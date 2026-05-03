Between jelly sandals, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-inspired fashion and statement cord necklaces, it feels like the ‘90s are officially back. But let’s be honest, this iconic decade has never really left us. But it’s undeniably more evident in 2026. And if there’s one nineties category that made the biggest mark this year, it would certainly have to be beauty. More specifically, '90s makeup looks are making a huge comeback this year, with some of the biggest trends being those we saw dominate almost four decades ago.
Now, we know that makeup trends come and go, especially in the age of TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, but there’s just something about a ‘90s makeup look that feels timeless, fitting right into the current zeitgeist without a second thought. Of course, there are trends that, as a makeup minimalist, would have had me running in the opposite direction: body glitter, bright blue eyeshadow and face gems, to name a few. But luckily for me, the it-girl-approved ‘90s makeup trends making a comeback in 2026 remain chic, timeless and, most importantly, feel extremely wearable.
Below, I’ve rounded up the seven key ‘90s makeup aesthetics that are set to dominate 2026. From playful pops of colour that are perfect for the upcoming summer season to the dark lip-liner trend that’s taken TikTok by storm, keep scrolling to see the ‘90s makeup looks trends that are making a comeback in 2026, plus the best beauty buys available so that you can get the look at home.
1. Statement Red Lip
We can't talk about '90s makeup without talking about a bold red lip. Unlike in the current day and age, when it's often paired with equally eye-catching smoky eyeshadows and statement blushes, in the ‘90s it was all about keeping the rest of the face pared-back and minimal, so as to let the lips do the talking (pun intended).