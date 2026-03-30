These Spring Hair Trends Dominated 2025, But They Already Feel "Dated"—11 Swaps You'll See In 2026

With snow outside my window and coldtemperatures every day from now until April, I can only dream of the feeling of the sun on my skin and the smell of grass kissed by dew drops. While I may still be pulling on hats over my 4c curls and sticking with simple protective styles until warm weather comes my way, you can bet I've already begun to save every springtime style I want to try this year on Pinterest and Instagram for a hint of inspiration. Naturally, I've been looking back at the hair trends and 2025 styles that defined spring (mostly in awe of how long they kept our attention) in comparison to the spring hair trends I'm expecting to see popping up onred carpets.
To identify the biggest trends we'll be saying goodbye to as a new season arrives, I reached out to three hair experts for intel. Read ahead for their biggest predictions and recommendations on how to achieve them, plus some products to snag before you head to the salon.
How will styles differ from spring 2025?
Where spring 2025's most popular styles felt crisp and perfectly styled in clean bobs, lots of layers, and impressive volume with attention to detail, Ouidad stylist Mirsad Lajqi reveals this year will emphasise healthy, glossy hair and low-maintenance colours (soft grows, natural roots and tonal blends), instead of styles that require frequent touch-ups. "Stylists are favouring refined silhouettes [like] lived-in layers, bobs with soft texture, [and] classic blow-outs, rather than overly styled or rigid looks that can feel dated," he explains.
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Lajqi also shares that extreme novelty cuts and coolers will also be replacing the overly polished styles of spring 2025—think timeless styles with a twist that modernise '90s and 2000's trends. Paulina Raciborski, stylist at NYC The Team, founded by Michelle Hong, agrees and highlights a movement towards enhancing natural textures for this year, as well as the helpful products to make the styling process easier. "Products that enhance natural texture are key right now. Lightweight styling creams, air-dry products, and flexible hold sprays help hair look polished without feeling stiff or overstyled," she says.
Raciborski explains that while styling her clients, she naturally gravitates towards anything that adds subtle volume at the root without adding heaviness, "as this allows cuts to move the way they're meant to." When creating these springtime styles, the goal is to create hair that looks styled (but not styled). When it comes to adding finishing touches, she predicts bangs will be on trend, they'll be more customizable, a blended version of the bold, statement styles we saw last year. "The focus is on hair that works with your natural texture, not against it," Racibroski adds.
Which 2025 hair colours will be less common?
When it comes to the hair colours that will be everywhere this spring, we'll see a shift in hair colour temperature to echo the sunlit days we can look forward to. "I think cooler platinum and icy silver blondes are unlikely to return this year," says Priscilla Choi, colourist at NYC The Team. "In 2026, warmer blondes such as butter cream (or buttery blonde) are taking the lead with a clear shift towards natural, low-maintenance shades rather than cool, high-contrast silver blends." This shade not only offers brightness without the harshness of cool tones, but it also creates a natural frame for the face.
While previous trend cycles have embraced vibrant pinks, vivid reds, silvers, and greys, as well as other fashion-y hues inspired by social media trends and runway looks, Choi predicts a shift for the mainstream colour palette towards more wearable, natural tones that help enhance natural features instead of dramatically transforming them. "There's a growing preference for healthy-looking hair that grows out effortlessly, more polished, refined, and intentionally understated," explains Choi.
Keep scrolling to discover the 11 iconic hair moments that you can expect to spot in spring 2026, and beyond (plus the best products to maintain them).
Then: Viral Cuts | Now: Personalized Looks
Spring 2026 is already shaping up to be the season of comfort and style, which is a huge difference from the high-effort looks that defined 2025. "The biggest shift is that trends are becoming more personalised. Instead of everyone asking for the same viral cut, people want styles tailored to their face shape, lifestyle, and styling habits," says Raciborski. This year, she says hair is less about making a statement and more about enhancing what you already have. "It's quieter, more effortless, and feels timeless rather than trend-driven."
Shop the Look:
JVN Hair
Complete Air Dry Cream
ghd
Chronos Max Styler
Then: Sleek Strands | Now: High Definition
Spring 2026 will be a masterclass in movement, body and romanticism instead of overly polished hairstyles that take more effort to create than they last. In addition to heavily flat-ironed, straight looks, Lajqi tells us, "strict centre parts, and rigid shapes are considered ageing and outdated compared to styles that emphasise movement, softness, and texture." That's right—it's officially time to retire your hair straightener.
Shop the Look:
Ouidad
VitalCurl Define Shine Styling Gel Cream
Shu Uemura Moya
Hold Finishing Hair Spray
Then: Stiff Looks | Now: Refined Silhouettes
When it comes to hairstyle trends, the keyword for 2026 (including this spring) is "effortless." If your tresses look slightly undone, windswept and relaxed, Lajqi says you're on the right path. "Instead of stiff styling and flat-ironed hair, what is fresh for 2026 is soft layers, natural texture, side parts and blowout with volume," says Lajqi. Margot Robbie posed for cameras at a Wuthering Heights photocall wearing an effortless, upswept bun that got picked up by the wind.
Shop the Look:
Christophe Robin
Hydrating Leave-In Cream
ghd
Chronos curve Classic Tong
Then: Viral Cuts | Now: Lifestyle-Led
Last spring marked the return of "very done" hairstyles, which Raciborski says include heavy layers, dramatic wolf cuts, ultra-shaggy shapes, and overly blown-out looks that required constant styling. "While they photographed beautifully, they weren't always realistic for everyday life," says Raciborski. This season will be all about embracing natural textures, movement, and styles that can reflect your everyday routines. More compliments, fewer touch-ups!