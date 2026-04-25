No, Not Curtain Bangs—Dakota Johnson Just Confirmed the Biggest Fringe Trend of the Season

Yesterday, on the work group chat, the whole team at Who What Wear UK was admiring Dakota Johnson's outfit at the 2026 Time 100 Gala on Thursday night. However, as a beauty editor, I was far too busy admiring her hair. It's no secret that the fringe is one of the biggest hair trends of the past few years, and Johnson has long been a fan of the effortlessly chic hairstyle. However, there was something a little different about the star's fringe on Thursday, and it had the beauty team all talking. Yep, it seems as if Johnson has opted for the trendy micro fringe this spring.
As you can see, Johnson's fringe was sitting a little higher than usual, and it's safe to say that we are all obsessed with this shorter style. The micro fringe certainly isn't the easiest trend to pull off, but paired with the wispy finish and face-framing layers, Dakota's look is a perfect example of how stylish the hair trend can be.
The star isn't the first celebrity to give this trend a go. Zoë Kravitz and Zendaya have also been spotted with a similar fringe over the years, further cementing its cool-girl status.
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Although I don't know the exact products Dakota used to style her new, shorter look, as a beauty editor, I know a thing or two when it comes to efficacious hair products, so below, I've rounded up what I believe to be the best products for styling a micro fringe this season. If you're feeling brave enough to try this look out for yourself, I highly recommend that you keep on scrolling.
GHD
Mini Slim Hair Straightener
If you want a sleek finish, these mini hair straighteners are perfect for styling shorter hair looks.
Babyliss
Mini Radial Brush
However, if you prefer a bit of volume, try drying your fringe with a mini round brush (like this one from Babyliss) and your go-to hair dryer.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.