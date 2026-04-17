With spring finally here, the days when I can live in my black, grey and burgundy clothing are gone, and it’s time for me to start thinking about the fresh capsule colour palette that I’ll be relying on to ensure my warm-weather outfits look put together and expensive. I have to be honest, I find elegant dressing much harder in the spring and summer than I do in autumn and winter, so naturally, I decided to ask my fellow Who What Wear editors about the colours they've already invested in for spring 2026, in hopes it would spark some inspiration for my own wardrobe.
And after much discussion in the office, I couldn't help but notice that the same point kept coming up when talking to them: certain colours just aren't working right now. In an era where colour is doing the heavy lifting in taking our outfits from simple to elevated, there are just some hues that feel outdated to fellow editors and me. And for spring 2026 specifically, we’re all about swapping out trendy, hard-to-style shades for intentional, elegant hues that look fresh, can be styled with ease and last in our wardrobes for many years to come.
To help you bring you some inspiration, below, I’ve rounded up the seven colours that we’re pausing on for spring 2026, and of course, the seven that we’ll be wearing instead.
7 Colours Our Editors Feel Are Outdated for Spring 2026 (and the 7 We'll Be Wearing Instead)
1. Pausing: Tan, Wearing: Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: "I’ve always turned to tan as the base colour for my warm weather outfits; however, the shade is starting to feel “samey” and honestly a little boring on its own. Of course, the colour is timeless, and I’ll never get rid of it, but for spring 2026, I’ll be adding in the chocolate brown hues we typically only see in winter that will complement my tan basics, yet also feel fresh and unexpected for the spring season. It’s elegant, sophisticated, and, most importantly, just as easy to style as any neutral.” — Brittany Davy, junior writer.
Shop the Trend:
ME+EM
Soft Sculpt Waistcoat
I cannot wait to swap out my blazers for waistcoats as the temperature starts to rise.
Boden
Chelsea Belted Linen Shorts
Yes, to this entire outfit.
Malone Souliers
May Brown Suede Clutch Bag
Chocolate suede will always get a yes from me.
Gucci
Vittoria Thong Sandal
These are high up on my luxury spring wishlist.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
COS has some of the best jeans on the high street.
2. Pausing: Chartreuse, Wearing: Sage Green
Style Notes: “Chartreuse was the colour trend that I never expected to take off this year. It’s a divisive one for sure, and although I appreciate the vibrancy and playfulness of shade, it feels just a bit too out-there for me to incorporate into my spring outfit rotation. Instead, I’ll be turning to softer shades of sage green that feel wearable and pared back but still allow me to incorporate some colour into my otherwise neutral outfits.” — Natalie Munroe, news writer.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Pleated High-Neck Maxi Dress
No one will guess this is from the high street.
KALLMEYER
Aiden Pleated Grain De Poudre Straight-Leg Pants
Perfect for in or out of the office.
Alaïa
Le Teckel Medium Suede Shoulder Bag
The iconic Le Teckel now comes in this gorgeous sage green suede iteration.