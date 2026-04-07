From French Pins to Lace Scarves, These Are the Chic Hair Accessories Dominating Spring

These pretty, low-effort hair additions are cropping up on all of the chicest people right now.

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spring hair accessories
(Image credit: Getty Images; The Row; @leletny)
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If you’re looking to switch up your go-to hair trends now that spring is in full swing, fashion and beauty insiders will tell you that hair accessories are a great place to start. They require minimal effort and have the ability to take your outfit from zero to hero in an instant.

Here at Who What Wear UK, we’ve been keeping a beady eye on some of the major styles that we predict will be everywhere, and as ever, we’ve also spoken to those in the know whose expert advice we trust.

Take Jake Unger from Larry King Marylebone, for example, who tells me that hair jewellery is back in a big way. "Think chunky silver shells, clips, diamond-inspired tiaras and delicate hair pins that you can adorn hair with—basically anything that makes a statement. '90s headscarves are also making a return, see Calvin Klein and Anna Sui S/S 26 runways—but as well as silk, other materials such as lace and crochet will make an appearance.'

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With that in mind, here are our favourite accessories to amplify your go-to spring hair trends, along with the best products to master each look.

1. Seashells

spring hair accessories

(Image credit: @leletny)

If it feels too early in the year to embrace beach-inspired hair jewels, consider this your cue to think again. Perfectly aligned with 2026’s hair jewellery direction, they offer a subtle nod to the sun-soaked escapism we're all yearning for. The trick to wearing them in spring? Clip one into undone, loose waves alongside breezy linens and barely-there makeup.

2. Tortoiseshell Headbands

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy wearing a tortoiseshell headbands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With all things Carolyn Bessette Kennedy still very much in the spotlight, tortoiseshell headbands are officially having a moment. Whether you're throwing it on with a loose ponytail or pairing yours with big, bouncy curls, you can't go wrong.

3. French Pins

A model at The Row with an updo and multiple French combs and pins in her hair

(Image credit: @therow)

No beauty editor could resist this particular French-pin look at The Row's spring/summer 2026 show. Although this specific creation used multiple pins and combs, a single French pin is the ultimate accessory for creating a minimal yet exceptionally chic French twist.

4. Padded Headbands

spring hair accessories

(Image credit: @ada_oguntodu)

Fashion insiders know all too well that rich tonal browns aren't going anywhere. Lean into the trend with a padded headband—by far the most failsafe hair accessory to opt for. Use to keep long hair out of your face or to instantly dress up an otherwise plain ponytail. As for the material, anything goes; try velvet or, for a fresher take, opt for linen.

5. Mixed-Metal Florals

spring acessories

(Image credit: @leletny)

Why choose between silver and gold when you can have both? Pinned just so, they capture this season’s romantic mood.