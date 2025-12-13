As a proponent of uniform dressing, I can’t help but adore it when someone commits so firmly to a strict arsenal of clothing. It’s this reason why I love Alexa Chung and her sense of style. Flitting between a tomboyish attitude and a hyper-feminine sensibility, the model, author and overall fashion muse never deviates from reliable silhouettes and trusted pieces that she’s honed over the years. It always makes for compelling viewing as each outing presents a new way to style or reinvent something she’s had in her wardrobe for years.
Now, for an evening event at Cadet, a neighbourhood wine bar in Newington Green, for a festive season celebration with Reformation, she has done exactly what we expected by mixing a range of classic styles with unconventional elements to create an altogether fresh ensemble. To do so, the 42-year-old paired a champagne-coloured slip dress decorated with French-inspired lace with a boxy grey coat that looks like something you could easily find in any grandfather’s wardrobe. Adding further dimension to her look was a vintage-esque diamond necklace and an olive-hued and celebrity-approved cardigan—Reformation’s best-selling Clara style is now 30% off!—that she tied around her waist.
The look felt entirely Parisian in the way that it combines boudoir staples with traditional masculine tailoring, which is also very true to her own style philosophy. However, where it deviated from typical French fashion was through her shoe choice: gold peep-toe heels. Indeed, the metallic shoe is certainly fitting for the party mode inherent to December, but it feels quite discordant with the way locals in Le Marais or Montmartre would dress. You’d typically find them in either something incredibly timeless, like a pair of Chanel slingbacks, or quite sexy and bohemian, similar to a pair of studded leather boots from Chloe or heeled knee-high iterations by Saint Laurent.
To me, gold heels are reminiscent of the indie sleaze days that Chung came up in; a little bit chintzy, susceptible to looking dated and quite raucous at the best of times. However, given this is an Alexa look after all, I’ve come to expect this medley of opposing motifs. And in my personal opinion, the way she plays with tensions and pieces that are at odds with one another makes the outfit all the more interesting. If there’s one thing to glean from this look, too, it’s that peep-toes are a shoe trend that's holding firm for 2026.
I noticed this trend back in the summer at the height of Addison Rae’s promotion for her debut self-titled album. The pop darling made peep-toe Christian Louboutins a crucial part of her stage persona, which brought a renewed interest in the shape. These days, you’ll find everyone from Victoria Beckham (the original high fashion song siren) to Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber wearing a pair.
And if these co-signs prove anything, it’s that irrespective of the colour, this once-maligned style is certainly staging a comeback. As they say, what goes around comes around, and there is no better knowledge when it comes to investing than knowing that your purchase certainly has longevity. Ahead, shop Alexa Chung’s exact outfit and my edit of the best peep-toe heels to bring with you into the new year.
Shop Alexa Chung's Reformation Outfit:
Reformation
Serafina Silk Dress
Truly the most divine fabric and finish
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
A great winter layering staple.
Shop Chic Peep-Toe Heels:
MANGO
Satin High-Heeled Sandal
A well-edited wardrobe won't be complete without them.
M&S
Tortoise Shell Patent Peep Toe Heel Sandals
Everyone's talking about the reign of animal prints like zebra, deer and dalmatian, but don't forget that tortoise shell is still an option.
Mango
Heeled Mule in Chocolate Satin
These will elevate any pair of jeans.
Reformation
Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal
The square-toe finish adds such a sleek element.
Tory Burch
Peep-Toe Pump
The fashion lover's peep-toe of choice, courtesy of Tory Burch.
SAINT LAURENT
Babylone Embellished Gathered Leather Mules
A heel as sharp as a razor's edge.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Pirua 70 Suede Mules
This dreamy suede pair of Manolo Blahnik's is made more heavenly through the refined ruching.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.