From 1981 to 2025, These Met Gala Beauty Looks Are the Undisputed Best of All Time

They're our favourite references, baby.

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A collage of images of Lily Collins, Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Amber Valletta, and Rihanna at different Met Galas through time.
(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images; Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Evan Agostini/Getty Images; George Pimentel/WireImage via Getty Images)
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For fashion and beauty lovers alike, there is no more exciting event than the Met Gala. The annual affair, canonically hosted on the first Monday of May at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, is where a select few celebrities, designers and, on occasion, royals, don fashion’s finest to fundraise for the museum’s Costume Institute. There is always a theme, innumerable photographers, and a lavish red carpet filled with dazzling attendees dripping in custom couture. But as we well know, it’s the hair, makeup and nail details that bring a look to its final form.

Every year, beauty editors (myself included) pore over their screens to spy the small details that separate the good looks from the great ones. After all, it was Zendaya’s villainous glam, complete with '20s-inspired eyes, drawn-on brows, and glossed, vampy lips, that earned her 2024 Maison Margiela ensemble icon status. Doechii’s custom Louis Vuitton suit didn’t earn the headlines from her 2025 Met Gala debut—her blushed LV logo-shaped face stamp did. So when it comes to the most memorable Met Gala looks of all time, we consider how beauty helps fashion find its mark.

What to Know About the 2026 Met Gala

  • Theme: Costume Art, according to an article published by Vogue
  • Dress Code: Fashion Is Art
  • Date: Monday, May 4, 2026
  • Co-Chairs: Beyoncé, Anna Wintour, Venus Williams, and Nicole Kidman
  • How to Watch: Broadcast digitally on Vogue.com, YouTube, and TikTok at 11 p.m UK time

From the '80s to modern day, Who What Wear beauty editors surveyed decades of Met Gala beauty looks to deem the best of the best. Below, our favourites from Met Gala vets like Rihanna to newcomers like Chappell Roan.

The Best Met Gala Beauty Looks of All Time

Cher wears a custom sequin black and sheer outfit by Bob Mackie at the Met Gala exhibition of &quot;Costumes of Royal India&quot; in New York City, United States, 9th December 1985.

Cher at the 1985 Met Gala

(Image credit: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

We can't kick off the conversation around the best Met Gala beauty moments without mentioning Cher's bold eye look from 1985. In true '80s fashion, the singer accentuated her orbs with vivid violet eye shadow and rimmed her lash line with black eyeliner kohl—a look that somehow feels timeless despite the strong nostalgic nods.

Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion&quot; at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue via Getty Images)

"Zendaya's 2024 Met Gala makeup look has lived in my head rent-free for two calendar years," says WWW beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock. "The theme that year was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and she went all out with a 1920s-inspired look: vinyl oxblood lips, blown-out red eye shadow and skinny brows. It was a Maleficent-meets-flapper-girl look that left my jaw on the floor."

Lady Gaga arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

The year was 2019, and (nearly) everyone brought their very campiest looks to those famous steps. One standout that I'm not soon to forget was Lady Gaga's art-pop eyes, complete with an ultra-graphic eyeliner moment, a hot pink lip (that perfectly matches her fuchsia Brandon Maxwell gown, BTW), and the most exaggerated metallic strip lashes I've ever seen. If all of my memories fade in old age, I'll likely still remember this look.

Rihanna attends the &#039;Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between&#039; Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala

(Image credit: George Pimentel/WireImage via Getty Images)

"Rihanna always delivers for the Met Gala, but this makeup look has lived rent-free in my mind since 2017," says WWW assistant beauty editor Sabrina Talbert. "The outfit is gorgeous, but I think the exaggerated blush really brings it all together in a dramatic way. It makes her eye pop, and I adored the way she paired it with a berry-coloured lip. And considering how far we've come with blush and how much people embrace it now, it truly feels like she was ahead of her time with this one."

Gigi Hadid attends the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit for &quot;Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion&quot; at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

Gigi Hadid at the 2024 Met Gala

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid is the unsung beauty chameleon of the Met Gala. Not only has the model been consistently delivering looks that make the best dressed list since 2015, but she's always changing her hair and makeup style for the big night. In 2024, however, Hadid leaned into her now-signature pinup style of hair and makeup—shaping her bob into old-school, glamorous curls and completing the look with matching red lips and cheeks.