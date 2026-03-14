The Chicest Brunette Hair Colours to Try This Spring, According to Experts

From glossy, rich tones to soft, sunlit balayage, this spring's brunette hair trends are all about dimension, warmth and shine.

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A collage with photos of @the_oluwaseun, @haileybieber, @ninapark
(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun, @haileybieber, @ninapark)
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When it comes to spring hair colour trends, brunettes are having a major moment this season. While blonde shades often dominate the warmer months, this season is all about celebrating the richness, depth and versatility of brunette hair. From glossy, deep chocolate tones to soft, sunlit balayage, the latest hair colour trends prove that brown hair can be just as dimensional and luminous as any blonde.

“Brunette is having a moment because it looks incredibly rich, healthy, and polished,” says celebrity hairstylist Carl Bembridge. “People are leaning towards more natural-looking colour that still feels luxurious, and brunette shades offer so much versatility with different tones and dimension.”

What makes this year’s brunette shades feel particularly fresh is the focus on warmth, shine and natural-looking movement. Colourists are leaning into tones that enhance the hair’s natural base, layering subtle highlights and lowlights to create a multi-dimensional finish that catches the light beautifully. The result is hair that looks expensive, effortless, and incredibly healthy.

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Spring’s take on brunette is also refreshingly low-maintenance. Instead of dramatic transformations, the trend is all about enhancing what you already have. Think soft caramel ribbons through deeper bases, glossy espresso tones, and delicate balayage that grows out seamlessly. Whether you’re naturally brunette or considering a move away from lighter shades, these trending colours offer plenty of inspiration.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up six brunette hair colour trends that are set to dominate salons this spring, from rich, glossy brunettes to soft, sunkissed tones that feel perfect for the new season.

1. Rich Brunette

Mia Goth with rich brunette hair colour

(Image credit: @ninapark)

For those who love a timeless, glossy finish, rich brunette is the ultimate “expensive-looking” shade. As Bembridge explains, “Rich brunette is all about depth, shine and that expensive-looking finish. Think deep chocolate tones that look glossy and ultra healthy.” To achieve the look in the salon, he recommends asking for “a deep brunette base with slightly warmer tones to keep it on the rich side—super chocolatey with a gloss treatment to enhance shine.” The result is a deep, luminous brown that looks polished and healthy.

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2. Toffee Brunette

Jessie Buckley with a toffee brunette hair colour

(Image credit: @brycescarlett)

If you’re looking for a brunette shade that feels warm, glossy, and effortless for spring, toffee balayage is the perfect choice. According to Laura Elliott, head stylist and educator at Neäl & Wolf, “Toffee brunette combines an intense golden caramel tone with a deeper mid-brunette base.” The result is a soft blend of chocolate, caramel and gold tones that creates what Elliott describes as a “reflective, youthful shine” and a subtle sun-kissed effect. The warm caramel highlights are particularly flattering on lighter olive skin tones, enhancing natural warmth while the deeper base keeps the overall look rich and balanced.

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3. Champagne Brunette

Sarah Pidgeon with champagne brunette hair colour

(Image credit: @ninapark)

For brunettes who want a subtle lift going into warmer months, champagne brunette offers the perfect balance. Bembridge describes it as “a brunette base with soft champagne or creamy blonde highlights,” making it ideal for anyone who wants brightness without committing to full blonde. To keep the finish natural, he recommends “very fine highlights or balayage to keep the look soft and seamless.”

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4. Mushroom Brunette

Hailey Bieber with mushroom brunette hair colour

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Cool-toned brunettes are also having a moment this spring, and mushroom brunette leads the trend. According to Bembridge, it's “a cool-toned, smoky brunette with soft ash undertones that feels very chic and understated.” To recreate the look, he suggests asking your colourist for “a cool brunette base with subtle ash or taupe balayage for a diffused, natural dimension.” The soft, smoky tones create a sophisticated finish that feels modern yet effortless.

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5. Molten Brunette