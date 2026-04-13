There’s one thing that unites the chicest
hair trends of 2026 so far and that’s an undeniable shift towards more relaxed low-maintenance styling and natural-looking cuts. Far from the blunt bobs and red carpet blowouts that dominated the tail end of last year, the coolest spring hair trends have taken a meaningful shift towards showing off your texture in all its glory. And that means that curly hairstyles are everywhere right now.
From air-dried waves to high-definition coils, the spectrum of curly hairstyles to take inspiration from right now feels never-ending. But please rest assured: this isn’t about a fleeing trend either. From celebrity hairstyles to the haircuts people are actually asking for in salons right now, there’s a clear focus on natural texture, lived-in styles and celebrating your hair’s natural shape. And we’ve found the very best curly hairstyles to prove it.
Ahead, discover curly crops, cascading waves and coily updos to inspire your own hair looks for the season ahead, as well as the
best products for curly hair. Article continues below Curly Hairstyle Inspiration 1. Soft Bixie
A mix between a
bob and a pixie, Zendaya looks so chic in this curly bixie style. 2. Twisted Topknot
Rachel Anne Sennott's combination of loose tendrils and prom-esque topknot are giving major Y2K vibes.
3. Box Bob
The light and choppy nature of a
box bob means it works so well on curly hair textures as Yara Shahidi proves here. 4. Pixie Cut
Let Julia Garner's platinum pixie cut be all the inspiration you need if you've been considering chopping your curly hair short.
5. Half-Up, Half-Down
It's a classic for a reason—Nico Parker's
half-up, half-down hairstyle is just as perfect for awards season as it would be a relaxed weekend brunch with friends. 6. Retro Glam
Olivia Dean can do no wrong when it comes to hair looks, and these soft waves ooze '70s glam.
7. Beach Waves
The wet hair trend rolls around every summer, and Simone Ashley's tousled beach waves will be top of my list to recreate.
8. High Pony
Chase Infiniti's ultra-high
ponytail feels red carpet-ready thanks to the cascading coils around her face. 9. Disco Curls
A nod to Studio 54,
Sabrina Carpenter takes a more-is-more approach to her long, layered curly cut. 10. Bouncy Blowdry
A bouncy blow-dry
is a timeless option for textured hair, and Madeleine Brewer's XL ringlets look seriously glam. 11. Curly Crop
Taraji P Henson's French crop is so incredibly chic.
12. Mermaid Waves
Storm Reid takes the uniform approach to texture with her sleek, shiny
mermaid waves. 13. Feathered Fringe
If you've been on the fence about cutting bangs, then let
Tracee Ellis Ross's soft, feathery fringe convince you about just how beautiful it looks with curls. 14. Ghost Waves
A huge trend last year,
ghost waves make the perfect low-maintenance option for 2026. 15. Baby Braids
A playful Y2K hair trend that's always fun for the spring and summer months, Rita Ora shows off her curly crop with a smattering of cute
baby braids. 16. Italian Bob Elsa Hosk shows how the Italian bob can make a great option for wavy hair with a finer texture, as it adds so much volume. 17. Low Pony
This ethereal low ponytail looks so pretty on Havana Rose Liu's soft waves.
18. Slicked Back
I can see Tessa Thompson's sleek, slicked-back waves being one to copy when summer hits this year.
19. Boho Tendrils