23 Chic Curly Hairstyle Looks That Embrace Your Natural Texture

The very best curly hairstyles to show off your curls, coils and waves.

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A collage of celebrities with curly hairstyles
(Image credit: @nikki_makeup, @emmalaird, @lacyredway, @cwoodhair, @juliagarnerofficial)
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There’s one thing that unites the chicest hair trends of 2026 so far and that’s an undeniable shift towards more relaxed low-maintenance styling and natural-looking cuts. Far from the blunt bobs and red carpet blowouts that dominated the tail end of last year, the coolest spring hair trends have taken a meaningful shift towards showing off your texture in all its glory. And that means that curly hairstyles are everywhere right now.

From air-dried waves to high-definition coils, the spectrum of curly hairstyles to take inspiration from right now feels never-ending. But please rest assured: this isn’t about a fleeing trend either. From celebrity hairstyles to the haircuts people are actually asking for in salons right now, there’s a clear focus on natural texture, lived-in styles and celebrating your hair’s natural shape. And we’ve found the very best curly hairstyles to prove it.

Ahead, discover curly crops, cascading waves and coily updos to inspire your own hair looks for the season ahead, as well as the best products for curly hair.

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Curly Hairstyle Inspiration

1. Soft Bixie

Zendaya with soft bixie haircut - curly hairstyles

(Image credit: @nikki_makeup)

A mix between a bob and a pixie, Zendaya looks so chic in this curly bixie style.

2. Twisted Topknot

Rachel Anne Sennott with twisted topknot - curly hairstyles

(Image credit: @claytonhawkins)

Rachel Anne Sennott's combination of loose tendrils and prom-esque topknot are giving major Y2K vibes.

3. Box Bob

Yara Shahidi with box bob - curly hairstyles

(Image credit: @yarashahidi)

The light and choppy nature of a box bob means it works so well on curly hair textures as Yara Shahidi proves here.

4. Pixie Cut

Julia Garner with pixie cut - curly hairstyles

(Image credit: @juliagarnerofficial)

Let Julia Garner's platinum pixie cut be all the inspiration you need if you've been considering chopping your curly hair short.

5. Half-Up, Half-Down

Nico Parker with half-up, half-down curly hairstyle

(Image credit: @emilychengmakeup)

It's a classic for a reason—Nico Parker's half-up, half-down hairstyle is just as perfect for awards season as it would be a relaxed weekend brunch with friends.

6. Retro Glam

Olivia Dean with soft waves curly hairstyles

(Image credit: @amieetwistartistry)

Olivia Dean can do no wrong when it comes to hair looks, and these soft waves ooze '70s glam.

7. Beach Waves

Simone Ashley with beach waves curly hairstyles

(Image credit: @simoneashley)

The wet hair trend rolls around every summer, and Simone Ashley's tousled beach waves will be top of my list to recreate.

8. High Pony

Chase Infiniti with curly hairstyle high pony

(Image credit: @naokoscintu)

Chase Infiniti's ultra-high ponytail feels red carpet-ready thanks to the cascading coils around her face.

9. Disco Curls

Sabrina Carpenter with long curly hairstyle

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

A nod to Studio 54, Sabrina Carpenter takes a more-is-more approach to her long, layered curly cut.

10. Bouncy Blowdry

Madeleine Brewer with bouncy ringlets curly hairstyles

(Image credit: @claytonhawkins)

A bouncy blow-dry is a timeless option for textured hair, and Madeleine Brewer's XL ringlets look seriously glam.

11. Curly Crop

Taraji P Henson with curly crop hairstyle

(Image credit: @ursulastephen)

Taraji P Henson's French crop is so incredibly chic.

12. Mermaid Waves

Storm Reid with mermaid waves

(Image credit: @paulyblanch)

Storm Reid takes the uniform approach to texture with her sleek, shiny mermaid waves.

13. Feathered Fringe

Tracee Ellis Ross with feathered fringe

(Image credit: @traceeellisross)

If you've been on the fence about cutting bangs, then let Tracee Ellis Ross's soft, feathery fringe convince you about just how beautiful it looks with curls.

14. Ghost Waves

Jodie Comer with ghost waves curly hairstyle

(Image credit: @cwoodhair)

A huge trend last year, ghost waves make the perfect low-maintenance option for 2026.

15. Baby Braids

Rita Ora with baby braids curly hairstyles

(Image credit: @ritaora)

A playful Y2K hair trend that's always fun for the spring and summer months, Rita Ora shows off her curly crop with a smattering of cute baby braids.

16. Italian Bob

Elsa Hosk with italian bob

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Elsa Hosk shows how the Italian bob can make a great option for wavy hair with a finer texture, as it adds so much volume.

17. Low Pony

Havana Rose Liu with curly low ponytail

(Image credit: @cwoodhair)

This ethereal low ponytail looks so pretty on Havana Rose Liu's soft waves.

18. Slicked Back

Tessa Thompson with slicked back curls

(Image credit: @lacyredway)

I can see Tessa Thompson's sleek, slicked-back waves being one to copy when summer hits this year.

19. Boho Tendrils