma Wool are the blueprint for this whimsy and modern fabrication. Scroll on to shop the trend.
2. Niche Fastenings
One thing you should know about Gen Z? They’re into the details. Our digital natives love a reference, and the more obscure, the better. They seem to have a new ‘hyper-fixation’ every week, and this season, I predict it will be niche fastenings. From incredibly detailed Chinese frog fastenings adorning the Mandarin jacket trend, which skyrocketed over party season, to the increase in toggled shearling jackets on the high street this winter, the youngest tastemakers on my for you page are embracing this trend more than their millennial counterparts. Translation: A simple zip won’t do.
Responsible for leading the military jacket resurgence and other similar vintage-inspired styles, of course Gen Z are obsessed with this trend. They are the most resourceful generation of all, and the vintage and second-hand market offers far more in the way of unique details and kitsch novelty fastenings than the millennial-loved high street. Take Isabella Vrana’s viral hooked top as a case study, 82 hook and eyes and 16 ways to wear it? Obviously, they are obsessed.
3. '90s Layers
Like the generations of style inspos who came before them, Gen Z are not immune to the ‘90s style lore. And, although traditionally favouring a more Y2K-leaning aesthetic, each season they seem to find a new trope from the romcom generation to assimilate. This next one might seem like a simple styling hack, but it’s something I’ve spotted Gen Z experimenting with in their off-duty outfits, and it is so ‘90s coded. T-shirt and tank top layering is back, and we have Mrs Miuccia Prada to thank (but what’s new there).
Spaghetti straps layered in pastel shades, T-shirts over long sleeves and vest stacking have been a key feature in the coolest outfit combos I’ve saved down this season, and I think we’re going to see so much more of it in 2026. Layering your vests can be an easy way to update this classic capsule wardrobe staple. Brands like Fruity Booty and Abercrombie have perfect layered pieces for the new year, but with some styling savvy, this one might be easiest to recreate from items in your own wardrobe (or your mum's!).
4. Going Hybrid
Why have two shoes when one pair can do both? 2025 was a great year for hybrid shoes and, never ones to shy away from an experimental trend, Gen Z were among the first to embrace them. Ganni and New Balance set about marrying trainers with loafers to create the ‘troafer’ while ‘sneakerinas’ became a cool-girl staple among the style set. It was also the year we witnessed the wedge-trainer revival.
A comeback which sparked fear into even the most fashion-forward of millennials seemed intriguing and even exciting to their Gen Z comrades. And, as with any Gen Z trend with legs, the shoe-boot received approval from internet ‘it’ girl and Gen Z icon Romy Mars back in May, solidifying it (again) as a cult item and paving the way for more ‘ugly’ shoe styling for Gen Zs. I predict this love for cross-breeding styles to escalate further into winter 2026, with more boot-hybrids leading the charge. Think trainer-boots, loafer-boots, even sandal-boots come spring!
5. A touch of texture
This next one is less of a trend and more of a styling rule being followed by the most fashionable Gen Zs I know. Take a basic outfit, maybe you’re colour-drenching, or going for a simple monochromatic look. Once the outfit is ready for a spin, the rule Gen Z are taking into 2026 is adding some texture before leaving the house. A tasselled bag, a rosette on the collar, a bejewelled brooch, something that brings a bit of interest and sumptuous quality to your look.
This trend, like most styling notes followed by Gen Z, is rooted in a love for shopping secondhand. Seeking out extra special textures to elevate a look is the perfect brief for a spot of vintage shopping. Whether it’s a vintage fur from Notting Hill’s markets or a quirky beaded bag you found in the charity shop, this embracement of personal-style defining statement pieces is something Gen Zs will be embracing more and more in 2026. Scroll on for the touch me textures you can incorporate into your 2026 wardrobe.
