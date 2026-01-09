Mark My Words: These Bob Hair Trends Will Be Most Requested in Salons This Season

We asked an expert, and they said that these six bob hair trends will be everywhere in 2026.

Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of stylish bob hairstyles on Hailey Bieber, Carey Mulligan and Ciara Cherise
(Image credit: @haileybieber, @ninapark, @ciaracherise)
Yes, you heard it right. The bob is here to stay in 2026. Easily one of the biggest hair trends of the past few years, short hair is still reigning supreme this January. However, things are definitely shifting. The start of 2025 saw the rise of sleek, polished, anything-but-effortless bob hairstyles that could sometimes take hours to style. Not only that, but it was all about micro-bob styles, which meant having to visit the hairdresser every few weeks for a trim. Don't get me wrong, I love the way these short hair trends look, but I personally don't want to be devoting that much time to my hair this season.

Luckily, it seems that this year is about embracing more laid-back looks. I recently caught up with Izzy Warren, stylist at one of my all-time favourite salons, Hershesons Fitzrovia, and asked her all about the biggest bob hair trends of 2026. Warren told me that the following six styles are set to be everywhere, and I was delighted to see some super-cool, wearable looks.

Intrigued? I thought so. Below, I've included details on each bob hair trend, along with my favourite products to help get the look. If you've been thinking about getting the chop or want to switch up your short hairstyle for the new year, then keep on scrolling.

6 of the Biggest Bob Hair Trends of 2026

1. The Beach Bob

Hailey Bieber taking a selfie on the beach with a tousled bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

If the cold weather is getting you down, the beachy bob hair trend is sure to lift your spirits. According to Warren, this relaxed short hairstyle is set to dominate in 2026. "[The beachy bob] is a low-maintenance bob that is kicked out on the end," she says. "It's perfect for lazy days by the beach."

Of course, you don't actually have to be by the beach to pull off this look. All you need is a good texturising spray to add a tousled finish and create movement in the ends of your hair.

Get the Look:

2. The Shaggy Lob

A woman sitting on the floor in loungewear with a curly, shaggy lob hairstyle

(Image credit: @ciaracherise)

As you can tell, relaxed, slightly longer bob hairstyles are really in this year. Next up, the shaggy lob. "[Think] shoulder grazing length with curtain bangs, and movement through the ends rather than a blunt outline," says Warren. "[This trend] is more lived-in and aligns perfectly with that fresh 2026 feel."

As you can see, this style looks stunning with a range of hair types, and if you don't want to go too short, it's the perfect in-between finish.

Get the Look:

3. Tuft Bob

A woman taking a mirror selfie with a tuft bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

A bob hair trend that I predict will be everywhere in 2026 is the tuft bob. I've been spotting this style all over social media, and the celebs are loving it too (Jessie Buckley's tuft bob is a personal favourite of mine).

I always describe it as a mix between a blunt bob, a pixie and a mullet bob, with a short, choppy finish and small tufts of hair flicked outwards. In my opinion, it looks effortlessly chic.

Get the Look:

4. Slicked-Back Bob

Carey Mulligan with a slicked-back bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @ninapark)

How cool is the slicked-back bob? "[This is] quite a strong look and shows off more of the outline," says Warren. She tells me that it's very versatile when it comes to styling, as you can lean into a wet-look effect, or add more movement and height for a slightly more laid-back feel. It's certainly a little shorter than a lob hairstyle, but I'm personally loving the sleek finish.

Get the Look:

5. The Hollywood Bob

Zoey Dutch wearing a sequin dress with a glamorous bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @hungvanngo)

Probably the most polished bob hair trend of them all, the Hollywood bob is a classic. "This is a timeless red-carpet look, usually styled in a side part," Warren tells me. "It screams 'old money' with a slight vintage feel."

This bob will definitely take a bit more styling time, but a powerful hot brush and some rollers should do the trick. Don't forget to finish things off with a little shine spray for a glossy effect.

Get the Look:

6. Curly Bob

A woman wearing a shearling coat with a curly bob hairstyle

(Image credit: @venswifestyle)

Those with natural waves and curls, rejoice, as 2026 will see a big focus on curly bob hairstyles. Of course, those of you with naturally straight hair might have to rely on your trusty curling wand for this one, but there's no denying how good the finished result will look. "Light, rounded and full of movement, [the curly bob] has structure but is softened with the texture of [the] curls," says Warren.

Get the Look:

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.