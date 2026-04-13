Hailey Bieber Subtly Debuted Summer's Biggest Hair Trend at Coachella, and You Probably Missed It

If you're anything like us on Who What Wear UK, your feeds have likely been inundated with content from Coachella 2026. And whilst we've had some serious FOMO from the weekend, one thing the festival always delivers on is beauty inspo—especially so for hair trends. And Hailey Bieber’s new Coachella haircut makes a compelling case for long layers as a defining summer hair trend.
We're used to seeing Hailey with short bob haircuts or mid-length hairstyles, but it seems she's embraced the longer lengths this year with long, waterfall layers that tumble from the shoulder down to her ends. And I'm obsessed.
These face-framing layers are a great way to add movement or update longer hairstyles without going for a big chop. They're still long enough to be tied back into a ponytail or bun, and they look just as good straightened as they do styled à la Rachel Green, just how Hailey wore hers this past weekend. All you need is a hot brush or thermal brush to twirl the ends inwards, or use a round brush and your hair dryer to create the flicky ends and '90s-inspired movement.
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Hailey Bieber's longtime hairdresser Justine Marjan cut Hailey's waterfall layers for the festival, and I just know they're going to be a defining summer haircut trend over the next few months.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.