As a beauty editor, I am constantly inundated with new hair trends. Whether it's chatting with experts, reading press releases or analysing social media reports, it's my job to stay on top of the latest looks. However, after years of experimenting with my own hair, constantly wanting to try out the next big thing, I've come to learn that sometimes it's best to stick with what works for you.

Of course, I'm all about wearing whatever hairstyle you want, but I've realised that there are ways to tweak these trending looks and tailor them to your own individual style. One way in which a lot of hairdressers do this is by looking at your face shape and seeing how best to accentuate your features.

While I've already discussed haircuts for round faces, today, I want to dive deep into the best hairstyles for an oval face shape. "In the hairdressing world, the opportunities and the looks are endless—we have a style for every individual, every face shape, every hair type, hair colour and hair texture. For those with an oval face shape, you are in luck! This is one of the most versatile face shapes out there," says Tina Farey, editorial director at Rush Hair. Below, I've rounded up Farey's top hairstyle recommendations for oval faces, so keep on scrolling for all the info.

6 Most Stylish Hairstyles for an Oval Face Shape

1. The Lob

A woman leaning against a sideboard in her apartment, wearing blue jeans and a white shirt with a lob hairstyle

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

First up, the lob hairstyle. "Once made famous by Victoria Beckham, this remains one of the top requested looks for those with an oval face shape," says Farey. "Known as the long bob, it really highlights the cheekbones and structure of the jaw and can be tailored to suit the client's requested length and style."

2. The Half-Up, Half-Down

Greta Lee wearing a half-up, half-down hairstyle with a blue shiny dress

(Image credit: @ninapark)

If you're looking for a super-simple hairstyle, you can't go wrong with a half-up, half-down look. "A style which everyone loves, the half-up, half-down look is extremely popular, as it can be worn day to night and really is very versatile. It adds height without elongating the face and is a much softer, romantic style," Farey tells me.

3. Lots of Layers

A woman wearing a stylish outfit in Paris, with a curly, layered hairstyle

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

I've seen lots of celebrities rocking face-framing layers, and the good news is that this is a perfect hairstyle for oval face shapes. "When you have an oval face shape, it is key to find a look that works in tandem, without being too harsh," explains Farey. "Adding face-framing layers that start near the cheekbones adds shape to the hair and really accentuates the oval shape."

4. Curtain Bangs

Mia Goth wearing an updo hairstyle with curtain bangs

(Image credit: @ninapark)

Curtain bangs are a simple way to elevate your hairstyle this season, and according to Farey, they are a great choice for oval face shapes. "We all loved the rise of the fringe throughout 2025, and for 2026, it's here to stay. Adding curtain bangs to your look not only draws attention to the eyes, but also frames the face perfectly. Bangs are versatile and can work with both long and shorter styles."

5. Textured Pixie

Jourdan Dunn with a layered pixie hairstyle

(Image credit: @jourdandunn)

If you have a pixie hairstyle, Farey recommends adding some texture this season. "One of my favourite looks, the pixie is perfect for oval face shapes, as it highlights the facial features and really complements the face with its edgy, disconnected cut." According to Farey, adding texture to the look is a fantastic way to really play into oval face shapes.

6. Shoulder-Length Shag

Selena Gomez taking a selfie with a shag hairstyle

(Image credit: @selenagomez)

The shag is still going strong, and a shoulder-length hairstyle is ideal for oval face shapes. "The shag is here to stay, and it’s great to see the look evolve continuously throughout the years, with new modern takes implemented," says Farey. "This look gives a much more relaxed feel, with the length softening the jawline."

