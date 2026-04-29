The weather is finally starting to warm up here in the UK, and to me, this only means one thing: braids season is upon us! Not only does this protective hairstyle reduce the risk of heat-related breakage, but it's also a foolproof way to look put-together and polished, even in extreme heat.
However, the most compelling aspect of braids, in my opinion? As an extremely low-effort, high-reward girlie, I love the fact that I don’t have to wake up and do my hair every morning when I have them in. I mean, sure, they can take a few hours to get them in, but after that, you’re good to go.
As someone who’d much rather spend my time enjoying the summer, I definitely think the few hours every couple of months spent installing them are well worth it. And I’m not trying to brag, but as someone who’s tried many different braid hairstyles over the years (and who works in beauty), I have a pretty good idea of which braid styles are actually low-maintenance. The kind that are easy to wear, last for ages and go with every outfit. Not to mention that many styles can grow out as much as you’d like without constantly having to visit a salon for upkeep.
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So, if you’re over the countless time spent styling your hair every morning and are looking for a hassle-free braid hairstyle that will look incredibly chic with minimal upkeep, keep scrolling to discover the best low-maintenance braided hairstyles to see you through the summer season and beyond.
The Best Low-Maintenance Braid Hairstyles
1. Classic Box Braids
Classic box braids are an undefeated hairstyle that will give your hair a break from heat and over-manipulation.
2. Boho Braids
Boho braids look elegant at any time of the year, but they especially come into their own on summer.
3. Classic French-Curl Braids
Classic French-curl braids are my go-to for a low-upkeep hairstyle in the summer.
4. Pick and Drop Braids
Pick and Drop braids offer a versatile, lightweight protective style that will last you for weeks on end.
5. Classic Stitch Braids
It doesn't get more classic than stitch braids. They're quick to install, look polished and with a little oil and hair mousse, can last for a very long time.
6. Fulani Braids
Fulani braids is one of my favourite hairstyles to opt for in summer, due to how versatile they are.
7. Mermaid Braids
These pretty mermaid braids are easy to wear and will give you 1-2 months of mornings free-from styling.
8. Braided Bob
If you have shorter hair, a braided bob is a great choice that requires minimal time in the salon chair.
9. Goddess Box Braids
Braids are the easiest way to experiment with blonde as there doesn't have to be any bleach in sight.
10. Sculpted Stitch Braids
Sculpted stitch braids will have everyone thinking you spend hours on your hair in the morning.
11. Jumbo Twists
If braids still feel too high-maintenance for you, let me introduce you its cooler younger sister, the jumbo twists.