As a beauty editor, I am constantly inundated with new hair trends. Whether it's chatting with experts, reading press releases or analysing social media reports, it's my job to stay on top of the latest looks. However, after years of experimenting with my own hair, constantly wanting to try out the next big thing, I've come to learn that sometimes it's best to stick with what works for you.
Of course, I'm all about wearing whatever hairstyle you want, but I've realised that there are ways to tweak these trending looks and tailor them to your own individual style. One way in which a lot of hairdressers do this is by looking at your face shape and seeing how best to accentuate your features.
While I've already discussed haircuts for round faces, today, I want to dive deep into the best hairstyles for an oval face shape. "In the hairdressing world, the opportunities and the looks are endless—we have a style for every individual, every face shape, every hair type, hair colour and hair texture. For those with an oval face shape, you are in luck! This is one of the most versatile face shapes out there," says Tina Farey, editorial director at Rush Hair. Below, I've rounded up Farey's top hairstyle recommendations for oval faces, so keep on scrolling for all the info.
6 Most Stylish Hairstyles for an Oval Face Shape
1. The Lob
First up, the lob hairstyle. "Once made famous by Victoria Beckham, this remains one of the top requested looks for those with an oval face shape," says Farey. "Known as the long bob, it really highlights the cheekbones and structure of the jaw and can be tailored to suit the client's requested length and style."
Get the Look:
GHD
Rise Hot Brush
A hot brush is such a great tool for styling a lob hairstyle.
Sachajuan
Ocean Mist
Farey recommends a good sea salt spray to also give your lob some movement.
2. The Half-Up, Half-Down
If you're looking for a super-simple hairstyle, you can't go wrong with a half-up, half-down look. "A style which everyone loves, the half-up, half-down look is extremely popular, as it can be worn day to night and really is very versatile. It adds height without elongating the face and is a much softer, romantic style," Farey tells me.
Get the Look:
Slip
Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies
A scrunchie is key, and these silk ones from Slip are a lot kinder to the hair.
H&M
Plastic Hair Claw
A claw clip is also a super stylish way to recreate this look.
3. Lots of Layers
I've seen lots of celebrities rocking face-framing layers, and the good news is that this is a perfect hairstyle for oval face shapes. "When you have an oval face shape, it is key to find a look that works in tandem, without being too harsh," explains Farey. "Adding face-framing layers that start near the cheekbones adds shape to the hair and really accentuates the oval shape."
Get the Look:
Aveda
Be Curly Advanced™ Curl Enhancer Cream
Layers look incredible on curly hair types, and Aveda's hydrating cream is one of the best products for curly hair in terms of enhancing your texture.
Beauty Works
XXL Volume Hot Brush
I recently had some face-framing layers cut in, and I have been curling them inwards with this Beauty Works hot brush for a salon-worthy finish.
4. Curtain Bangs
Curtain bangs are a simple way to elevate your hairstyle this season, and according to Farey, they are a great choice for oval face shapes. "We all loved the rise of the fringe throughout 2025, and for 2026, it's here to stay. Adding curtain bangs to your look not only draws attention to the eyes, but also frames the face perfectly. Bangs are versatile and can work with both long and shorter styles."
Get the Look:
Moroccanoil
Medium Hairspray
"Use a medium hold hairspray to hold your bangs in place, whilst allowing them to mould with movement," says Farey.
Color Wow
Mist-Ical Shine Spray
To get a glossy finish like the image above, I highly recommend finishing things off with a shine spray, too.
5. Textured Pixie
If you have a pixie hairstyle, Farey recommends adding some texture this season. "One of my favourite looks, the pixie is perfect for oval face shapes, as it highlights the facial features and really complements the face with its edgy, disconnected cut." According to Farey, adding texture to the look is a fantastic way to really play into oval face shapes.
Get the Look:
Oribe
Rough Luxury Soft Molding Paste
Add texture and shine to your pixie with Oribe's luxury offering.
Larry King Haircare
Flyaway With Me Kit
Flyaways, be gone. This clever kit will help keep your hairstyle perfectly in place.
6. Shoulder-Length Shag
The shag is still going strong, and a shoulder-length hairstyle is ideal for oval face shapes. "The shag is here to stay, and it’s great to see the look evolve continuously throughout the years, with new modern takes implemented," says Farey. "This look gives a much more relaxed feel, with the length softening the jawline."
Get the Look:
Living Proof
Full Texturizing Foam
Apply this texturising foam to wet or dry hair to add some of that tousled texture we all love.
JVN Hair
Complete Air Dry Cream
If you like to air-dry your hairstyle, this cream will also help to add that effortlessly undone look.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.