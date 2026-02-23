I've Consulted the Experts—These 6 Nail Colours Will Be Everywhere This Spring

If you’re done with the dark and moody hues that have staked a claim over nail trends for the past few months, then consider this your cue to pivot. As winter oxbloods and inky midnight blues recede and January’s clean-girl neutral manicures begin to feel a little too restrained, spring invites a softer, more nuanced approach to your manicure moodboard and the nail colours we're opting for.
The good news for those who aren’t in the market for sweet saccharine pastels? "This season is all about polished nonchalance," says Daisy Kalnina, founder and CEO of The GelBottle Inc. “Naturally, there is a shift towards injections of colour, but in a way that doesn’t feel try-hard." She adds that this season’s colours are a departure from traditional sugary pastels in favour of muted, cool-toned shades.
Juanita Huber-Millet, founder of luxury nail salon Townhouse, agrees, adding that this spring is about escapism with restraint. “Think soft, sun-warmed colours and a more thoughtful approach to pastels,” she says. “Instead of anything overly bright or saturated, we’re seeing a move towards milky, muted tones and warm, skin-flattering shades that feel fresh but still understated. It’s a palette inspired by travel, light and escapism—colours that look like little snapshots from somewhere beautiful.”
This tonal shift in nail trends mirrors the colour stories we’ve seen on the spring/summer runways, where designers balanced expressive colour with softened, sun-warmed tones. Fendi delivered vibrant yellows and aquatic blues woven through graphic prints, while Erdem leaned into romantic florals and lilac-adjacent hues and Burberry incorporated fresh greens and heritage-inflected neutrals into its spring palette.
So, what exactly are the muted and sun-drenched shades in question? Scroll on to find out.
The Best Nail Colours for Spring 2026
1. Sun-Kissed Red
Think sun-blush tomato, ripened red pepper and poppy tones rather than deep winter wines. "These warmer reds, feel joyful and energising, but still timeless. They add personality while staying chic," explains Huber-Millet.
Essie
Nail Polish in 64 Fifth Avenue Red Orange
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel
2. Muted Pastel Blue
Pastel blue returns every spring, but this year it’s diffused and softened. "The milky finish makes it feel calm, airy and elevated rather than sweet," reveals Huber-Millet, who adds that there is a strong demand for shades like blueberry milk from customers who want a subtle colour moment that still feels refined.
Gucci
Nail Polish in 716 Lb Blue
Townhouse
Flawless Polish in Blueberry Milk
3. Ethereal Magnetics
In the latter half of last year, manicures took a decisive turn toward movement and dimension in the form of cat-eye designs. "While winter colours brought this trend to life with deep, luxurious liquid velvet greens and reds, for spring, we’re seeing magnetics evolve into something more ethereal," explains Kalnina. Case in point? This shimmering beige set gives a finish akin to moving fabric.
Manucurist
Green Nail Polish in Fairy
Pleasing
Nail Polish in Emma With the Extra Eye
4. Soft Peach
Continuing that sun-drenched story, peach is set to be one of the defining shades of the season, believes Huber-Millet. But, she says, for 2026, it’s softer and creamier. "Think less neon, more glow-from-within. These shades brighten the hands without overwhelming them. It’s fresh, flattering and feels effortless."
Essie
Nail Polish Treat Love Colour in 02 Tinted Love
Sephora Collection
Delicate Peach
5. Meringue Whites
As pastels soften, stark white is being replaced by creamy, coconut-toned and meringue neutrals. "These milky whites feel much more luxurious and wearable and beautiful as a full manicure or as a base for modern French tips, which remain hugely popular in our salons,” says Huber-Millet.
Manucurist
Manicurist in Crème
Korres
Nail Polish in Jelly Peach
6. Citrus Refresh
"For those who naturally lean toward colour, we are seeing a rise in soft, acidic yellow pastels," says Huber-Millet. It’s a fresh alternative to traditional spring lemon shades and rich butter yellow pastel.