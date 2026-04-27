Long Pixie Cuts Are Everywhere—25 Low-Maintenance Ideas That Are Effortlessly Chic

Co-signed by the pros.

Sabrina Talbert's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of celebrities with long pixie haircuts
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

For most people, committing to something as bold as a pixie cut can feel like a major decision, but I'm here to tell you from personal experience, it's a low-maintenance dream. Currently, I have curly shoulder-length hair, but I had my first experience with pixie cuts when I was just six years old after my mother insisted I get a big chop before my first day of school.

I spent about a year and a half being compared to Halle Berry circa 1992, and although I didn't understand the compliment at the time, I look back on it fondly because that haircut on her was iconic. But also as an adult, I can't deny that I find pixie cuts to be super chic, and if you've been paying attention to the latest red carpet events, odds are you've noticed that long pixie cuts, specifically, are back on the rise.

“I think people are leaning into slightly edgier and more intentional styles,” says celebrity hairstylist Mia Santiago. She notes that the way it highlights bone structure points to people wanting a “cleaner” look that's more of a departure from long, layered styles. “A pixie is all about making a statement—it’s bold, chic, flirty, and truly can be worn by anyone,” adds celebrity hairstylist and curl expert Brendnetta Ashley. “With a tailored cut, it’s all about being who you are and showing it off.”

Now, I know you may be questioning whether or not you can pull off a long pixie (as many often do), but if you need more proof that you can, just take a look at these 25 celeb inspo photos below.

25 of the Best Long Pixie Haircuts

1. The Wet Look

Zendaya long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's look turned heads at the Euphoria premiere with this stunning wet look on the red carpet.

2. Statement Waves

Florence Pugh long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence kept her wavy pixie cut throughout multiple press tours back in 2022 and 2023, and now it's a staple for her.

3. Face-Framing Strands

Teyana Taylor long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One thing about Teyana Taylor...she'll always look stunning with a pixie cut. The face-framing strands give the look even more character.

4. Soft Glam

Taylor Hill long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I still remember how shocked people were when Taylor Hill ditched her long hair for a shorter hairstyle. Three years later, and I can't picture her without her soft glam "bixie" cut.

5. The Slick Back

Naomi Scott long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've been following Naomi Scott's latest music endeavors, you've probably seen her sporting her pink bob. But before that, she was fully rocking this elevated slick back pixie.

6. Shaggy Bangs

Viola Davis long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viola Davis has been spotted with long pixies over the years. Back in 2009, she was spotted with these shaggy bangs that kept her pixie cut playful.

7. Buzzed Sides

Halsey long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For something more edgy, take a look at Halsey's buzzed sides.

8. The OG Pixie

Rowan Blanchard long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When I hear "original pixie cut," my mind immediately goes to something like this look on Rowan Blanchard.

9. Shaggy Side Part

Tyla long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla's Met Gala look stunned from head to toe. Her shaggy side part had a wet-looking finish that tied in beautifully with her sand-inspired dress.

10. Accessorized

Zoey Deutch long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, you can wear your favorite headband with a long pixie cut. This look on Zoey Deutch proves it.

11. Blunt Cut

Mariska Hargitay long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Law & Order fans know that Captain Benson has gone through a few hair transformations over the years, which may be why Mariska Hargitay was sporting this blunt cut pixie.

12. Straight Edge

Emma Chamberlain long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Edgy and modern, Emma Chamberlain looked undeniably good with her platinum blonde pixie.

13. The Middle Part

Eva Chen long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Side parts are the popular choice, but middle parts can look just as chic.

14. Micro Bangs

Zoe Kravitz long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These micro bangs on Zoe Kravitz, paired with the length, give pure elegance.

15. Subtle Layers

Emma Stone long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simple layers like these can create a playful yet sophisticated look.

16. Deep Side Bang

Rihanna long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This may be a throwback, but even Rihanna was no stranger to a pixie cut.

17. Statement Curls

Janelle Monet long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm personally a fan of when Janelle Monet uses statement curls to enhance her look.

18. Classic Waves

Julia Garner long pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Curly girls can pull off pixies, too! Julia Garner looked gorgeous with her icy blonde waves at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

19. Swift Spikes