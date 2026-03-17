The Lazy Bob Is the Coolest Low-Maintenance Cut for Spring

There’s no getting around the fact that, as obsessed as we all continue to be with bobs (of course, they’re still very much in the mix for the biggest hair trends of 2026 so far), the classic cut is a notoriously high-maintenance option. So if frequenting your hair salon every four to six weeks to keep your cut looking fresh doesn’t appeal, then consider this more laidback iteration might be one to have on your radar. Enter: the lazy bob.
Spotted on Hailey Bieber in recent months, this grown-out, shoulder-skimming style is the ultimate in-between option for anyone on the fence about going short or those who are growing out a shorter style. “It’s essentially a softer, more effortless evolution of the classic bob and has that relaxed, lived-in movement,” explains Syd Hayes, celebrity hair stylist and BaByliss Pro Ambassador. Even better, it looks just as good when it’s freshly cut as it does as it’s growing out.
Ahead, we share all of the lazy bob hair inspiration you need for your next cut, along with expert advice on exactly what to ask for in the salon.
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Lazy Bob Hair Trend Inspiration
Hailey Bieber's effortlessly cool grown-out lob ticks all the boxes.
Elsa Hosk's grown-out bob looks amazing styled with beachy waves.
This slightly shorter cut on Laura Harrier oozes the same laidback appeal thanks to the diffused texture and choppy ends.
Aimee Song's long bob is utterly chic.
How pretty is Gugu Mbatha-Raw's soft, grown-out bob?
Gigi Hadid's fun and flicked-out style is the epitome of this low-maintenance style.
What Is the Lazy Bob Haircut?
According to Hayes the key to the lazy bob haircut is a combination of the length and the finish. “It sits somewhere between the chin and shoulders and never feels too structured or overly polished,” he explains. In fact, its secret lies in the fact that this bob actually isn’t a one-length cut despite looking very much like one. “It actually has cleverly concealed layering which slims the silhouette and gives a relaxed and undone texture,” explains Tom Smith, hair stylist, trend forecaster, and founder of Aevum Salon. Despite its laidback look then, the lazy bob can actually be personalised precisely to your hair texture and thickness, unlike a more classic cut.
“It’s ideal for medium hair density that has a wave or loose curl naturally, but on thicker hair, concealed layers can provide a real opportunity to contour and shape the silhouette, whilst on fine hair, the bluntness of the ends can help add the appearance of thickness,” explains Smith.
What to Ask For
If you’re looking for inspo to take with you into the salon, then Hailey Bieber is the undeniable queen of this look at the moment, but there are specific things you can ask for to ensure you leave with the perfect lazy bob “I’d recommend asking for a soft, shoulder-skimming bob with minimal layering and natural texture,” advises Hayes. “You want the weight to sit through the ends so that the hair looks healthy and full, but with enough softness so it moves naturally and doesn’t feel too blunt or geometric.”
Even better, once it’s cut in, Hayes suggests that you won’t have to go back for a trim for between eight and 10 weeks. “One of the reasons this cut is so popular is because it’s quite low-maintenance, and as the shape is intentionally relaxed, it grows out beautifully,” he explains.
How to Style the Lazy Bob at Home
Once you’re home, the best thing about this hair trend is that it actually requires very little in the way of styling. “If it’s cut well, then it’s actually very low-maintenance day to day as the undone texture forms the structure of the cut,” explains Smith. “On wavy hair, air-dry creams are ideal to give that relaxed natural texture, and if your hair is fine and you want to add texture, then try spraying dry shampoo on the underneath layers of your hair to give it a natural boost to the lift, movement and fullness,” he explains.
K18
Hair Airwash™ Dry Shampoo
Smith rates this innovative non-aerosol dry shampoo for refreshing hair while adding volume. "My current best insider trick is four to six spritzes of this, sprayed from a distance," he explains. "Tip your head over to keep the application light, and not only will it keep your hair looking and smelling cleaner for longer, but it adds texture too."
BaByliss
Style Secret Air Automatic Rotating Curler and Waver
A good hair tool will be your best friend for styling your lazy bob at home, and Hayes recommends this one. “I like to enhance the hair’s natural movement rather than create a perfect curl, so just around the front, I would recommend using thison the ‘air’ setting because you can create a really soft bend and natural volume with airflow," he explains. "This helps keep the finish modern, effortless and slightly undone. Just remember not to get too carried away and use it just around the front."
JVN
Complete Air Dry Cream
This is my go-to styling product for easy-breezy hair after every wash as it smooths, defines texture and adds shine without the hassle of having to heat style it—perfect for anyone short on time.
Hair by Sam McKnight
Cool Curls Refresh & Revive Mist
Redefine curls, coils and waves with this refreshing mist that reignites your hair texture without having to go through your entire wash day routine again.
GHD
Wave Triple Barrel Waver
This clever hair waver tool transforms the straightest of strands into effortlessly tousled mermaid waves in minutes. Plus, the smaller size makes it perfect for bobs and lobs.