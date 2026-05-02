From 1981 to 2025, These Met Gala Beauty Looks Are the Undisputed Best of All Time

For fashion and beauty lovers alike, there is no more exciting event than the Met Gala. The annual affair, canonically hosted on the first Monday of May at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, is where a select few celebrities, designers and, on occasion, royals, don fashion’s finest to fundraise for the museum’s Costume Institute. There is always a theme, innumerable photographers, and a lavish red carpet filled with dazzling attendees dripping in custom couture. But as we well know, it’s the hair, makeup and nail details that bring a look to its final form.
Every year, beauty editors (myself included) pore over their screens to spy the small details that separate the good looks from the great ones. After all, it was Zendaya’s villainous glam, complete with '20s-inspired eyes, drawn-on brows, and glossed, vampy lips, that earned her 2024 Maison Margiela ensemble icon status. Doechii’s custom Louis Vuitton suit didn’t earn the headlines from her 2025 Met Gala debut—her blushed LV logo-shaped face stamp did. So when it comes to the most memorable Met Gala looks of all time, we consider how beauty helps fashion find its mark.
Co-Chairs: Beyoncé, Anna Wintour, Venus Williams, and Nicole Kidman
How to Watch: Broadcast digitally on Vogue.com, YouTube, and TikTok at 11 p.m UK time
From the '80s to modern day, Who What Wear beauty editors surveyed decades of Met Gala beauty looks to deem the best of the best. Below, our favourites from Met Gala vets like Rihanna to newcomers like Chappell Roan.
The Best Met Gala Beauty Looks of All Time
We can't kick off the conversation around the best Met Gala beauty moments without mentioning Cher's bold eye look from 1985. In true '80s fashion, the singer accentuated her orbs with vivid violet eye shadow and rimmed her lash line with black eyeliner kohl—a look that somehow feels timeless despite the strong nostalgic nods.
"Zendaya's 2024 Met Gala makeup look has lived in my head rent-free for two calendar years," says WWW beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock. "The theme that year was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and she went all out with a 1920s-inspired look: vinyl oxblood lips, blown-out red eye shadow and skinny brows. It was a Maleficent-meets-flapper-girl look that left my jaw on the floor."
The year was 2019, and (nearly) everyone brought their very campiest looks to those famous steps. One standout that I'm not soon to forget was Lady Gaga's art-pop eyes, complete with an ultra-graphic eyeliner moment, a hot pink lip (that perfectly matches her fuchsia Brandon Maxwell gown, BTW), and the most exaggerated metallic strip lashes I've ever seen. If all of my memories fade in old age, I'll likely still remember this look.
"Rihanna always delivers for the Met Gala, but this makeup look has lived rent-free in my mind since 2017," says WWW assistant beauty editor Sabrina Talbert. "The outfit is gorgeous, but I think the exaggerated blush really brings it all together in a dramatic way. It makes her eye pop, and I adored the way she paired it with a berry-coloured lip. And considering how far we've come with blush and how much people embrace it now, it truly feels like she was ahead of her time with this one."
Gigi Hadid is the unsung beauty chameleon of the Met Gala. Not only has the model been consistently delivering looks that make the best dressed list since 2015, but she's always changing her hair and makeup style for the big night. In 2024, however, Hadid leaned into her now-signature pinup style of hair and makeup—shaping her bob into old-school, glamorous curls and completing the look with matching red lips and cheeks.