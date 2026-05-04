Spring cleaning may be some people's idea of satisfaction, but mine is transitioning my shoe rack from winter to summer. Even though I adore them throughout the cold months, and let's be honest most of spring, removing my clunky boots and chunky trainers feels so refreshing. In their place comes all the sleek trending sandals and flip-flops I've missed dearly. However, to many people, myself included, it's polished ballet flats that reign supreme. It signals warm weather is here, and it means I no longer have to wear dozens of layers to stay warm—feet included.
Whilst I make these edits to my shoe collection every summer, I also like to find a few brand-new options to grace my shoe rack. This year, I've spotted a number of non-ballet flat shoe trends to wear this summer that have led me to fill my cart. The shoes are just too good and approved by the most fashionable people.
This isn't to say I have a vendetta against ballet flats, either. That shoe style isn't going anywhere. However, I find versatility is the key to a summer wardrobe that doesn't feel stale. And after years of wearing them on repeat, I'm seeking a small repreive from this classic shape.
With just a few other shoe options on rotation, it's a breeze to create looks you'll love wearing from June to September. Specifically, I've noticed a love for suede and toe-strap sandals for more summery options, as well as the ever-trending red-and-black flip-flops. Elevated trainers are in the mix, too, like ballet-inspired satin sneakers and those with a sleek, slim-sole profile. Sleek slingback flats have also made an appearance, so you're not short on choices.
We've rounded up six other options that fashion people currently love that can easily take the place of ballet flats, whether you love them for their elegance, cool embellishments or fun colour combinations.
6 Non-Ballet-Flat Shoe Trends to Wear This Summer
1. Satin Trainers
Style Notes: If it's the elegant aesthetic you appreciate about ballet flats, you can exude the same energy with satin trainers. They're a soft and delicate alternative to sharper-looking shoes and also provide a little more polish than a standard pair of trainers. These look pretty with everything, from shorts to skirts to sundresses.
Shop the Trend:
THE HOFF BRAND
Bridge Satin Beige
The cinched back and patterned sole make this pair look so fun.
Miu Miu
Plume Satin Sneakers
They come in baby pink, pale blue and cocoa brown.