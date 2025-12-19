The Experts Have Spoken: These 7 Hair Trends Will Dominate 2026

With a new year just around the corner, it's time to talk about hair trends for 2026. While the past 12 months have seen the likes of bouncy blowouts and low-maintenance bobs, 2026's hair trends welcome a significant vibe shift, with sleeker silhouettes, icy hair colours and, thankfully, hairstyling that doesn't require a hairdressing qualification to do.
Rather than complicated hairstyles, everything is becoming more pared-back, and the same approach goes for hair colour, which in many cases is becoming more and more natural-looking. Of course, there are also the contrasting trends running alongside (micro fringes? Yep, they're on the cusp of a comeback), such as pearl blonde hair, but the general feeling is effortless, natural-looking haircuts, hair colours and styles.
To find out the hair colours, haircuts and hairstyles that will define 2026, I spoke to London's top hairstylists and hair salons for their definitive trends that will define the next 12 months. Scroll ahead for all the hair inspiration you'll need this year, and the hairstyling products that will see you through each.
1. Pearl Blonde
"With Margot Robbie starring in the new Wuthering Heights adaptation, I see a muted grey powdered blonde trending for 2026, with her hair as the ultimate inspiration, whether that's embracing your natural greys or completely stepping away from warm golden blondes," predicts concept colourist Nicole Kahlani at Hershesons Fitzrovia. "It has an almost 18th-century feel, where the finish is more matte and dense. It’s about embracing more natural ash blonde undertones, and again having this colour as a global application, taking inspiration from that period in time where there was no dimension or multiple tones," she says.
Kahlani explains that this statement hair colour is often seen on runway models. "The hair colour is kept in a natural blonde tone, embracing more muted, mousey shades," she says. "To add a touch of colour, the ends can be lifted half a shade lighter to brighten the overall appearance slightly. However, in general, the goal is to achieve an antique, dusty feel," she says.
Before you go pearl blonde, a word of warning: maintaining this hair colour takes a lot of maintenance, so consult your hair colourist to make sure this hair colour is achievable, and stock up on toning products like a purple shampoo or hair mask to keep the pearl tone from turning brassy, and a good hair repair product to keep bleached lengths as healthy as possible.
Shop the Trend:
Glaze
Supergloss Color Conditioning Gloss Pearl Blonde
Glaze's purple-toned gloss counteracts brassy tones to keep light blonde hair pearly and icy.
Wella Professionals
Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask in Pearl Blonde
The lilac undertones of this hair colour-depositing hair mask leave blonde lengths with a muted pearl glow from root to tip.
K18
Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
Bleach can take its toll on your lengths, so invest in a good repair product like K18's hair mask to repair hair from the inside-out.
2. Slate Brunette
On the brunette front, it's also the same story with cooler, icier tones, which are also dominating brunette hair colours for 2026.
"Many brunettes wish to maintain their natural tone, which often has grey undertones. This can create a chalky appearance that isn't too dark. It's similar to a mocha brunette, but the grey undertone gives an illusion of a darker shade," says Kahlani. "This results in a more mysterious brunette with a cooler tone that is striking without washing you out like a very dark, almost black brunette. The key is to avoid going too dark; instead, add a lot of ash to the colour formula," she says.
If you're already brunette, it's easy to switch things up to a cooler, deeper tone with an in-salon toner or hair glossthat gives your lengths a semi-permanent hue. But there are also plenty of at-home hair glosses and hair colour-depositing hair masks that allow you to experiment with a deeper tone before going for permanent hair colour. And if you're already a dark, cool-toned brunette, then a clear hair gloss will also make your natural colour richer and glossier with an expensive-looking shine.
Shop the Trend:
Wella Professionals
Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask in Cool Espresso
I use this espresso-toned colour-depositing hair mask whenever I want to embrace icier tones on my brunette hair, which gradually washes out over a few hair washes.
I've tried a lot of hair glosses, but this affordable one remains my favourite.
3. Burnt Blonde
Running alongside the pearl blonde trend is also the demand for warmer, golden and more natural-looking blondes. And every single hair expert I spoke to about hair trends has predicted it to be a major hair colour trend in 2026. "Think of a young Kate Moss before balayage techniques became mainstream," says Kahlani. "This style gives the illusion of a natural blonde tint, embracing warmth with a slight copper hue. It reflects a time before everyone became obsessed with creating ash and white blondes," she says.
Some more hair colour trends I’m hoping to see next year are soft, warm bronde blends," says Zoe Irwin, hairstylist and Glaze ambassador. "[It's] a seamless merge between brown and blonde, adding dimension and a subtle glow while staying natural and warm, golden blondes that look effortlessly natural. I appreciate hair colours that look 'real' but polished," she says. "Kind of like skin that’s been beautifully bronzed or dewy, not obviously 'done'."
It's also a trend that Jay Blitsas, colourist at Larry King South Kensington, predicts will be big for 2026. "Warm undertones are back and are back to stay," he says. "I think some blonde shades that will be big next year include warm, luminous tones. Think soft beige blondes that feel natural, warm and classy," he says. "Golden blondes and low-maintenance lived-in blondes will always be a trend, as it saves hair health. More people seem ready for softer blends where roots and ends melt naturally, giving a more organic, effortless vibe," he adds. "I expect more people combining techniques (like subtle balayage, soft lowlights and hair glosses), for hair that shifts beautifully in different light rather than being a flat, uniform colour."
Shop the Trend:
Bleach London
Super Cool Colour Just Like Honey
This hair mask bestows a warm, honey-toned glow to blonde hair.
Supergloss Color Conditioning Gloss in Dark Blonde
Want to dabble in a darker, warmer blonde? This tinted hair gloss allows you to try it with the commitment of permanent colour.
4. Straight and Sleek Styles
With big bouncy blow-drys and loose curls dominating over the past few years, it feels fitting that we're seeing a return to sleek silhouettes for 2026. They're almost a palette-cleanser to the big hair that has reigned alongside the rise in hot brushes and hair multi-styler launches in recent years. But for 2026, you may be reaching for your hair straighteners again.
“I don’t think 2026 will belong to one specific cut; it’s more of a shift in attitude, and hair is moving toward a sleeker, more refined finish," says celebrity hairstylist Larry King. "For longer lengths especially, we’re stepping away from those big, bouncy blowouts that have had their moment. Instead, I’m seeing this rise of super-straight, ultra-glossy, almost liquid-looking hair," he says. "It feels expensive, intentional and incredibly modern—that’s the energy of 2026.”
Hair straightening can come with hair damage, so be sure to use a good heat protector and look for hair straighteners such as the Dyson Airstrait that help to dry and straighten at the same time with minimal damage.
Shop the Trend:
Dyson
Airstrait™ Dryer and Straightener
The Dyson Airstrait makes it so much easier to dry and straighten your hair in one go.
Color Wow's Dream Coat acts as both a heat protector and a hair sealer, helping your straight and sleek style to stay frizz-free even during rainy weather.
5. Bevelled Bob
In case you were wondering, no, bobs aren't going anywhere for 2026. But following suit of the sleeker styles we're seeing on longer lengths, we're also seeing a straighter silhouette bob haircuts and lobs, like Hailey Bieber's relaxed lob haircut, which has gently flicked, bevelled ends that frame the face.
“We’ve been living in the world of the Italian bobs and French bobs—playful, flicky, full of movement. But I think the direction is changing," says King. "For 2026, bobs are going cleaner and more tucked-in. Less of that kicked-out texture, more of a smooth bevel under the jaw. It’s polished without feeling overdone," he says. If you want a visual, look at Sofia Richie Grainge and Sydney Sweeney—they’re already wearing the future.”
We've already seen blunt bob hairstyles and the tuft bob take off in recent months, so we can expect to see more sleek bob shapes with gently bevelled ends as we go into 2026. The major plus is that it's so easy to add a gentle flick to the ends of your hair, whether you use a hair straightener, a hot brush or a round brush with your hair dryer.