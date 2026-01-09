Yes, you heard it right. The bob is here to stay in 2026. Easily one of the biggest hair trends of the past few years, short hair is still reigning supreme this January. However, things are definitely shifting. The start of 2025 saw the rise of sleek, polished, anything-but-effortless bob hairstyles that could sometimes take hours to style. Not only that, but it was all about micro-bob styles, which meant having to visit the hairdresser every few weeks for a trim. Don't get me wrong, I love the way these short hair trends look, but I personally don't want to be devoting that much time to my hair this season.
Luckily, it seems that this year is about embracing more laid-back looks. I recently caught up with Izzy Warren, stylist at one of my all-time favourite salons, Hershesons Fitzrovia, and asked her all about the biggest bob hair trends of 2026. Warren told me that the following six styles are set to be everywhere, and I was delighted to see some super-cool, wearable looks.
Intrigued? I thought so. Below, I've included details on each bob hair trend, along with my favourite products to help get the look. If you've been thinking about getting the chop or want to switch up your short hairstyle for the new year, then keep on scrolling.
6 of the Biggest Bob Hair Trends of 2026
1. The Beach Bob
If the cold weather is getting you down, the beachy bob hair trend is sure to lift your spirits. According to Warren, this relaxed short hairstyle is set to dominate in 2026. "[The beachy bob] is a low-maintenance bob that is kicked out on the end," she says. "It's perfect for lazy days by the beach."
Of course, you don't actually have to be by the beach to pull off this look. All you need is a good texturising spray to add a tousled finish and create movement in the ends of your hair.
Get the Look:
Sachajuan
Ocean Mist
As the name suggests, this product will make your hair look as if you've just stepped out of the ocean (but in a really chic way).
Hershesons
Wavemaker
Beachy waves are easier than ever with this innovative Hershesons tool.
2. The Shaggy Lob
As you can tell, relaxed, slightly longer bob hairstyles are really in this year. Next up, the shaggy lob. "[Think] shoulder grazing length with curtain bangs, and movement through the ends rather than a blunt outline," says Warren. "[This trend] is more lived-in and aligns perfectly with that fresh 2026 feel."
As you can see, this style looks stunning with a range of hair types, and if you don't want to go too short, it's the perfect in-between finish.
Get the Look:
JVN
Complete Air Dry Cream
This cream will help to define the texture of your shaggy lob.
Arkive Headcare
The Movement Dry Texturizing Spray
Finish things off with this lightweight spray to add natural-looking movement to the hair.
3. Tuft Bob
A bob hair trend that I predict will be everywhere in 2026 is the tuft bob. I've been spotting this style all over social media, and the celebs are loving it too (Jessie Buckley's tuft bob is a personal favourite of mine).
I always describe it as a mix between a blunt bob, a pixie and a mullet bob, with a short, choppy finish and small tufts of hair flicked outwards. In my opinion, it looks effortlessly chic.
Get the Look:
GHD Hair
Mini Slim Hair Straightener
This smaller hair straightener is perfect for flicking out the ends of your tuft bob.
Moroccanoil
Molding Cream
Use a workable cream like this one from Moroccanoil to add definition and texture.
4. Slicked-Back Bob
How cool is the slicked-back bob? "[This is] quite a strong look and shows off more of the outline," says Warren. She tells me that it's very versatile when it comes to styling, as you can lean into a wet-look effect, or add more movement and height for a slightly more laid-back feel. It's certainly a little shorter than a lob hairstyle, but I'm personally loving the sleek finish.
Get the Look:
Eco Style
Olive Oil Styling Gel
A hair gel is essential for a slicked-back style.
Briogeo
Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Sleek Stick
I like to carry a stick like this in my handbag to slick back flyaways on the go.
5. The Hollywood Bob
Probably the most polished bob hair trend of them all, the Hollywood bob is a classic. "This is a timeless red-carpet look, usually styled in a side part," Warren tells me. "It screams 'old money' with a slight vintage feel."
This bob will definitely take a bit more styling time, but a powerful hot brush and some rollers should do the trick. Don't forget to finish things off with a little shine spray for a glossy effect.
Get the Look:
Babyliss
Thermo-Ceramic Rollers
This rollers will give you bouncy, Hollywood-esque curls in no time.
Color Wow
Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray
As mentioned, a little bit of this spray will give a super shiny, red carpet-ready look.
6. Curly Bob
Those with natural waves and curls, rejoice, as 2026 will see a big focus on curly bob hairstyles. Of course, those of you with naturally straight hair might have to rely on your trusty curling wand for this one, but there's no denying how good the finished result will look. "Light, rounded and full of movement, [the curly bob] has structure but is softened with the texture of [the] curls," says Warren.
Get the Look:
Ouai
Curl Crème
This is my favourite curl cream to apply to wet hair, as it helps enhance my natural waves.
Christophe Robin
Curl Mist
Apply this mist between wash days to bring your curls back to life.
