Dear reader, forgive my hastiness in bringing up summer during one of the chilliest and wettest early springs of recent memory, but as an eternal optimist, there's something about the promise of warm weather that brings out the best in me. Not only is summer my favourite season, but it's also my favourite time of the year to dress for, and high-summer styling will always have a place in my heart (and wardrobe).
Granted, every year the same staples do it for me: linen, maxi dresses, flip-flops, etc., but this year, I'm keen to revamp things a little. For summer 2026, I want to explore all the new cult classics that are beginning to surface on the runways and in turn, social media, in a bid to keep my look fresh. Who's with me?
There's something undeniably elegant about a well-curated summer wardrobe that will work just as well for sticky city days as it does for breezy, alfresco evenings. And, my favourite thing about summer styling is just how laid back the feel (and execution) of these outfits can be. Summer is the season to go makeup-free, with tousled hair and the closet pieces you can find to go from casual daytime 'fits to sunset dinner dates, and what's not to love about an outfit that takes five minutes to assemble?
But of course, not all summer outfits are created equal. The key is finding pieces that are as functional as they are fashionable, and that often means reverting to the same oversized pieces and basics we've loved for years. But if you're looking for an alternative, you've come to the right place. 2026 is throwing out some very exciting high-summer trends that I'm confident you're going to love, and many of them are so versatile that they could work with everything you already have in your wardrobe.
I've been studying the spring/summer 2026 runways and seeing how fashion influencers are mastering these looks for summer, and believe me: there's plenty of inspiration to go around. From retro prints to elegant jewellery, keep scrolling to see my summer fashion trend predictions for 2026 and to shop the pieces you need to get the looks for yourself. Now, all we need is a little more sunshine…
1. Polka Dots
Style Notes: One thing that stood out to me whilst watching the Jacquemus autumn/winter 2026 show was just how chic polka dots can be. The print often gets a bad rep for being too twee, but there's something about spots in the sun that brings out a "Riviera" energy—can you imagine, say, paisley just as easily on a yacht? Precisely. Minimalists and maximalists alike can enjoy the right polka dot, and if Simon Porte predicts they'll be sticking around into autumn/winter too, now is a good time to get ahead so you can say that you were "hot for the spot" before anyone else.
Shop Polka Dots:
DôEN
Emerence Dress
Ultra-fine polka dots for print sceptics.
H&M
Draped Midi Skirt
This would look so good with a white tank top and sandals.
The white-on-brown is already elegant, but the halterneck too? Perfection.
PATOU
Bloomer Polka-Dot Poplin Mini Skirt
Isn't the balloon silhouette adorable?
Spirit & Grace
Luna Dress
The lace detailing makes this even prettier.
2. Peplum Pieces
Style Notes: Millennials, look away now. Just when you'd thought you'd seen the last of the peplum, it has resurfaced for 2026. Unlike the 2000s, this peplum is less about dressing up tank tops and more about creating sensual, feminine silhouettes. There are peplum finishes on fitted pencil skirts, softening baggy jeans, even adding volume to bandeau tops, and those who lean into a more is more approach will love how this simple detail still manages to create a little extra drama.
Shop Peplum Pieces:
H&M
Knitted Peplum Top
This also comes in pale blue, yellow, black and plum red.
Agolde
Peplum Straight Jeans
Some say controversial, I say covetable.
& Other Stories
Brocade Bandeau Top With Puffball Hem in Black
This is the perfect evening top to pair with any skirt or trousers.
Nobody's Child
Butter Yellow Peplum Evah Midaxi Dress
Just add a basket bag and flat sandals for a dressy, holiday-ready look.
Claudie Pierlot
Striped Ribbed Knitted Polo Top
Infinitely cooler than your average long-sleeved top.
3. Pebble Pendants
Style Notes: Not brand new for 2026, but given how prominent they still are on the runways and on social media, it's fairly easy to predict that stone and drop pendants will still be the accessory of choice for fashion insiders this summer, too. A little bit bohemian, a little bit '70s, long cords and chains finished with precious stones are taking over from the 90's choker moment that came and went last year. The ultimate pairing with this sought-after style? Stacks of chunky resin bangles. In fact, put those on the list for summer 2026, too.