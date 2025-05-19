Hold the Gowns—This Casual Cannes-Approved Dress Trend Is at Zara, H&M and Reformation

The last thing I expected whilst scrolling through the glamorous shots from the 2025 Cannes Film Festival this morning was to see that when they’re not dressed head-to-toe in couture, the celebrity style set has been embracing a casual dress trend that's far more low-key: the humble polo dress.

Equal parts sporty and sophisticated, this sleek yet relaxed silhouette has become somewhat of a go-to for celebrities off the red carpet in Cannes, and, conveniently, it’s a trend the high street can't get enough of right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spotted on Alexa Chung, the model and presenter opted for a black ribbed style in a sleek mini cut. Styling hers with pointed-toe slingbacks and a Balenciaga City Bag (£2090), Chung accessoried with elevated items that proved the simple dress can hold its own in even the most elevated of settings.

Also taking the trend out for a spin on the French Riviera, model Maria Borges went for a knee-length, form-fitting style in a classic striped print with pointed-toe heels and oversized sunglasses late last week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps it’s the polo dress’s preppy undertones—those simple lines and the sharp collar—that see it take on a Riviera-ready energy. Case in point: Eva Longoria, who opted for an ankle-skimming, pale blue polo-style dress paired with simple nude pumps as she relaxed between events last week.

And whilst many of the celebrity looks were undoubtedly designer, the beauty of this trend lies in its accessibility. The high street is brimming with elevated takes, from H&M’s black ribbed mini (a dead ringer for Chung’s) to Reformation’s striped number that channels the same refined ease.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Scroll on to shop our edit of the best polo dresses to wear this summer, whether or not you’re Cannes-bound.

SHOP POLO DRESSES: