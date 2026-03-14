The Chicest Brunette Hair Colours to Try This Spring, According to Experts

When it comes to spring hair colour trends, brunettes are having a major moment this season. While blonde shades often dominate the warmer months, this season is all about celebrating the richness, depth and versatility of brunette hair. From glossy, deep chocolate tones to soft, sunlit balayage, the latest hair colour trends prove that brown hair can be just as dimensional and luminous as any blonde.
“Brunette is having a moment because it looks incredibly rich, healthy, and polished,” says celebrity hairstylist Carl Bembridge. “People are leaning towards more natural-looking colour that still feels luxurious, and brunette shades offer so much versatility with different tones and dimension.”
What makes this year’s brunette shades feel particularly fresh is the focus on warmth, shine and natural-looking movement. Colourists are leaning into tones that enhance the hair’s natural base, layering subtle highlights and lowlights to create a multi-dimensional finish that catches the light beautifully. The result is hair that looks expensive, effortless, and incredibly healthy.
Article continues below
Spring’s take on brunette is also refreshingly low-maintenance. Instead of dramatic transformations, the trend is all about enhancing what you already have. Think soft caramel ribbons through deeper bases, glossy espresso tones, and delicate balayage that grows out seamlessly. Whether you’re naturally brunette or considering a move away from lighter shades, these trending colours offer plenty of inspiration.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up six brunette hair colour trends that are set to dominate salons this spring, from rich, glossy brunettes to soft, sunkissed tones that feel perfect for the new season.
1. Rich Brunette
For those who love a timeless, glossy finish, rich brunette is the ultimate “expensive-looking” shade. As Bembridge explains, “Rich brunette is all about depth, shine and that expensive-looking finish. Think deep chocolate tones that look glossy and ultra healthy.” To achieve the look in the salon, he recommends asking for “a deep brunette base with slightly warmer tones to keep it on the rich side—super chocolatey with a gloss treatment to enhance shine.” The result is a deep, luminous brown that looks polished and healthy.
Get the Look:
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
,Boost shine and smooth frizz in one go via this heat-activated spray which gives brunette hair a sleek, smooth, expensive-looking finish.
Kérastase
Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Hair Oil
These lightweight hair oil drops not only nourish and hydrate dry hair, but also add a subtle sheen and a delicate floral scent.
2. Toffee Brunette
If you’re looking for a brunette shade that feels warm, glossy, and effortless for spring, toffee balayage is the perfect choice. According to Laura Elliott, head stylist and educator atNeäl & Wolf, “Toffee brunette combines an intense golden caramel tone with a deeper mid-brunette base.” The result is a soft blend of chocolate, caramel and gold tones that creates what Elliott describes as a “reflective, youthful shine” and a subtle sun-kissed effect. The warm caramel highlights are particularly flattering on lighter olive skin tones, enhancing natural warmth while the deeper base keeps the overall look rich and balanced.
Get the Look:
Neal & Wolf
Glow Super Shine Micro Mist
Enhance your balayage with a spritz of this shine-boosting spray—the quickest, easiest way to achieve a glass-like finish.
Gisou
Honey Milk 5-In-1 Styling Cream
Adding definition and shape via this styling cream will help to enhance the contrast of your balayage.
3. Champagne Brunette
For brunettes who want a subtle lift going into warmer months, champagne brunette offers the perfect balance. Bembridge describes it as “a brunette base with soft champagne or creamy blonde highlights,” making it ideal for anyone who wants brightness without committing to full blonde. To keep the finish natural, he recommends “very fine highlights or balayage to keep the look soft and seamless.”
Get the Look:
Color Wow
Chris Appleton Money Masque
As its name suggests, this hair mask is designed to give hair a luxe, expensive-looking finish—it works by brightening and freshening hair so that colour pops. In addition, hydrolysed vegetable protein complex works to protect and hydrate hair in the long term.
Oribe
Bright Blonde Sun Lightening Mist
Want to subtly lighten your hair without seeing a colourist? This effortless-to-use spray will do just the trick.
4. Mushroom Brunette
Cool-toned brunettes are also having a moment this spring, and mushroom brunette leads the trend. According to Bembridge, it's “a cool-toned, smoky brunette with soft ash undertones that feels very chic and understated.” To recreate the look, he suggests asking your colourist for “a cool brunette base with subtle ash or taupe balayage for a diffused, natural dimension.” The soft, smoky tones create a sophisticated finish that feels modern yet effortless.
Get the Look:
Christophe Robin
Shade Variation Mask Ash Brown
This innovative hair mask is designed to boost cool tones in brunette hair by neutralising brassy and warm tones. It's also boosted with almond oil to smooth and nourish.
Klorane
Extra-Gentle Tinted Dry Shampoo
Keep hair looking and feeling cleaner for longer with this lightweight dry shampoo, specifically designed to work without adding white residue.