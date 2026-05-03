5 Easy and Stylish Transitional Spring Summer Outfits Ideas for 2026

I've compiled five easy yet stylish outfit ideas for you to reach for in the transitional spring-to-summer weather.

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Transitional spring summer outfits
(Image credit: @monikh, @sarahlouiseblythe, @lisonseb)
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Nothing sparks joy in me quite like the transitional season between spring and summer. I have to admit, I have already done my wardrobe switchover and stowed away my chunky knits and have dresses now hanging in their place. Yes, some may say it's premature, but I am so over knitwear and big coats and summer is finally within our grasp.

The art of transitional season dressing comes down to those key wardrobe staples that can be worn with an array of outfits, regardless of the weather. On those grey, windier days, layers and trousers are still key, whereas for blue skies, opt for flip flops and poplin skirts. The UK weather can be somewhat unpredictable and change at the toss of a coin, so a jacket on standby is something I’d always recommend.

I’ve scoured through the feeds of some of our favourite influencers and compiled five transitional spring summer outfit ideas to give you all the inspiration you need. You can thank me later.

1. Cami Top + White Trousers

Transitional spring summer outfits

(Image credit: @lisonseb)

Style Notes: There’s nothing I love more than a monochrome moment and Lison’s look is at the top of my list to recreate. Simplistic yet so stylish, a cami top paired with white trousers is so effortlessly chic. I also love how she brings texture to her look with a crochet scarf around her waist.

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